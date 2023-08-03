What Happened to Karlie? Mystery Surrounds Teen's Disappearance into Desert After Night of Partying

Karlie Gusé's mysterious 2018 disappearance is the subject of Monday's episode of "People Magazine Investigates"

By
Corin Cesaric
Corin Cesaric is an Associate Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE for one year.
and
Greg Hanlon
Greg Hanlon headshot
Greg Hanlon
Greg Hanlon has been an editor in PEOPLE’s crime vertical since 2015. He has been covering crime for more than 15 years. His work has appeared previously in The New York Times and Slate.
Published on August 3, 2023 12:04PM EDT
Missing children of 2019: Karlie Guse
Karlie Gusé. Photo:

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Something wasn’t right with Karlie Gusé on the night of Oct. 12, 2018.

The 16-year-old had told her dad and stepmother that she was going to a football game at her Bishop, Calif., high school — but they later learned she’d skipped the game to attend a party where she smoked marijuana with friends.

Karlie called home to ask her stepmother, Melissa Gusé, to pick her up, and when Melissa saw Karlie, the teen “looked pale as a ghost,” Melissa tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. Karlie seemed high on drugs, leading her father to believe the marijuana was laced with other substances.

A concerned Melissa sat in Karlie’s room and comforted her as she struggled to go to sleep, but Melissa dozed off around 5;45 a.m., and when she woke up, she realized Karlie had disappeared.

Karlie Guse was 16 when she went missing on October 13, 2018 from Chalfant, CA where she lived
Karlie at 13 years old with her siblings Kane, then 17, Cole, then 8, and Cody, then 6.

Courtesy Melissa Guse

For more on the mysterious disappearance of Karlie Gusé, subscribe now to PEOPLE, or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

Karlie remains missing to this day, and the mystery of her disappearance is the subject of next Monday’s episode of People Magazine Investigates, titled “The Strange Disappearance of Karlie Gusé,” which airs on Investigation Discovery and streams on Max Monday, Aug. 7, on ID at 9/8c. (An exclusive clip is shown below.)

The search for Karlie in the vast Mojave Desert that surrounds Bishop yielded nothing. Authorities, citing witnesses, have said Karlie was last seen walking in the direction of U.S. Highway 6, but since then, there has been no trace of the teenage girl.

Karlie’s mother, Lindsay Fairley, suspects she died of a drug overdose. In a 2019 episode of Dr. Phil, Fairley questioned the account of Melissa and Karlie’s father Zac, accusing them of hiding evidence, but a polygraph has since cleared the couple.

PMI Show about Missing Karlie Guse
Zac and Melissa Gusé.

Discovery Investigation

The night before Karlie vanished, Melissa made an audio recording of Karlie; she has said she wanted to make the recording to show Karlie the impact of drugs on her behavior. For the first time ever, on People Magazine Investigates, that recording will be played for the public.

For their part, Melissa and Zac believe Karlie might still be alive — and a tip from a recovering drug user who says he saw Karlie at a party in 2021 gives them hope.

“We all love her so much,” says Melissa, “and we’re praying she’ll be home soon.”

People Magazine Investigates: The Strange Disappearance of Karlie Gusé airs on Investigation Discovery and streams on Max Monday, Aug. 7, on ID at 9/8c.

