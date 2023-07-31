'People Magazine Investigates' Retraces Slain Cowgirl's Last Movements

The 2020 murder case of 16-year-old cowgirl Britney Ujlaky is the focus of tonight's episode of "People Magazine Investigates"

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta - Bio photo
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 10:01AM EDT
Britney Ujlaky
Britney Ujlaky. Photo: Courtesy Ujlaky Family

In March 2020, Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky’s bloodied, partially-clothed body was found in a remote desert area in Nevada. The missing 16-year-old had been raped and brutally murdered.

The disappearance and death of the teenager stunned the small town of Spring Creek, where she was renowned for driving cattle on horseback and was part of the local rodeo scene.

“She would have made an amazing Rodeo Queen,” Saquarra Ashby, Britney’s childhood friend, told PEOPLE. “But she never got the chance.”

Britney's body was found in Burner Basin, about 15 miles northwest of Spring Creek. At the crime scene, investigators claimed they found a used condom with DNA from both Britney and a man. 

Was this piece of evidence the key to finding out who may have killed the beloved cowgirl? ​​Was it someone close to her who felt the need for vengeance? Or could she have been at the wrong place at the wrong time?

These questions will be answered in the upcoming People Magazine Investigates episode “Final Rodeo,” which airs tonight at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery and streams on Max. (An exclusive clip of tonight's episode is shown below.)

While authorities worked to determine who killed the beloved cowgirl, they attempted to retrace her steps.

Investigators looked into a claim that Britney was on her way to a friend's house the day she vanished and had been seen getting into a green Ford F-150 pickup truck with a tall man wearing a cowboy hat. However, the man and the truck were never found.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Britney Ujlaky
Britney Ujlaky. Justice for Britney Ujlaky/Facebook

Tonight's episode features an interview with Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram, who explains how surveillance footage from a gas station — near where Britney’s body was found — played a part in narrowing down a suspect.

As the investigation progressed, the identity of Britney’s killer became more clear. 

People Magazine Investigates: Final Rodeo airs on Investigation Discovery and streams on Max tonight at 9/8c.

Related Articles
Alicia Navarro found
Teen Missing Since 2019 Heard Arguing ‘I Will Go Back’ by Neighbor Days Before Reappearing at Police Station
American Woman and Child Kidnapped in Haiti, Charity SaysÂ 
American Woman and Child Kidnapped in Haiti While Serving in Community Ministry, Nonprofit Says
Bank Robber Tristan Heidl
Ohio Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested After Falling into Recycling Bin
In this undated photo released by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is Mark Mechikoff. A man allegedly stabbed a woman to death in the San Francisco Bay Area
California Man Charged With Murdering Woman, Posting Video of Her Death on Facebook
âPreppy Killerâ Robert Chambers released from NYS prison
‘Preppy Killer’ Robert Chambers Released From New York Prison on Drug and Assault Charges
Felix Verdejo and victim Keishla Rodriguez
Olympic Boxer Felíx Verdejo Found Guilty in Kidnapping and Death of Pregnant Girlfriend
abigail-williams1
Man Who Communicated with Delphi Victim Before Her Killing Gets 40 Years for Child Pornography
Taylor Schabusiness, who is charged with killing and dismembering her friend, is pictured during her trial in Brown County Circuit Court
Jury Says Woman Who Dismembered Lover After BDSM-Gone-Wrong Is Not Mentally Ill
Brent Seaman
Florida Man Charged Over $35M Ponzi Scheme Targeting Elderly Church Members
Peaches Stergo
36-Year-Old Woman Jailed for 4 Years Over $2.8M Swindle of Elderly Holocaust Survivor
Missing Crypto Millionaire Fernando Perez Algaba Found Dead In Suitcase
Missing Crypto Millionaire, 41, Found by Children Dead and Dismembered in Suitcase in Argentina
Family of Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Returns Home After Police Search
Family of Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Returns Home After Police Search
Petland Bradenton
Oklahoma Man, Woman at Large After Being Seen on Pet Store Camera Allegedly Killing Parakeet, Bunny
Footage Shows Okla. Judge Texting, Scrolling Through Facebook During 2-Year-Oldâs Murder Trial
Footage Shows Okla. Judge Texting, Scrolling Through Facebook During 2-Year-Old’s Murder Trial
megan imirowicz
Mich. Teen Who Killed Sleeping Dad by Dousing Him with Lye Released from Jail After Fewer than 2 Years
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlee Russell's Attorney Says She's 'Doing Better but She’s Still Dealing with Some Things'