People Jump Into Ocean to Escape Flames as Raging Wildfires Burn in Hawaii: 'It’s Apocalyptic'

Strong winds and low humidity fueled brush fires in Hawaii that destroyed much of a historic Maui town and sent residents fleeing into the ocean to escape the flames and smoke on Tuesday.

In Lahaina, on the northwest side of the island, a number of residents and tourists jumped into the harbor off the coastline to outrun the out-of-control fire, according to Hawaii News Now.

Near Front Street, where numerous businesses were destroyed, the Coast Guard deployed a helicopter and boat to rescue at least a dozen people from the water, per the outlet.

"The Coast Guard has been responding to impacted areas where residents are entering the ocean due to smoke and fire conditions," Maui County officials said in a statement. "Individuals were transported by the Coast Guard to safe areas."

“Lahaina has been devastated,” one resident told CNN. “People jumping in the ocean to escape the flames, being rescued by the Coast Guard. All boat owners are being asked to rescue people. It's apocalyptic.”



911 and cell service were unavailable early Wednesday morning as the fires raged in three areas on the island: in Lahaina, south of Lahaina in Kihei, and inland near the town of Kula, County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin told USA Today. About 12,000 were without power on Wednesday in West Maui, according to Hawaii News Now.

However, the full scope of the devastation is still unknown.



“It’s just so hard. I’m currently Upcountry and just knowing I can’t get a hold of any of my family members,” Lahaina resident Tiare Lawrence told Hawaii News Now. “I still don’t know where my little brother is. I don’t know where my stepdad is. Everyone I know in Lahaina, their homes have burned down.”

Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP

As first responders continue to assess the region on Wednesday, Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen issued an emergency proclamation and the American Red Cross opened shelters, the County of Maui posted on Facebook.

Hurricane Dora, a category 4 storm about 500 miles south of Hawaii, contributed to the damaging winds over Maui, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters said “wind speeds will continue to trend lower” Wednesday and Thursday as the hurricane moves further from the island.

County spokesperson Martin called Tuesday “one of the more challenging days for our island” due to the multiple evacuations, CBS News reports.

The Hawaii National Guard has also been deployed to various locations on the island, per USA Today.

