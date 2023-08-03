Pennsylvania Man Bitten on the Head During Bear Attack Inside His Garage: 'I Got Pummeled'

“I grabbed my head because I knew I had an injury,” said John Swartz

By
Published on August 3, 2023 11:41AM EDT
Male brown bear staring into the camera as he walks by
Photo:

Getty

A Pennsylvania man is recovering after he was bitten in the head during a bear attack that took place in his own garage.

John Swartz was filling up a kiddie pool for his granddaughter outside his home in Montour County last week when the bear attacked, according to NorthcentralPA.com and FOX affiliate WOLF-TV.

The 60-year-old man had entered his garage to turn off the hose he was using, not knowing a bear had made its way into his garage through the open door, per the outlets.

“I think as soon as I touched the spigot, I got pummeled," John told ABC affiliate WNEP-TV.

Security footage shared on social media by John and his wife Linda Swartz showed the bear entering the garage, followed by John shortly thereafter. A few moments later, John and the bear tumble into the camera’s view as the scuffle comes to an end.

John can then be seen running into his home while grabbing at his head. The footage then showed the bear sauntering toward another property down a short distance away.

“I grabbed my head because I knew I had an injury,” John told NorthcentralPA.com.

Linda called 9-1-1 after learning of her husband’s injuries, according to NorthcentralPA.com and WOLF-TV.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

John was eventually transported to Geisinger Medical Center, where his wounds were treated, per WOLF-TV.

The Pennsylvania man received a few stitches before he was discharged from the hospital, according to WNEP-TV.

Pennsylvania State Police, which responded to the incident, are now attempting to catch the bear in question, per the outlets. Authorities have placed a bear trap filled with doughnuts near the site of the attack.

The state police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

But John does not necessarily want the bear to die. “It’s very understandable as to why it did what it did,” he told WOLF-TV. “I surprised and it surprised me. It had one way out and it was through me.”

That said, John intends to be “a little cautious of my surroundings from now on,” according to NorthcentralPA.com.

Lori said she and her husband will “never forget” the terrifying incident. “It was horrible,” she told WOLF-TV, “but we're lucky that it’s all that happened. He has a couple of wounds but they’ll heal.”

Related Articles
Florida Sheriff's Deputy Corrals Runaway Boat
Florida Sheriff's Deputy Jumps Onto Unmanned Runaway Boat Going Over 40 mph — See the Video
4 Dead, Including a Teen and an Infant, After Fire Tears Through N.J. Home
4 Dead, Including Teen and Infant, After Fire Tears Through N.J. Home: 'An Unspeakable Tragedy'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cheryl Senter/AP/Shutterstock (6366491k) Black bear Squirty, 13, one of Ben Kilham's cub rehabilitation success stories, keeps an eye on her visitors as she heads back into the woods in Lyme, N.H., . Independent Wildlife Biologist, Ben Kilham, rehabilitates and researches black bears Ben Kilham, Lyme, USA
Black Bear and Cub Killed After Idaho Man Is Attacked While Opening His Garage Door
John Castic
Body of Goldman Sachs Analyst Who Disappeared After Brooklyn Concert Found in Creek
Linda 74 and Enzo 78 de Piero were on their way home from one of their favorite restaurants when they were caught in the flood and lost their lives. They were married for 41 years. Father's day 2020.
When Summer Weather Turns Deadly: ‘It Was Like a Biblical Event,’ Says Man Whose Parents Died in Flooding
Bill Siu, Dad of 4 Dies on First Lake Tahoe Trip
'Dedicated' Father of 4 Falls Off Jet Ski, Drowns During Family's First Lake Tahoe Trip
A general view of the Colorado River at the West Rim of the Grand Canyon
1 Killed, Over 50 Injured After Bus Rolls Over Near Grand Canyon
A photo of Henrietta Lacks, sits in the living room of her grandson, Ron Lacks, 57, n Baltimore, MD on March 22, 2017.
Henrietta Lacks' Family Settles HeLa Cell Lawsuit Against Biotech Company
Nicole Ari Parker at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala held at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'AJLT''s Nicole Ari Parker Says Her Character’s ‘Fabulous’ Closet Is Her ‘Safe Space’
Kansas Man Plants Field of Sunflowers for Wife for 50th Anniversary
Kansas Farmer Plants 80 Acres of Sunflowers as Gift to Wife for Their 50th Wedding Anniversary
Woman Dies After Tire Smashes Through Car and Hits Her in the Head:
Mo. Woman Dies After Tire Smashes Through Car, Hits Her in the Head: ‘Almost Impossible to Believe’
Bull Shark / SEFSC Pascagoula Laboratory; Collection of Brandi Noble, NOAA/NMFS/SEFSC
Man Hospitalized After 'Rare’ Shark Bite Off Florida Barrier Island
Indian rupee notes and coins
Sanitation Workers Hit $1.2M Jackpot After Pooling Money for Lottery
Dan Ho rescued atlantic Cedar Beach Babylon
Long Island Man, 63, Rescued After Treading in Atlantic Ocean for 5 Hours by Creating a Makeshift Flag
11-Year-Old Boy Picking Up Crashed Dirt Bike Is Fatally Struck by Another Rider at Fla. Track
11-Year-Old Boy Picking Up Crashed Dirt Bike Is Fatally Struck by Another Rider at Fla. Track
Japanese Man Steps Out in $14k Custom-Made Border Collie Costume
Japanese Man Steps Out in $14K Custom-Made Collie Costume For the First Time