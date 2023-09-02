PEOPLE’s Fall Movie Preview 2023: From ‘The Marvels' to Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'

Dramas, comedies, thrillers? Check, check and check. This fall, theaters (and streaming services) have something for everyone—including Taylor Swift fans, who can see the Eras Tour on the big screen. Read on for more must-see movies.

01 of 36

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Nia Vardalos stars as Toula and John Corbett stars as Ian in writer/director Nia Vardalos MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3
Nia Vardalos and John Corbett go to Greece in 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3'.

Courtesy of Yannis Drakoulidis / Focus Features

Opa! Greek-American Toula Portoakalos (Nia Vardalos, who also wrote, directed and produced the heartwarming comedy) heads to her parents' homeland with husband Ian (John Corbett) and other relatives (Andrea Martin as eccentric Aunt Voula is a standout) for a big reunion. Expect lots of jokes about Greek culture, and as the title suggests, another big “I do” day. In theaters Sept. 8

02 of 36

Sitting in Bars with Cake

Sitting in Bars with Cake
Odessa A'zion and Yara Shahidi play BFFs in 'Sitting in Bars with Cake'.

Saeed Adyani/Prime Video

Bubbly L.A. resident Corinne (Odessa A’zion) convinces her shy BFF Jane (Yara Shahidi) to bake cakes and bring them to bars (aka “cakebarring”) in order to come out of her shell and meet people. All goes well until Corinne gets a devastating diagnosis. Director Trish Sie says the movie has an uplifting message about “not just surviving through a tough time, but thriving.” Streaming on Amazon Sept. 8

03 of 36

The Nun II

THE NUN 2
Taissa Farmiga puts her rosary beads to use in 'The Nun II'.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Something unholy: Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga, reprising her role from the 2018 hit original) faces off against Valak, the dark-eyed demon nun who is now terrorizing her and other holy rollers in France. Mon dieu! In theaters Sept. 8

04 of 36

A Million Miles Away

A Million Miles Away
Michael Peña suits up for 'A Million Miles Away'.

Daniel Daza/Prime

How did a migrant farm worker from Mexico become a NASA flight engineer who eventually traveled to the International Space Station? This drama, inspired by the life of José Hernandez, tells the incredible story. Michael Peña stars. Streaming on Amazon Sept. 15

05 of 36

A Haunting In Venice

ude Hill as Leopold Ferrier, Camille Cottin as Olga Seminoff, Michelle Yeoh as Mrs. Reynolds, Jamie Dornan as Dr. Leslie Ferrier, and Kyle Allen as Maxime Gerard in 20th Century Studios' A HAUNTING IN VENICE
A seance turns deadly in 'A Haunting In Venice'.

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios.

Famed Agatha Christie detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh, who played the same character in Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile) sets out to discover whodunit when there’s a murder at a seance in Italy. The drama’s all-star cast includes Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey and Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly. In theaters Sept. 15

06 of 36

Cassandro

Gael Garcia Bernal stars in CASSANDRO
Gael García Bernal plays a real-life luchador in 'Cassandro'.

Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

Gael García Bernal plays real-life Mexican luchador Saúl Armendáriz, who went from amateur wrestler to global superstar after he created the flamboyant persona known as Cassandro. “One of the biggest obstacles Saúl faces is extreme homophobia in a very machismo culture,” says director Roger Ross Williams. “He could've given in to that and for a while, he did — he tried to be something he wasn't. But when he really embraced who he truly was, that's when he won the acceptance and adoration of the fans.” Streaming on Amazon Sept. 22

07 of 36

Dumb Money

Paul Dano stars as Keith Gill in DUMB MONEY.
Paul Dano strikes it rich as an amateur investor in 'Dumb Money'.

Claire Folger

In 2021, a disparate group of amateur investors — known as “dumb money” to Wall Street types — sent the stock price of retail shop Game Stop soaring, which caused wealthy hedge fund execs, who short-sold their own shares, to lose billions of dollars. The thrilling, modern David vs. Goliath tale stars Paul Dano, America Ferrera, Shailene Woodley, Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen. In theaters Sept. 22

08 of 36

Expend4bles

EXSylvester Stallone as Barney Ross in Expend4bles
Sylvester Stallone brings the muscle in 'Expend4bles'.

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Expect big action scenes and even bigger biceps in this installment of of the popular franchise about a group of elite mercenaries (played by Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Randy Couture and Dolph Lundgren) who face off with an arms dealer. This time, Megan Fox and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson join in on the testosterone-fueled fun. In theaters Sept. 22

09 of 36

Dicks: The Musical

Dicks: The Musical
The cast of 'Dicks: The Musical' get into silly situations.

Justin Lubin/A24

This bonkers song-and-dance spectacle, loosely inspired by The Parent Trap, is just as raunchy as the title suggests. Two business rivals (Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, who also wrote the script) discover they’re twins and plot to reunite their wildly eccentric parents (Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane). Megan Thee Stallion costars. In theaters Sept. 29

10 of 36

Flora and Son

Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Flora and Son, premiering September 29, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Eve Hewson connects with Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 'Flora and Son'.

Apple TV+

Frustrated with her rebellious son Max (Orén Kinlan), struggling single mom Flora (Eve Hewson) gives him a guitar in the hopes the boy picks up a hobby. She winds up strumming the strings herself—and connecting with a handsome instructor (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) who gives lessons virtually. In select theaters Sept. 22; streaming on Apple TV+ Sept. 29

11 of 36

Saw X

Shawnee Smith as Amanda Young in Saw X
Shawnee Smith reprises her role as Amanda Young in 'Saw X'.

Alexandro Bolanos Escamilla/Lionsgate

“Of all the men to cheat, you picked John Kramer?” Set between the events of the first and second movies, the tenth installment of the gory horror franchise sees cancer-stricken Kramer aka the Jigsaw Killer (Tobin Bell) tricked in an elaborate treatment scam. Hell hath no fury like a madman wronged. Shawnee Smith returns, too. In theaters Sept. 29

12 of 36

Fair Play

Alden Ehrenreich as Luke and Phoebe Dynevor as Emily in Fair Play.
Aldren Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor are coworkers and lovers in 'Fair Play'.

Sergej Radovic/Courtesy of Netflix

The romantic relationship between young couple Luke (Aldren Ehrenreich) and Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) takes a downward turn when Emily lands a promotion at the high-stakes financial services firm where they both work. In theaters Sept. 29; streaming on Netflix Oct. 13

13 of 36

Reptile

Reptile. Benicio del Toro as Tom Nichols in Reptile
Benicio del Toro is on the case in 'Reptile'.

Kyle Kaplan/Netflix

Following the murder of a real estate agent, small town police detective Tom Nichols (Oscar winner Benicio del Toro, who co-wrote the screenplay) digs deep into the local corruption corroding the area. Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone costar in the gripping mystery. In select theaters Sept. 29; streaming on Netflix Oct. 6

14 of 36

Freelance

John Cena and Alison Brie Star in New Movie Freelance
John Cena, Juan Pablo Raba and Alison Brie get into hot water in 'Freelance'.

Santiago Garcia/AGC Studios

Set in the fictional foreign country Pandoña, this action-comedy stars John Cena as Mason Pettis, a former military special forces operative who takes a high-paying job protecting a disgraced freelance journalist (Alison Brie) while she’s abroad interviewing the country’s leader (Juan Pablo Raba). When a military coup breaks out, the unlikely trio are forced to flee for their lives. Cue the slapstick hijinks! In theaters Oct. 6

15 of 36

The Exorcist: Believer

Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) and Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr.) in The Exorcist: Believer
Ellen Burstyn helps Leslie Odom Jr. in 'The Exorcist: Believer'.

Anne Marie Fox/Universal Pictures

Fifty years after the original horror movie possessed moviegoers, this follow-up features a new frightened parent fighting against the spirit of Satan—with help from a familiar face. A father (Leslie Odom Jr.) calls on Exorcist heroine Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) to help when the Devil seemingly takes over his daughter’s body. In theaters Oct. 6

16 of 36

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

David Duchovny as Bill and Jack Mulhern as Timmy appearing in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, streaming on Paramount+, 2023.

Philippe Bosse/Paramount Players 

Based on the work of horror master Stephen King, this thriller serves as a prequel to the events of Pet Sematary, telling the origin story of Jud Crandall, the man who introduces his neighbors to the supernatural burial ground that brings back the dead. Set in 1969, the movie stars Jackson White as the young Crandall, whose dreams of leaving his small Maine town are thwarted. David Duchovny and Pam Grier costar. Streaming on Paramount+ Oct. 6

17 of 36

The Burial

Tommy Lee Jones as Jeremiah OKeefe and Jamie Foxx as Willie Gary in The Burial.
Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx take on a multimillion dollar company in 'The Burial'.

Skip Bolen/Prime Video

Oscar winners Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones team for a legal drama based on a New Yorker article about the dirty side of the death care industry. Jones stars as Southern funeral director Jerry O’Keefe who hires flashy personal injury attorney Willie E. Gary to represent him in a lawsuit against a massive funeral home conglomerate engaging in shady business practices. Ahead of the actors' strike, Foxx called the movie "a great American story." In theaters Oct. 6; streaming on Amazon Oct. 13

18 of 36

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

....Ready for it? Those who couldn't score tickets to see Taylor Swift live are in luck. The pop superstar is bringing her record-breaking Eras Tour, which she calls "the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far," to the big screen. In AMC theaters Oct. 13

19 of 36

Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon
Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio are generating Oscar buzz for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

Apple TV+

Martin Scorsese’s epic, three-hour true crime drama about the Osage Murders stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser. A century ago in Oklahoma, members of the Osage tribe (and other locals, too) began turning up dead. Did the deaths have to do with the rich deposits of oil that were recently discovered on the indigenous land?  In theaters Oct. 20

20 of 36

Nyad

NYAD. Annette Bening as Diana Nyad in NYAD
Annette Bening takes a deep dive to become swimmer Diana Nyad in 'Nyad'.

Liz Parkinson/Netflix

Four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening plays renowned athlete and sports journalist Diana Nyad, who, at age 64, tackled what’s known as the “Mount Everest” of swimming: making the 110-mile journey from Cuba to the Florida Keys. “She wasn't willing to accept that the world was done with her and had this audacious vision,” explains Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, who directed with husband Jimmy Chen. Bening, adds Chen, was so committed to the role, “she modified her stroke through the swim to show the exhaustion on screen.” In select theaters Oct. 20; streaming on Netflix Nov. 3

21 of 36

Priscilla

Priscilla (L-R) Jacob Elordi, Cailee Spaeny
Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny form a powerful partnership in 'Priscilla'.

Philippe Le Sourd/A24

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll got his due last year in Baz Luhrmann’s splashy Elvis. Now, writer-director Sofia Coppola trains her lens on his longtime love, Priscilla Presley, tracking her life from lovestruck teen to the superstar’s eventual wife and partner. Cailee Spaeney of HBO’s Mare of Easttown plays the title role, while Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi plays the late legend. In theaters Oct. 27

22 of 36

Fingernails

Jeremy Allen White and Jessie Buckley in Fingernails, premiering November 3, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Jeremy Allen White and Jessie Buckley play a couple in 'Fingernails'.

Apple TV+

Imagine a world in which a test exists that can tell whether couples are truly in love. Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) get a positive result — but Anna doesn’t believe it. So she takes a job at a romance institute, where she meets Amir (Riz Ahmed), complicating matters more. In select theaters Oct. 27; in additional theaters and streaming on Apple TV+ Nov. 3

23 of 36

The Killer

The Killer. Michael Fassbender as The Killer in The Killer.
Michael Fassbender takes aim in 'The Killer'.

Netflix

Details of director David Fincher’s latest thriller — adapted from the graphic novel of the same name — are more top secret than an assassin’s true identity. But here’s what we do know: Michael Fassbender plays a highly skilled killer who embarks on what Netflix calls an “international manhunt.” Tilda Swinton costars. In select theaters Oct. 27; streaming on Netflix Nov. 10

24 of 36

What Happens Later

Meg Ryan and David Duchovny in Bleecker Street's WHAT HAPPENS LATER
Meg Ryan and David Duchovny play exes who reconnect in 'What Happens Later'.

Bleecker Street

Rom-com queen Meg Ryan directs and stars in — you guessed it — a rom-com about exes Willa (Ryan) and Bill (David Duchovny) who wind up snowed-in at a small, regional airport. Stuck together for the foreseeable future, they talk about the present, the past and what might have been. A cozy treat for a crisp fall evening. In theaters Nov. 3

25 of 36

Quiz Lady

Nora Lum as Anne Yum and Sandra Oh as Jenny Yum in 20th Century Studios QUIZ LADY
Awkwafina and Sandra Oh hope to help their mom by winning in 'Quiz Lady'.

Michele K Short/20th Century Studios.

The answer is: In this high-stakes comedy, Anne, a game show-obsessed woman (Awkwafina) teams with her estranged, eccentric sister (Sandra Oh) to help pay off their mom’s debts by turning Anne into quiz show champion. What is: Quiz Lady? Streaming on Hulu Nov. 3

26 of 36

Rustin

Aml Ameen as Martin Luther King and Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in Rustin.
Colman Domingo makes moves as civil rights leader Bayard Rustin in 'Rustin'.

Parrish Lewis/Netflix

Around a quarter of a million people gathered in Washington, D.C. in 1963 to hear Martin Luther King Jr. deliver his “I Have a Dream” speech. Sixty years after that peaceful protest known as the March on Washington, organizer Bayard Rustin (played here by Emmy winner Colman Domingo) gets his due with a biopic that celebrates the civil rights leader who helped make that moment a reality. In select theaters Nov. 3; streaming on Netflix Nov. 17

27 of 36

The Holdovers

HOLDOVERS, Dominic Sessa and Paul Giamatti
Dominic Sessa and Paul Giamatti form an unlikely bond in 'The Holdovers'.

Courtesy of FOCUS FEATURES

It’s Christmastime in 1970, and students at elite prep school Barton are all headed home for the holidays. Well, not all of them. A few have nowhere to go, and it’s up to cranky, stern instructor Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti) to stay on campus with them. Reluctantly, he forms a bond with a smart cut-up (Dominic Sessa) and the school’s cook (Da’Vine Joy Robinson). In select theaters Nov. 3; in additional theaters Nov. 10

28 of 36

The Marvels

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios THE MARVELS
Brie Larson is ready to fight in 'The Marvels'.

Laura Radford/Marvel

As new villain Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) promises to destroy multiple planets, it’s Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) to the rescue (again!) as she teams up with Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and her estranged niece, astronaut Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) after their powers become intertwined. In theaters Nov. 10

29 of 36

Dream Scenario

Dream Scenario - Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage appears in strangers' dreams in 'Dream Scenario'.

Courtesy of A24

For reasons unknown, family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) begins appearing in the dreams of millions of strangers, which makes him famous. What’s not so cool is when the dreams he’s in turn nightmarish — and those who see Paul in their sleep aren’t happy. Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera and Tim Meadows costar in the comedy.  In theaters Nov. 10

30 of 36

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird and Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth form a bond in 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'.

Murray Close/Lionsgate

This prequel to the dystopian Hunger Games movies follows young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), the future president of Panem, as he mentors District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) for the 10th Hunger Games. Viola Davis and Peter Dinklage costar in this story, which explains how Snow became so fearsome. In theaters Nov. 17

31 of 36

Trolls Band Together

Trolls Band Together, directed by Walt Dohrn.
The colorful creatures return for another song-and-dance spectacle, 'Trolls Band Together'.

Universal Pictures

The delightful and diminutive animated creatures return for a new family-friendly adventure: Poppy (Anna Kendrick) learns her boyfriend Branch (Justin Timberlake) used to be in a boy band with his brothers, one of whom is kidnapped by a pair of villains. Trolls to the rescue! Also lending their voices: Troye Sivan, Amy Schumer and Andrew Rannells.  In theaters Nov. 17

32 of 36

Wish

Wish, Disney
Asha looks to the stars for help in 'Wish'.

DISNEY 

Teen Asha (the voice of Oscar winner Ariana DeBose) finds out what happens when you wish upon a star. In the animated tale set in a fictional land, Asha speaks her aspirations to the sky, and a boisterous ball of energy named Star descends to help her save her community. Pre-strike, DeBose said the whimsical tale has “all the Disney magic you know and love.” In theaters Nov. 22

33 of 36

Maestro

Maestro. (L to R) Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre and Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein (Director/Writer) in Maestro.
Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper in 'Maestro'.

Jason McDonald/Netflix

The biopic about the famed conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper, who also directed and co-wrote the movie) tracks his relationship with longtime love Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan) in what Netflix calls “an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.” In select theaters Nov. 22; streaming on Netflix Dec. 20

34 of 36

Napoleon

Joaquin Phoenix in "Napoleon," coming soon to Apple TV+.
Joaquin Phoenix saddles up for 'Napoleon'.

Kevin Baker/Apple TV+

Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix portrays French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in a biographical drama from director Ridley Scott that documents the historical figure's thirst for power as well as his tumultuous relationship with wife Josephine (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby) in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.  In theaters Nov. 22

35 of 36

Saltburn

SALTBURN, 2023
Decadence awaits at the estate in 'Saltburn'.

MGM

Oxford University student Oliver (Barry Keoghan) becomes infatuated with his wealthy classmate Felix (Jacob Elordi), who invites his less self-assured peer to spend the summer at his family’s titular estate. Oscar-winning screenwriter Emerald Fennell wrote and directed what's called "a wicked tale of privilege and desire," according to the official log line. Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) costars. In theaters Nov. 24

36 of 36

Family Switch

Emma Myers as CC, Brady Noon as Wyatt, Jennifer Garner as Jess Walker and Ed Helms as Bill Walker in Family Switch.
Emma Myers, Brady Noon, Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms all swap bodies in 'Family Switch'.

Colleen Hayes/Netflix 

It’s Freaky Friday on steroids! An encounter with an astrological reader causes the entire Walker family — including parents Jess and Bill (Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms) and their kids — to all swap bodies. With a lot on the line for each of them — like a college interview and a potential record deal — how will they fare going forward? Streaming on Netflix Nov. 30

