'Gossip Girl' Reunion! Penn Badgley Teases Catch-Up with TV Sister Taylor Momsen for His Podcast

The Humphrey siblings are back at it!

Penn Badgley and Taylor Momsen are giving Gossip Girl fans an unexpected reunion between the two former costars. The special occasion is part of Badgley's podcast, Podcrushed, and will arrive on Wednesday.

As Podcrushed teased the pair's gathering on Instagram Friday, Badgley was pictured jokingly knocking on Momsen's head as she smiled from ear to ear. The post's second shot was more serious, with Badgley, 36, and Momsen, 30, smizing for the camera.

"A reunion worth waiting for… 👯," the post's caption read. "But don't ask us what's going on in the second photo, we don't know either."

The reunion photos sparked excitement from dozens on dozens of Gossip Girl fans. Even Paris Hilton replied to Momsen's repost of the shots with a heart-eyed emoji.

Badgley and Momsen played Dan and Jenny Humprey, respectively, on Gossip Girl. Although the series ran for six seasons on The CW, The Pretty Reckless frontwoman left in its third season. But she later returned for the season 4 episode "Easy J" and for a brief cameo in the 2012 series finale.

Badgely once defended Momsen against rumors about her offscreen behavior, telling Hollywood Life in 2010 that "teenagers go through what they’re going to go through."

"It just so happens that she's in the eye of the press, and I think that's unfortunate because everyone should be allowed to make their mistakes," he said at the time. "I think it's like, she's 17. Give her time. She's a really sweet girl, very smart, very talented. She's just growing up."

Though the series has long ended, Badgley has continued to keep up with his costars. He had Leighton Meester on the debut episode of Podcrushed last year. Chace Crawford also made an appearance on the podcast episodes later, a reunion that occurred two years after the pair did a Variety's "Actors on Actors" segment together in 2020.

New episodes of Podcrushed arrive Wednesdays on podcast streaming platforms. All six seasons of Gossip Girl are streamable on Max.

