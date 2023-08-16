A Pennsylvania woman was sentenced Monday to 20 to 40 years in prison for conspiring to kill a former lover with her son in 2020, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said.



In July, Joyce Brown-Rodriguez, 56, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and testified that in December 2020, she drove her son, Kahlill Brown, to Middletown Township, Pa., where Christopher M. Wilson, 52, worked at a recycling facility.

When the pair arrived, Brown, 34, got out of the car and fired a gun at Wilson several times, killing him. She then drove her son back to Philadelphia, according to the statement.

Brown-Rodriguez and Brown were not charged with the crime until March 2022. Brown-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy in December and then testified against her son in July, the district attorney’s office said. Brown was subsequently found guilty of first-degree murder and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

The district attorney’s office said that Brown-Rodriguez and Wilson had been romantically involved since 2018 but that he had ended the relationship prior to the shooting. Authorities said that the day before the shooting, Brown-Rodriguez had called and texted Wilson multiple times and also showed up to the recycling facility, with one of the victim's co-workers saying the two had gotten into an argument.

Brown-Rodriguez testified she eventually texted her son asking for help. Brown said he would "talk" to Wilson, according to investigators.

In the car after the shooting, prosecutors said Brown-Rodriguez testified that she asked Brown, “What the [expletive] did you do?,” to which he responded, “I didn’t feel like talkin’.”

Joyce Brown-Rodriguez, left, and her son Kahlill Brown. Bucks County District Attorney's Office

Wilson had been a father of nine children. Five of his daughters gave impact statements in front of Judge Jeffrey L. Finley, prosecutors said.

“The day I got that phone call is a day I will never forget,” one of the daughters said. “Hearing those words crushed me.”

Wilson’s daughters had previously considered Brown-Rodriguez a part of the family, saying that she had pretended to grieve with them the day he was killed, according to the district attorney’s office.

Finley called the crime a “callous murder” before sentencing Brown-Rodriguez to 20 to 40 years. Brown faces life in prison.

