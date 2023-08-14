A Wife's Brutal Killing and a Crime Scene that Didn’t Add Up: Inside the Brighton Ax Murder Case

Investigators who showed up to Jim and Cathy Krauseneck’s house on Feb. 19, 1982, encountered a brutal scene they would never forget: Cathy, a 29-year-old mother, had been killed in her bed, with an ax lodged in her head.

Jim, then 30, who worked a high-level job at Kodak, told police he’d been in the office that day before returning home to find his wife dead at the family’s Brighton, N.Y., home. He told police he saw the garage door open, with broken glass on the floor by the front door, along with a maul.

Upon first blush, it looked like a burglary by an intruder that had gone horribly wrong. But something didn’t add up.

It took investigators decades to crack the case.

In the clip, Patrick Gallagher, an Assistant District Attorney with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, who prosecuted the case in 2022, describes his initial thoughts about the crime scene.

“One of the things that really hit me right away was the use of both an ax and a maul,” he says. “No matter how I wrapped my head around it, I couldn’t come up with a reason why an intruder would need to use both the ax and the maul.”

But years passed following Cathy’s murder without an arrest. There was a promising lead in 2012, when Edward Laraby, a convicted sex offender, confessed in prison to murdering Cathy as well as music teacher Stephanie Kupchynsky. But police believed Laraby, who died in 2014, was lying about his involvement in Cathy’s death, and the investigation continued.

In 2019, however, police finally arrested a suspect.

