Pa. Couple Charged in Connection With Murder of Man Found Dead on Roadside

A Pennsylvania couple is facing multiple charges after police say they connected them to a man found dead on the side of a road.

Justin Green, 41, and Brooke Pullin, 30, of Johnstown are currently behind bars, both facing charges including abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, while Green has also been charged with criminal homicide, according to WTAJ, WJAC-6 and CBS News.

The body of Daryl Vincent Lee, 44, also of Johnstown, was discovered along Route 403 in East Wheatfield Township on the morning of July 14. An autopsy determined his death as a homicide from a single gunshot wound and noted that a multicolored hair was found on Lee's collar area.

An investigation eventually led troopers to Green. According to a criminal complaint obtained by WTAJ, Green worked with Lee at three landscaping jobs on July 13.

Green initially told state police that he dropped Lee off at his home in the afternoon when their work day ended. However, physical evidence and surveillance video from the area led troopers to suspect that Green and girlfriend Pullin were involved in Lee's death, the outlet reports.

In court documents obtained by WTAJ, troopers noted that Pullin, who has multicolored hair, told police that when Green returned home from work on July 13 they took a road trip and returned later that evening.

During a search of Green's Toyota Tundra pickup truck, police found two shotgun shells in the center console, as well as several multicolored hairs and blood inside the vehicle, according to the complaint, per WTAJ.

Green and Pullin were arrested by Johnstown police on Tuesday with a Visa card in their possession bearing the name of “Daryl Lee,” according to the complaint obtained by WTAJ.

Green later allegedly told police that he drove Lee across town in his truck to collect money from a landscaping customer, and then while driving, fatally shot Lee with a 12-gauge shotgun that he purchased at a yard sale, according to the complaint.

Green allegedly then said he covered up Lee's body with a shirt and some tools before returning home to pick up Pullin and their child to go on a road trip to Maryland, WTAJ reports. He also allegedly claimed Pullin had no knowledge of the body — which remained in the passenger seat — being in the vehicle at the time.

Green and Pullin were arraigned on Wednesday and transported to the Cambria County Prison, WTAJ reports. Green was denied bail, while Pullin is being held on $150,000 bail.

Green is charged with abuse of a corpse, criminal homicide, robbery, tampering with physical evidence, false identification to law enforcement and receiving stolen property, per WTAJ. Pullin is charged with tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and false identification to law enforcement, per the outlet. It is unclear if they've retained an attorney to speak on their behalf.