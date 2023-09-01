'Gossip Girl' Reunion! Penn Badgley Teases Catch-Up with TV Sister Taylor Momsen for His Podcast

The two 'Gossip Girl' alums reunited for an upcoming episode of Penn Badgley's 'Podcrushed' podcast, dropping on Sept. 6

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023 04:40PM EDT
PPenn Badgley Teases Catch-Up with TV Sister Taylor Momsen for His Podcast
Photo:

PODCRUSHED/Instagram

The Humphrey siblings are back at it!

Penn Badgley and Taylor Momsen are giving Gossip Girl fans an unexpected reunion between the two former costars. The special occasion is part of Badgley's podcast, Podcrushed, and will arrive on Wednesday.

As Podcrushed teased the pair's gathering on Instagram Friday, Badgley was pictured jokingly knocking on Momsen's head as she smiled from ear to ear. The post's second shot was more serious, with Badgley, 36, and Momsen, 30, smizing for the camera.

"A reunion worth waiting for… 👯," the post's caption read. "But don't ask us what's going on in the second photo, we don't know either."

The reunion photos sparked excitement from dozens on dozens of Gossip Girl fans. Even Paris Hilton replied to Momsen's repost of the shots with a heart-eyed emoji.

Penn Badgley and Taylor Momsen on Gossip Girl

Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock

Badgley and Momsen played Dan and Jenny Humprey, respectively, on Gossip Girl. Although the series ran for six seasons on The CW, The Pretty Reckless frontwoman left in its third season. But she later returned for the season 4 episode "Easy J" and for a brief cameo in the 2012 series finale.

Badgely once defended Momsen against rumors about her offscreen behavior, telling Hollywood Life in 2010 that "teenagers go through what they’re going to go through."

"It just so happens that she's in the eye of the press, and I think that's unfortunate because everyone should be allowed to make their mistakes," he said at the time. "I think it's like, she's 17. Give her time. She's a really sweet girl, very smart, very talented. She's just growing up."

Though the series has long ended, Badgley has continued to keep up with his costars. He had Leighton Meester on the debut episode of Podcrushed last year. Chace Crawford also made an appearance on the podcast episodes later, a reunion that occurred two years after the pair did a Variety's "Actors on Actors" segment together in 2020.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of Podcrushed arrive Wednesdays on podcast streaming platforms. All six seasons of Gossip Girl are streamable on Max.

Related Articles
THE BACHELORETTE MEN TELL ALL EPISODE
Jesse Palmer Says 'Golden Bachelor' Contestants Are 'Rock Stars': 'The Night Does Not End at 10 p.m.'
Dana Delany's tribute to the late Arleen Sorkin
Dana Delany Pays Tribute to Her 'Undying Friendship' with Late Actress Arleen Sorkin (Exclusive)
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the Fendi Couture fashion shows on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France.
Sarah Paulson Calls Girlfriend Holland Taylor the 'Smartest, Wisest, Funniest, Most Extraordinary Person'
PEARSON -- Isabel Arraiza as Yoli Castillo, Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson
Where to Stream the 'Suits' Spinoff ‘Pearson’
Kelly Ripa Shades Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Start Off the Morning Right in New 'Live' Promo (Exclusive)
Elton John is recovering at home after being hospitalized in Monaco, plus Ubah Hassan joins us
RHONY's Ubah Hassan Names Her Most Stylish Costars (Hint: Not Jenna!) and Her Surprise 'Wingwoman' (Exclusive)
Helen Baxendale, Jennifer Aniston
'Friends' Nearly Recast Emily Because Chemistry Was 'Like Clapping with 1 Hand' Compared to Jennifer Aniston
Love Is Blind. Chelsea in Season 4 of Love Is Blind.
Why Love Is Blind's Chelsea Was Not Surprised by the Josh Drama: 'Move On' (Exclusive)
Sara Ramirez
Sara Ramírez Teases They're 'Bringing Their Killer Mullet Back' on 48th Birthday: 'You're Welcome'
Bethenny Frankel poses at the opening night of the new Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical "Bad Cinderella", Andy Cohen attends Variety's 2023 Power of Women presented by Lifetime;
Bethenny Frankel Says Andy Cohen 'Likely Despises Me' amid 'Reality Reckoning' and Legal War Against Bravo
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards Says Her Separation from Mauricio Umansky Has Been 'Too Much to Deal with' in the 'Public Eye'
Matt James and Peggy James
Matt James Is a Proud Son as He Roots for Mom Patty Ahead of Her 'Golden Bachelor' Journey
Bob Barker during "The Price is Right" 34th Season Premiere - Taping at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, California, United States
Bob Barker Remembered as a 'Legend' and 'Master of the Game' in Heartfelt 'Price Is Right' Primetime Tribute
One Woman Is Accused of a 'Total Slap in the Face' â and It's Not Who Brought Up Child Services
'RHOC': One Woman Is Accused of a 'Total Slap in the Face' — and It's Not Who Brought Up Child Services
The Masked Singer is celebrating its milestone 10th
'The Masked Singer' Unveils Its Newest Secret Chanteuse as Rumer Willis and Michelle Williams Return (Exclusive)
Jersey Shore's Sammi and Snooki Would Handle Note Drama Differently: 'You Can't Get Back Those Years'
Jersey Shore's Sammi and Snooki Would Handle Note Drama Differently: 'You Can't Get Back Those Years' (Exclusive)