Pa. Father Fishing with 3-Year-Old Son Drowns After Saving Children Struggling in Creek

Marvin Fernandez-Chicas, 37, jumped in to save 2 children in a creek in Nockamixon State Park

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Updated on July 3, 2023 12:37PM EDT
Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas, Father Drowns Saving Kids
Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas drowns saving children from lake. Photo:

GoFundMe

A father-son fishing trip turned into a tragedy when 37-year-old Marvin Fernandez-Chicas drowned after saving two children who were struggling to swim.

Fernandez-Chicas drowned after rescuing two children swimming in the Tohickon Creek at Nockamixon State Park on Thursday.

Two children called 911 at 5 p.m. that day and explained to authorities what had occurred.

"They apparently got in some trouble in the water, he went in to help them. Unfortunately he can't swim. The kids got out, he did not," Haycock Township Fire Chief Harry Grim told WFMZ-TV.

Grim said rescue workers did everything they could to save the 37-year-old, including having 10 divers and multiple boats looking for him.

Swimming is prohibited at Lake Nockamixon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources. Grimm said many parts of the water are deceptive and dangerous.

According to a GoFundMe started by Fernandez-Chicas' family, the Pennsylvania man “liked fishing and that day he [was] doing what he liked together with some friends and son.” 

Fernandez-Chicas leaves behind his wife, 3-year-old son Dylan, brothers and mother, according to the fundraiser. The fundraiser describes him as “a very hardworking man, an excellent father” and said that “he became a hero for everyone” by saving the two children.

The GoFundMe page was launched to raise money and send Fernandez-Chicas' body to Honduras, where his mother lives. Any money left over will go towards funeral expenses.

