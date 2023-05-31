Penn Badgley Lists Home in New York's Catskill Mountains for $1.7 Million — See Inside!

The 'You' star has listed his private 10.5-acre woodland property just two hours outside of New York City

By
Published on May 31, 2023 01:02 PM
Penn Badgley home for sale
Photo:

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty, Winona Barton-Ballantine

Penn Badgley is letting go of his country getaway a few hours north of New York City!

The You star, 36, has listed his four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in New York's Catskill Mountains for $1.7 million with James Amburn and Angelia Ferguson of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built in 2013, the 3,402-square-foot home sits on 10.5 private acres on the southern edge of the range along the Ashokan Reservoir. According to Zillow, Badgley only purchased the home in August of 2022 for $1.6 million and originally listed it for sale at the slightly higher asking price of $1.85 million in April 2023.

Penn Badgley home for sale

Winona Barton-Ballantine

The modern farmhouse-style residence as screened-in porches offering forest views and plenty of fresh mountain air. Inside, a formal entry and central stairway lead to three floors of living space.

Featuring hand-hewn beams, the living room is just one of the open spaces with a fieldstone fireplace that extends from the wide-plank wood floors to the vaulted ceiling.

The kitchen features a butcher block island with a prep sink, an under-counter beverage cooler, a large pantry, and an imported wood stove that can also bake.

Penn Badgley home for sale

Winona Barton-Ballantine

The main suite boasts a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath with double vanities and a clawfoot tub.

Penn Badgley home for sale

Winona Barton-Ballantine


The property also includes a two-car garage and a bluestone patio with a swing. Further out in the yard, there's a stone fire pit.

Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley attend Stitcher's "Podcrushed" launch event at Baby's All Right on June 02, 2022 in New York City
Cindy Ord/Getty

Badgley's soon-to-be-former home is only two hours north of the Big Apple, where the actor has another home with his wife, Jemima Kirke, and their toddler son. The couple met in 2014 and married (twice!) in 2017.

