Pa. Man Allegedly Crashed Car into House Intentionally, Wound up Wedged into 2nd Floor

The shocking incident occurred on Sunday afternoon

Published on August 8, 2023 03:32PM EDT
PA. Man Allegedly Tried to Crash His Car Into a House, Ended up on Roof Instead
PA. Man allegedly crashes car onto roof of home. Photo:

Junction Fire Company/Facebook

A man has been charged with aggravated assault and other charges after police allege he intentionally crashed his car into a Pennsylvania home, resulting in the vehicle lodging in the home's roof and second story.

The incident occurred on Alfrata Road in Decatur Township, Mifflin County, at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to multiple reports including those by the Lewiston Sentinel, PennLive and CBS 21.

Driver Evan Miller, 20, allegedly drove the vehicle off the road and into the home on purpose, according to officials.

“It was determined through investigation that the crash was an intentional act,” Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release, per PennLive.

PA. Man Allegedly Tried to Crash His Car Into a House, Ended up on Roof Instead
The car left a gaping hole in the second-story bedroom.

Junction Fire Company/Facebook

In a photo shared by the Junction Fire Company of the scene on Facebook, the crashed car is seen with its back two wheels hanging off the roof over the front porch, while its crushed hood is partially broken through the top floor bedroom.

Joan Lepley, who lives at the home, told PennLive that she was visiting her cousins nearby when they heard and felt the commotion of the crash. “There’s a man on your roof and there’s a car on your roof,” she recalled her relatives telling her after they went outside to check on the noise.

PA. Man Allegedly Tried to Crash His Car Into a House, Ended up on Roof Instead
No injuries were suffered in the crash.

Junction Fire Company/Facebook

According to Lepley, the vehicle veered off rural Alfarata Road and collided with the embankment outside her home, causing the car to propel upwards and onto her front porch roof. 

She and her family escaped with no injuries following the crash. “We thank the Lord that he hit the second story,” Lepley said. “Because if he would have come through at the ground level, I believe my cousins and I would have been killed.”

The driver was taken to Geisinger Lewistown hospital after exiting the vehicle, WHTM reported.

Following the crash, Miller was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, careless driving, criminal mischief and other charges. 

It's not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

