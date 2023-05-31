Lifestyle Home Penn Badgley Lists Home in New York's Catskill Mountains for $1.7 Million — See Inside! The 'You' star has listed his private 10.5-acre woodland property just two hours outside of New York City By Alexis Jones Alexis Jones Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 31, 2023 01:02 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty, Winona Barton-Ballantine Penn Badgley is letting go of his country getaway a few hours north of New York City! The You star, 36, has listed his four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in New York's Catskill Mountains for $1.7 million with James Amburn and Angelia Ferguson of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty. Built in 2013, the 3,402-square-foot home sits on 10.5 private acres on the southern edge of the range along the Ashokan Reservoir. According to Zillow, Badgley only purchased the home in August of 2022 for $1.6 million and originally listed it for sale at the slightly higher asking price of $1.85 million in April 2023. 'Pretty Little Liars' Alum Tyler Blackburn Lists His First L.A. Home for $1.9 Million — See Inside! Winona Barton-Ballantine The modern farmhouse-style residence as screened-in porches offering forest views and plenty of fresh mountain air. Inside, a formal entry and central stairway lead to three floors of living space. Ariana Madix Faked Moving Out of House with Ex Tom Sandoval as Brand Admits It Was SponCon 'Stunt' Featuring hand-hewn beams, the living room is just one of the open spaces with a fieldstone fireplace that extends from the wide-plank wood floors to the vaulted ceiling. The kitchen features a butcher block island with a prep sink, an under-counter beverage cooler, a large pantry, and an imported wood stove that can also bake. Winona Barton-Ballantine Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The main suite boasts a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath with double vanities and a clawfoot tub. Winona Barton-Ballantine The property also includes a two-car garage and a bluestone patio with a swing. Further out in the yard, there's a stone fire pit. Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke's Relationship Timeline Cindy Ord/Getty Badgley's soon-to-be-former home is only two hours north of the Big Apple, where the actor has another home with his wife, Jemima Kirke, and their toddler son. The couple met in 2014 and married (twice!) in 2017.