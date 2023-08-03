Pennsylvania Man Bitten on the Head During Bear Attack Inside His Garage: 'I Got Pummeled'

A Pennsylvania man is recovering after he was bitten in the head during a bear attack that took place in his own garage.

John Swartz was filling up a kiddie pool for his granddaughter outside his home in Montour County last week when the bear attacked, according to NorthcentralPA.com and FOX affiliate WOLF-TV.

The 60-year-old man had entered his garage to turn off the hose he was using, not knowing a bear had made its way into his garage through the open door, per the outlets.

“I think as soon as I touched the spigot, I got pummeled," John told ABC affiliate WNEP-TV.

Security footage shared on social media by John and his wife Linda Swartz showed the bear entering the garage, followed by John shortly thereafter. A few moments later, John and the bear tumble into the camera’s view as the scuffle comes to an end.

John can then be seen running into his home while grabbing at his head. The footage then showed the bear sauntering toward another property down a short distance away.

“I grabbed my head because I knew I had an injury,” John told NorthcentralPA.com.

Linda called 9-1-1 after learning of her husband’s injuries, according to NorthcentralPA.com and WOLF-TV.

John was eventually transported to Geisinger Medical Center, where his wounds were treated, per WOLF-TV.

The Pennsylvania man received a few stitches before he was discharged from the hospital, according to WNEP-TV.

Pennsylvania State Police, which responded to the incident, are now attempting to catch the bear in question, per the outlets. Authorities have placed a bear trap filled with doughnuts near the site of the attack.

The state police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

But John does not necessarily want the bear to die. “It’s very understandable as to why it did what it did,” he told WOLF-TV. “I surprised and it surprised me. It had one way out and it was through me.”

That said, John intends to be “a little cautious of my surroundings from now on,” according to NorthcentralPA.com.

Lori said she and her husband will “never forget” the terrifying incident. “It was horrible,” she told WOLF-TV, “but we're lucky that it’s all that happened. He has a couple of wounds but they’ll heal.”

