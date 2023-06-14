Pennsylvania Woman Charged with Aiding Estranged Boyfriend's Suicide

Mandie Reusch, 35, was charged Tuesday with aiding suicide and misdemeanor harassment

By Christine Pelisek
Published on June 14, 2023 03:16PM EDT
A South Greensburg woman is charged with aiding suicide, stemming from the death of a former boyfriend whom she is accused of urging to take his own life in repeated harassing messages.
Mandie Reusch. Photo:

Westmoreland County Prison

A Pennsylvania woman is accused of encouraging her estranged boyfriend to commit suicide.

Mandie Reusch, 35, was charged Tuesday with aiding suicide and misdemeanor harassment in connection with the death of 37-year-old Kevin Metzger. Metzger died on June 18, 2021.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office, messages allegedly sent to Metzger were “heinous and graphic.”

“Mr. Metzger may still be here today if those messages did not influence and encourage him to take his own life,” Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli claimed in a press release. "We will not allow or tolerate this kind of egregious behavior. The level of bullying, harassment and threats rose to a criminal level in this particular case and we will prosecute it to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to PennLive.com, citing a criminal complaint filed by police, the messages allegedly began on May 5, 2021, when Metzger on military training out of town. Reusch allegedly messaged Metzger that she was in another relationship and the new man would be taking over as father of their daughter.

“I hope for [the child’s] sake that you do kill yourself,” Reusch allegedly wrote, PennLive.com reported. “She would be better off not even knowing you.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She also allegedly informed him that she planned to have sex with a boyfriend on Mother’s Day "while your daughter calls him daddy," PennLive.com reported.

On another occasion, Reusch allegedly sent him a video of her having sex with a man after Metzger gave her $200, which she told him was too little, according to PennLive.com.

Reusch's attorney, Phil DiLucente, says his client is innocent of the charges.

“It was an emotional relationship between two individuals that happens every day in this country,” he tells PEOPLE. “There were texts that were exchanged that were emotional and at times could be considered mean and maybe to some even immoral but considering this a crime when there are no methods or means described by this individual to have this transpire just seems inappropriate.”

“Suicide is a very tragic and hurtful thing to have anyone suffer," he adds. "We take it very seriously and it is even more upsetting and troubling that somehow Ms. Reusch is being considered responsible for this. There are always two sides to a story."

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 27.

Related Articles
Sammar Khan, charged with killing husband at Bristol Borough Wharf
Pa. Woman Accused of Killing Estranged Husband at Park, Where They Planned to ‘Discuss Their Relationship’
Cuba Gooding Jr. Arrives at NYS Supreme Court for sentencing on October 13, 2022
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Rape Accusation Lawsuit Minutes Before Trial Was Set to Begin
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Actor Danny Masterson stands with his lawyers Thomas Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum as he is arraigned on rape charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on September 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Masterson has been charged with forcibly raping three women on separate occasions between 2001 and 2003. (Photo by Lucy Nicholson - Pool/Getty Images)
Danny Masterson Verdict: Here’s Everything We Know About What Happens Next
Jonathan Majors attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
A Timeline of Jonathan Majors' Recent Controversies
Jonathan Majors attends the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on March 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jonathan Majors' Attorney Shares Evidence Allegedly Showing Victim 'Did Not Suffer Any Injury at the Hands' of Actor
Shannon Marie O’Connor
Mom Accused of Hosting Alcohol-Fueled Sex Parties for Teens 'Tore My Life Apart,' Alleged Victim Says
Jonathan Majors Is Dating Meagan Good
Jonathan Majors Getting 'Support' from New Flame Meagan Good amid Allegations: Source (Exclusive)
Hannah Marth
Pa. Track Coach Allegedly Texted Student at 2 a.m. for Sex, Abused Him for More than a Year
Jonathan Majors 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' film premiere
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Calls Assault Case a 'Witch Hunt' as Actor Appears in Court Via Zoom
Matt Araiza
Former Bills Punter Matt Araiza Was Not Present at Alleged Gang Rape, Prosecutors Claim: Report
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
Jonathan Majors's Lawyer Responds After Judge Grants Alleged Victim Full Temporary Order of Protection
Rachel King Facebook
Pa. Teacher Killed in Front of Son in Dunkin' Drive-Thru Was Victim of Months-Long Murder-for-Hire Plot: D.A.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Shares Texts from Alleged Victim About Allegations: Domestic Violence Expert Weighs In
Ezra Miller attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" - arrivals at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 12, 2023
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
Joanne Marian Segovia
Calif. Police Union Leader Charged with Importing Opioids
Newborn Baby Legs
Woman Has No Parental Rights for Son She Raised with Ex-Wife Who Now Lives with Sperm Donor: Judge