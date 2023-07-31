'People Magazine Investigates' Retraces Slain Cowgirl's Last Movements

In March 2020, Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky’s bloodied, partially-clothed body was found in a remote desert area in Nevada. The missing 16-year-old had been raped and brutally murdered.

The disappearance and death of the teenager stunned the small town of Spring Creek, where she was renowned for driving cattle on horseback and was part of the local rodeo scene.

“She would have made an amazing Rodeo Queen,” Saquarra Ashby, Britney’s childhood friend, told PEOPLE. “But she never got the chance.”

Britney's body was found in Burner Basin, about 15 miles northwest of Spring Creek. At the crime scene, investigators claimed they found a used condom with DNA from both Britney and a man.

Was this piece of evidence the key to finding out who may have killed the beloved cowgirl? ​​Was it someone close to her who felt the need for vengeance? Or could she have been at the wrong place at the wrong time?

These questions will be answered in the upcoming People Magazine Investigates episode “Final Rodeo,” which airs tonight at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery and streams on Max. (An exclusive clip of tonight's episode is shown below.)

While authorities worked to determine who killed the beloved cowgirl, they attempted to retrace her steps.

Investigators looked into a claim that Britney was on her way to a friend's house the day she vanished and had been seen getting into a green Ford F-150 pickup truck with a tall man wearing a cowboy hat. However, the man and the truck were never found.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Britney Ujlaky. Justice for Britney Ujlaky/Facebook

Tonight's episode features an interview with Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram, who explains how surveillance footage from a gas station — near where Britney’s body was found — played a part in narrowing down a suspect.

As the investigation progressed, the identity of Britney’s killer became more clear.

People Magazine Investigates: Final Rodeo airs on Investigation Discovery and streams on Max tonight at 9/8c.

