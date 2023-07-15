The I-70 Killer Murdered 6 Store Clerks in 1992 — New 'People Magazine Investigates' Goes Inside Mystery

All the victims were killed "execution style" — shot in the back of the head — with the same gun: an Erma Werke Model ET22 pistol

By Christine Pelisek
Published on July 15, 2023 08:44AM EDT
I-70 killer victims
Michael McCown, Nancy Kitzmiller, Patricia Magers, Patricia Smith, Robin Fuldauer, Sarah Blessing. . Photo: St. Charles Police Department (6)

It was the spring of 1992 when the infamous I-70 killings began.

Robin Fuldauer, 26, was killed when an intruder entered a Payless ShoeSource store in Indianapolis where she was working alone and fatally shot her on April 8, 1992.

More killings would unfold, and police were at a complete loss — until one victim survived. The case is chronicled in the upcoming episode of People Magazine Investigates. Titled "The 1-70 Killer," the episode airs Monday, July 17 at 9/8c on ID, and streams on Max. (An exclusive clip is shown below.)

Three days after Fuldauer's shooting, Patricia Smith, 23, and Patricia Magers, 32, were gunned down while working at the La Bride d'Elegance bridal shop in Wichita, Kan. The employees were helping a customer when a man carrying a gun entered the store, demanded the customer go to the shop’s back room, and then shot the two women.

Next, on April 27, Michael McCown, 40, was shot from behind inside Sylvia's Ceramic Supply where he worked in Terre Haute, Ind.

The killings continued when Nancy Kitzmiller, 24 and working alone at a Boot Village shoe store in St. Charles, was found dead on May 3.

I-70 Killer sketches
Sketch of the I-70 Killer. St. Charles Police Department (2)

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Four days later, Sarah Blessing, 37, who was working in the Store of Many Colors holistic shop in Raytown, Mo., was fatally shot.

All the victims were killed by the same man "execution style" — shot in the back of the head — with the same gun: an Erma Werke Model ET22 pistol.

The serial killer was dubbed the I-70 Killer because he murdered people near the 1-70, a major east-west highway that runs through the heart of the Midwest.

I-70 Killer rollout
I-70 Killer murdered his first victim at the shoe store. Fox 59 News

To this day, the person responsible for the 29 days of mayhem across three Midwest states has never been caught.

Anyone with information about the slayings is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 1-800-800-3510. Police are offering a $25,000 reward.

People Magazine Investigates: The I-70 Killer, will air Monday, July 17 at 9/8c on ID and stream on Max.

Related Articles
I-70 killer victims
6 Store Clerks Were Murdered Along I-70 in the Midwest Decades Ago. Will New DNA Technology Catch Killer?
I-70 killer victims
30 Years After the 'I-70 Killer' Began His Murder Spree, Detectives Still Don't Know His Name
girl-scout-murders-2000t
'People Magazine Investigates': The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders, and a Family's Pursuit of Justice
Ashley Yates, Louisville woman killed in murder/suicide
'Beautiful Soul' Is Killed in Parking Lot After Work in Murder-Suicide
Fabio Sementilli facebook photos.
Calif. Man Accused of Killing Canadian Hair Executive in Backyard Pleads No Contest and Is Sentenced to Life
Jarike Dorsey; Demorie Williams; Syncere Brown
Victims of Deadly Shreveport, La., 4th of July Mass Shooting Identified: ‘They Took my Heart’
Bo and Sheri Farmer, parents of Lori Farmer
Parents of Murdered Girl Scout, 8, Still Seeking Justice 44 Years After Trial (Exclusive)
62 year old murder case solved
After His Dad Was Murdered 62 Years Ago, a Son Helps ID the Killer: His Stepmother
Gone Girl (2014) Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck
The 40 Best Psychological Thrillers to Stream Now
Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York
The Best True Crime Documentaries to Stream Now
Devon Hoover
Doctor Found Fatally Shot in Attic Concerned About Living Alone in Detroit Mansion: ‘Be Careful,’ Said Neighbor
Rachel King Facebook
Pa. Teacher Killed in Front of Son in Dunkin' Drive-Thru Was Victim of Months-Long Murder-for-Hire Plot: D.A.
Grab Cut Insert Cut F:PHOTOMediaFactory ActionsRequests DropBox38063#APAP382570141791.jpg
Where Is Jodi Arias Now? All About Travis Alexander’s Lover Turned Killer, Now a Prison Library Aide
Ralph Yarl, Kaylin Gillis
Shot for Being in the 'Wrong' Place: Innocent People Who Became Victims of the Gun Violence Epidemic
Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez sit in Beverly Hills Municipal Court where their attorneys delayed making pleas on behalf of the brothers who are suspected in the murders of their millionaire parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez, March 12, 1990.
Back to the '90s: ID Specials Reexamine Decade that Launched True Crime Craze
Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger