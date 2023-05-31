Penn Badgley Lists Home in New York's Catskill Mountains for $1.7 Million — See Inside!

Penn Badgley is letting go of his country getaway a few hours north of New York City!

The You star, 36, has listed his four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in New York's Catskill Mountains for $1.7 million with James Amburn and Angelia Ferguson of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built in 2013, the 3,402-square-foot home sits on 10.5 private acres on the southern edge of the range along the Ashokan Reservoir. According to Zillow, Badgley only purchased the home in August of 2022 for $1.6 million and originally listed it for sale at the slightly higher asking price of $1.85 million in April 2023.



The modern farmhouse-style residence as screened-in porches offering forest views and plenty of fresh mountain air. Inside, a formal entry and central stairway lead to three floors of living space.



Featuring hand-hewn beams, the living room is just one of the open spaces with a fieldstone fireplace that extends from the wide-plank wood floors to the vaulted ceiling.

The kitchen features a butcher block island with a prep sink, an under-counter beverage cooler, a large pantry, and an imported wood stove that can also bake.

The main suite boasts a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath with double vanities and a clawfoot tub.

The property also includes a two-car garage and a bluestone patio with a swing. Further out in the yard, there's a stone fire pit.

Badgley's soon-to-be-former home is only two hours north of the Big Apple, where the actor has another home with his wife, Jemima Kirke, and their toddler son. The couple met in 2014 and married (twice!) in 2017.