It was the spring of 1992 when the infamous I-70 killings began.

Robin Fuldauer, 26, was killed when an intruder entered a Payless ShoeSource store in Indianapolis where she was working alone and fatally shot her on April 8, 1992.

More killings would unfold, and police were at a complete loss — until one victim survived. The case is chronicled in the upcoming episode of People Magazine Investigates. Titled "The 1-70 Killer," the episode airs Monday, July 17 at 9/8c on ID, and streams on Max. (An exclusive clip is shown below.)

Three days after Fuldauer's shooting, Patricia Smith, 23, and Patricia Magers, 32, were gunned down while working at the La Bride d'Elegance bridal shop in Wichita, Kan. The employees were helping a customer when a man carrying a gun entered the store, demanded the customer go to the shop’s back room, and then shot the two women.

Next, on April 27, Michael McCown, 40, was shot from behind inside Sylvia's Ceramic Supply where he worked in Terre Haute, Ind.

The killings continued when Nancy Kitzmiller, 24 and working alone at a Boot Village shoe store in St. Charles, was found dead on May 3.



Sketch of the I-70 Killer. St. Charles Police Department (2)

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



Four days later, Sarah Blessing, 37, who was working in the Store of Many Colors holistic shop in Raytown, Mo., was fatally shot.

All the victims were killed by the same man "execution style" — shot in the back of the head — with the same gun: an Erma Werke Model ET22 pistol.

The serial killer was dubbed the I-70 Killer because he murdered people near the 1-70, a major east-west highway that runs through the heart of the Midwest.



I-70 Killer murdered his first victim at the shoe store. Fox 59 News

To this day, the person responsible for the 29 days of mayhem across three Midwest states has never been caught.

Anyone with information about the slayings is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 1-800-800-3510. Police are offering a $25,000 reward.



People Magazine Investigates: The I-70 Killer, will air Monday, July 17 at 9/8c on ID and stream on Max.

