Our voracious but discerning team of taste testers spent months eating, drinking, cooking and rating hundreds of items to find the most delicious new foods at the supermarket. In the end we crowned 66 winners that are all worthy of a spot on your next grocery list. (And while you're here, check out our full list of Food Award winners from 2022 .)

01 of 66 WINNER: BEST CEREAL courtesy Kellogg's Special K Oat Crunch Honey Testers praised the "sweet but not sugary" combo of crisp flakes and vanilla oat clusters. "It's even better over yogurt—or ice cream!" Buy it! $5, target.com

02 of 66 WINNER: BEST GRANOLA courtesy Sweet Dreams Honey Moonglow Cereal Made with lavender, chamomile and other nutrients said to promote natural melatonin production, it "granola-like blend" had one staffer raving that she "slept like a baby" after a nighttime bowl. Buy it! $4.50, walmart.com

03 of 66 WINNER: BEST CHOCOLATE CEREAL courtesy Lucky Charms S'mores "It tastes like childhood but with a twist," a tester said of this classic and white marshmallow mash-up with chocolate cereal chunks and graham-cracker pieces. Buy it! $5, amazon.com

04 of 66 WINNER: BEST BREAKFAST BOWL Courtesy Eggland's Best Sausage & Cheese Breakfast Bowl The hearty combo of scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheddar and pork sausage is ready in less than five minutes. Buy it! $6, shoprite.com

05 of 66 WINNER: BEST INSTANT OATMEAL courtesy Yishi Taro Bubble Tea Oatmeal Although there's no actual boba inside, the blend of ground gluten-free oats, flax seeds, blueberries, coconut and black tea has a flavor reminiscent of Taiwanese bubble tea. Add hot water for a quick breakfast or chill overnight for overnight oats. Buy it! $7, yishifoods.com

06 of 66 WINNER: BEST TOASTER PASTRY courtesy Frosted Banana Bread Pop-Tarts With a sweet spiced-banana filling, cinnamon pastry and banana-flavored icing, the "cozy" hand pie "smells just like the real thing when you heat it up," said one tester. Buy it! $10, amazon.com

07 of 66 WINNER: BEST PANCAKE MIX Jennifer Causey Mrs. Butterworth's Epic Cinnabon Pancake Kit Created to taste like a cinnamon roll, the kit — which includes a pourable cream cheese frosting and cinnamon-and-brown-sugar swirl sauce — turns out fluffy, tender flapjacks. Buy it! $6, walmart.com

08 of 66 WINNER: BEST BREAD Courtesy Sara Lee Artesano Brioche Buns Described as a "buttery cloud" by one staffer, the rolls have a pillowy texture but don't fall apart when holding a bacon, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich or a juicy burger. Buy it! $4.50 for 8, shoprite.com

09 of 66 WINNER: BEST CHICKEN Courtesy Do Good Chicken Bone-In Thighs Staffers were pleasantly surprised by the "deeper, meatier, and more chicken-y flavor" of these bone-in cuts. Buy it! $2 per lb., dogoodchicken.com

10 of 66 WINNER: BEST PORK Courtesy Hormel Sliced Chorizo Take pepperoni up a notch! The thin rounds of cured Spanish sausage are seasoned with garlic, pimento and a hit of spicy peppers. Buy it! $4, hormel.com

11 of 66 WINNER: BEST SEAFOOD Jennifer Causey Trader Joe's Shrimp Boom Bah Whether baked, fried or air-fried, these crispy-battered shrimp tossed in a sweet-and-spicy glaze are a "weeknight dinner winner." Roll them into a lettuce wrap or add them to a rice bowl for a quick but satisfying meal. Buy it! $9, traderjoes.com

12 of 66 WINNER: BEST TURKEY courtesy Butterball Old World Smoked Hearty Turkey Sausage Lean turkey is notorious for drying out, but the smoked bratwurst-style links stay. moist and plump when cooked. Buy it! $5.50 for 4, butterball.com

13 of 66 WINNER: BEST HOT DOG Courtesy Oscar Mayer 100% Beef Franks The new all-Angus beef sausages impressed testers with their "classic hot dog flavor" and casings that "didn't burst open on the grill." Buy it! $4 for 10, walmart.com

14 of 66 WINNER: BEST TOMATO SAUCE courtesy Carmine's Classic Italian Tomato Basil The "well-balanced" sauce gets its subtle sweetness from fresh plum tomatoes and onions. It's a great base for pasta or lasagna or a dipping sauce for mozzarella sticks. Buy it! $12, instacart.com

15 of 66 WINNER: BEST MAYONNAISE Courtesy Hellman's Garlic Aioli This egg-free recipe "adds a nice kick of garlic" flavor to sandwiches and is a "delish dunker for French fries," says a tester. Buy it! $4 for 11.5 oz., target.com

16 of 66 WINNER: BEST RANCH courtesy Hidden Valley Pickle-Flavored Ranch "Dill-lightful!" raved a staffer about the creamy buttermilk dressing with a briny burst of dill pickle. Buy it! $5 for 20 oz., walmart.com

17 of 66 WINNER: BEST KETCHUP courtesy Heinz Chipotle Spicy Ketchup Even condiment purists enjoyed this smoky, spicy twist on ketchup. "It has the right amount of heat without overpowering." Buy it! $4 for 14 oz., heinz.com



18 of 66 WINNER: BEST ALTERNATIVE MILK courtesy So Delicious Extra Creamy Organic Oat Milk The compliments rolled in from testerts: "Super thick and cream," "tastes luxurious," and "it's a cereal game changer!" Buy it! $6 for 59 oz., sodeliciousdairyfree.com

19 of 66 WINNER: BEST PLANT-BASED CHICKEN courtesy Impossible Spicy Chicken Nuggets "My nugget-obsessed kids had no clue it wasn't real chicken," said a tester, who noted the "juicy 'meat'" and crunchy bread-crumb coating "was a hit." Buy it! $8, target.com

20 of 66 WINNER: BEST PLANT-BASED BEEF Jennifer Causey Beyond Meat Steak "I expected to hate this, but wow—it had the texture, chew and flavor of real steak," a once-skeptical tester admitted about the seared faux-beef tips. Buy it! $7, walmart.com

21 of 66 WINNER: BEST DAIRY-FREE CREAMER courtesy Silk Mocha Almond Creamer "Finally, a chocolate creamer that tastes chocolatey!" a tester raved about the sweet almond-milk blend. Buy it! $5, target.com

22 of 66 WINNER: BEST DAIRY-FREE CREAM CHEESE courtesy Philadelphia Plant-Based Cream Cheese It has all the tang and spreadable softness of the classic but without a drop of milk or cream. Buy it! $6, target.com

23 of 66 WINNER: BEST DAIRY-FREE ICE CREAM Courtesy GoodPop Mint N' Fudge Chip Bars "Velvety" peppermint oat-milk ice cream is studded with chocolate shavings—and is only 80 calories a pop. Buy it! $6 for 4, goodpop.com

24 of 66 WINNER: BEST REFRIGERATED ENTREE Courtesy Herdez Carnitas Slow-Cooked Pork Marinated in citrus and seasoned with garlic and paprika, "it elevated our weekly taco night and was less work to pull together," said a staffer. Buy it! $10, instacart.com



25 of 66 WINNER: BEST FROZEN PIZZA Courtesy California Pizza Kitchen Bacon & Caramelized Onion Frozen Pizza with Croissant-Inspired Crust A flaky, layered base is smothered in a mild Brie-cheese sauce and topped with roasted garlic, mozzarella, bacon and sweet, browned onions. Buy it! $9.50, target.com

26 of 66 WINNER: BEST FROZEN SANDWICH courtesy Tyson Original Chicken Sandwiches Testers were impressed with the "crispy coating and moist meat" and a bun that "didn't become soggy" — even in the microwave. Buy it! $8.99 for 4, instacart.com

27 of 66 WINNER: BEST FROZEN MEAL Courtesy Bibigo Korean-Style Crunchy Chicken with Orange Sauce Preparing the breaded chunks of white and dark chicken tossed in a tangy citrus sauce is "faster than takeout." Buy it! $7.50, target.com

28 of 66 WINNER: BEST FROZEN PRETZEL courtesy Superpretzel French Onion-Filled Soft Pretzel Knots The fully baked, glossy brown twists are stuffed with onion cream cheese and sprinkled with mozzarella. Buy it! $6, target.com

29 of 66 WINNER: BEST FROZEN VEGETABLES Courtesy Green Giant Restaurant-Style Garlic Parmesan Green Beans Heat the beans and sauce in a skillet for a few minutes for "quick veggies that even my kids ate," said a staffer. Buy it! $4, walmart.com

30 of 66 WINNER: BEST FROZEN SIDE DISH Courtesy Stouffer's Sides Cheddar Bacon Potatoes "All the cheesy goodness I hoped for," a tester said about the chopped spuds tossed with cheese and bacon and topped with crunchy bread crumbs. Buy it! $7, target.com

31 of 66 WINNER: BEST FROZEN SMOOTHIE courtesy Outshine Go-Getter Smoothie Cubes No blender needed! Combine the frozen fruit puree cubes with liquid, let sit for 15 minutes, and then shake for a healthy, mess-free smoothie. Buy it! $7 for 8 oz., icecream.com

32 of 66 WINNER: BEST DOUGH Jennifer Causey Pillsbury Corndog Wraps Wrap the precut dough pieces around hot dogs, and bake until golden and fluffy. "We may never go back to the bun," said a staffer. Buy it! $4, pilsbury.com

33 of 66 WINNER: BEST ICED TEA Courtesy Just Ice Tea Half Tea & Half Lemonade "It's like summer in a bottle," raved one tester, who gave high marks for the "exact right balance" of tea to lemonade in this Arnold Palmer. Buy it! $3 for 16 oz., wholefoodsmarket.com

34 of 66 WINNER: BEST COCONUT BLEND courtesy Starbucks Pink Drink There's a reason this once-secret menu item went viral. The blend of strawberry, acai and coconut milk "tastes almost like a barista made it," said a staffer. Buy it! $3 for 14 oz., walmart.com

35 of 66 WINNER: BEST COFFEE courtesy Stōk Unsweet Espresso Blend Cold Brew Deeply flavored, the dark, ready-to-drink brew is "strong and smooth" but "without any bitterness or unpleasant aftertaste," said a staffer. Buy it! $6 for 48 oz., target.com

36 of 66 WINNER: BEST LEMONADE Courtesy Fever-Tree Sparkling Sicilian Lemonade Made from juice and oils extracted from fresh Sicilian lemons, it's "the lemonade of my dreams," a tester declared." Try it as a mixer for cocktails and mocktails or drink it on its own. Buy it! $5 for 4, fever-tree.com

37 of 66 WINNER: BEST JUICE courtesy Ocean Spray Immunity Cranberry Blueberry Acai The bright fruit flavors were a hit with testers, who said the refreshing combination hit the sweet spot. Buy it! $4 for 60 oz., target.com

38 of 66 WINNER: BEST SPARKLING WATER Courtesy Topo Chico Sabores Lime with Mint Extract With a bubbly burst of lime and mint, the drink is "like sipping on a sophisticated mojito" — minus the rum, of course. Buy it! $4.50 for 4, topochico.com

39 of 66 WINNER: BEST TACO KIT Jennifer Causey Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets Kit "Fun to fill and even more fun to eat," a tester said about the soft, sealed tortilla "cones," which come in a dinner set with taco sauce and seasoning. Buy it! $3.25, amazon.com

40 of 66 WINNER: BEST MACARONI AND CHEESE Courtesy Cabot Guinness Macaroni & Cheese Testers gushed over the rich, "gourmet beer cheese" and "accordion like" pasta that "trapped" the sauce inside — making each bite supremely cheesey. Buy it! $28 for a 4-pack, cabotcreamery.com

41 of 66 WINNER: BEST LONG PASTA Courtesy Barilla al Bronzo Bucatini A thick spaghetti with a hollow center, it has a slightly rough, bumpy texture that allows more sauce to cling to the noodles. "It cooked up firm, chewy and al dente every time," said a staffer. Buy it! $2 for 12 oz., shoprite.com

42 of 66 WINNER: BEST PASTA SHAPE Jennifer Causey, Courtesy Sfoglini Cascatelli by Sporkful Designed by "The Sporkful" podcast host Dan Pashman for maximum "eatability," the half-tube, waterfall shape cradles the sauce while the ruffles add a textured bite. Buy it! $9, amazon.com

43 of 66 WINNER: BEST SOUP courtesy Zoup! Good, Really Good Spicy Chicken 'Chilada Soup Hearty chicken stewed with tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, onions, peppers and a touch of cream scored big points with testers. Buy it! $6, zoupbroth.com

44 of 66 WINNER: BEST BEANS Courtesy The Good Bean Indian Coconut Curry Slow-simmered with coconut milk, ginger and garam masala, the chickpeas were "a busy weeknight savior," said a staffer. Buy it! $8 for a 4-pack, amazon.com

45 of 66 WINNER: BEST BROWNIE MIX Courtesy Betty Crocker Reese's Peanut Butter Premium Brownie Mix "The bake sale went nuts," said a staffer, who complimented the "supremely fudgy" squares speckled with peanut butter chips. Buy it! $4, walmart.com



46 of 66 WINNER: BEST TINNED SEAFOOD Courtesy Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Calabrian Chili-Infused Olive Oil The delicate fish packed in spicy infused olive oil elevates sandwiches and salads. "I ate the whole can with a fork—it's that good!" Buy it! $2.50, shoprite.com

47 of 66 WINNER: BEST CHILI courtesy Wendy's Chili Cooked with ground beef, pinto beans and tomatoes, it has all the nostalgic flavor of a fast-food order — but without the drive-through. Buy it! $4.50, walmart.com

48 of 66 WINNER: BEST POTATO CHIPS Kettle Brand Kettle Brand Air-Fried Sea Salt & Vinegar With a puckering punch of vinegar, they have all the crunchy, salty satisfaction of regular kettle-fried chips but with less fat. Buy it! $4, target.com

49 of 66 WINNER: BEST CRACKERS Courtesy Cheez-It Extra Toasty Cheddar Jack Fans raved about the "extra crunchy" and "lightly charred". squares made with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Buy it! $4, target.com

50 of 66 WINNER: BEST PRETZELS Courtesy Zapp's Sinfully Seasoned Voodoo Pretzel Stix The "snappy" rods tossed in smoky Cajun seasoning earned a rare perfect rating from testers. "There's magic in that bag!" Buy it! $9, walmart.com

51 of 66 WINNER: BEST NUTS Courtesy Blue Diamond Chilé 'n Lime Almonds A blend of tart lime and a "light trace of heat" from arbol and pequin peppers made these roasted nuts a crowd favorite. Buy it! $28 for 45 oz., walmart.com

52 of 66 WINNER: BEST COOKIES courtesy Nonni's Limoncello Biscottini Bites "Consider me a biscotti convert," one staffer said after eating the tart, twice-baked cookies drizzled with icing, Buy it! $4 for 4.8 oz, walmart.com

53 of 66 WINNER: BEST SWEET SNACK courtesy Muddy Bites Chocolate Cone White Chocolate They may be small, but the mini waffle cones filled with white chocolate scored big on flavor — and nostalgia! Buy it! $4 for 2.33 oz., walmart.com

54 of 66 WINNER: BEST SPICY SNACK Jennifer Causey, Courtesy Cheetos Flamin' Hot Tangy Chili Fusion "I almost ate the whole bag in one night," a staffer said of the cheesy puffs amped up with garlic, ginger and citrus. Buy it! $4.50 for 8.5 oz., walmart.com

55 of 66 WINNER: BEST CANDY Courtesy M&M's Caramel Cold Brew Soft caramel is infused with a jolt of java, covered in a layer of chocolate and then coated in that familiar candy shell. Buy it! $5 for 9 oz., target.com

56 of 66 WINNER: BEST BARK courtesy Tate's Bake Shop Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt Cookie Bark "I hid the bag so my kids wouldn't eat them all — and I'd do it again," confessed a tester, who loved the shards of crispy chocolate-chip cookies cloaked in dark chocolate and sprinkled with flaky salt. Buy it! $6 for 5 oz., amazon.com

57 of 66 WINNER: BEST CHOCOLATE BAR Jennifer Causey, Courtesy Ferrero Rocher Milk Chcoolate Hazelnut Bar Like the company's classic gold-foil-wrapped-truffles, the bar is studded with chopped nuts and filled with layer of creamy chocolate. Buy it! $3 for 3.1 oz., target.com

58 of 66 WINNER: BEST CREAM CHEESE courtesy Tillamook Jalapeño Honey Cream Cheese "It's just calling to be slathered all over a bagel," a tester said about the "sumptuous," spicy-sweet spread. Buy it! $4 for 7 oz., tillamook.com

59 of 66 WINNER: BEST YOGURT Jennifer Causey Siggi's Ripe Cherry Rich and Creamy Skyr The plump cherries in this thick and creamy Icelandic-style yogurt had one tester declare, "It's a must-have for every fridge." Buy it! $2, shoprite.com

60 of 66 WINNER: BEST CHEESE Courtesy Organic Valley Raw Sharp Cheddar Cheese Slices Whether layered in a sandwich or melted on a burger, the aged slices got top scores for their buttery taste and texture. Buy it! $7 for 6 oz., organicvalley.coop

61 of 66 WINNER: BEST BUTTER Courtesy Kerrygold Chive & Onion Butter Studded with garlic, onions, chives and parsley, this blend has one staffer asking, "How can I ever go back to normal butter now?" Buy it! $5.50 for 5.3 oz., kerrygoldusa.com

62 of 66 WINNER: BEST ICE CREAM Courtesy Blue Bunny Cookies & Cream Soft Scoopables It got high marks for its "soft-serve-like texture" that made scooping easy — even right out of the freezer. Buy it! $5 for 46 oz., bluebunny.com

63 of 66 WINNER: BEST NOVELTY ICE CREAM courtesy Reese's Peanut Butter Sandwich A thick puck of peanut butter-flavored ice cream is mixed with more peanut butter and smashed between two chocolate cookies. Buy it! $4.50 for 4, hersheyland.com

64 of 66 WINNER: BEST FROZEN YOGURT Jennifer Causey Noosa Out of This Swirl Lemon Bar Frozen Yoghurt Gelato Lusciously tart and packed with chunks of baked lemon bars and ribbons of icing, the combo led one tester to dub it "the official pint of summer." Buy it! $7, instacart.com

65 of 66 WINNER: BEST SORBET courtesy Talenti Mini Alphonso Mango Sorbetto Bars Made with ripe mangoes sourced from India, it "has so much juicy, tropical deliciousness," said a tester. Buy it! $5.50 for 6, talentigelato.com