Scott Disick's Kids Penelope and Reign Show Off T-Shirts Featuring Collage of Dad's Face: Photos

Scott Disick's daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 8, rocked T-shirts of their dad at his 40th birthday party

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 31, 2023 12:17 PM
Scott Disick kids t shirt
Photo:

Frazer Harrison/Getty for ABA ; Scott Disick/ Instagram

Penelope and Reign Disick are celebrating their dad's 40th birthday in style!

The two Disick children wore matching T-shirts that featured a photo collage of dad Scott as they attended his 40th birthday party. On his Instagram Story, Scott shared photos of Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, in the hilarious tees, writing "Love" across the photo of Reign.

Disick also posted a photo of the event itself, which he captioned "Love u keeks @kimkardashian." The party was decorated with silver and black balloons, as well as a giant light-up "40" sign.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Scott Disick kids t shirt

Scott Disick/ Instagram

This isn't the first time that the Disick kids have been sporting stylish outfits this month. Last week, Scott posted a photo of Reign in a blue patterned shirt and matching shorts, captioning the post, "Fit game."

He also shared a close-up of Reign sitting with his dad on a boat and wrote, "We call this look Blue Steel."

While Disick’s older son, Mason, 13, has not been seen in any snaps recently, Disick did post a photo of him while celebrating Passover in April.

Scott Disick kids t shirt

Scott Disick/ Instagram

In the photo, Mason was sitting next to Penelope at the seder table.

"Happy Passover People," Disick captioned a photo of several bowls of matzah ball soup. "Lota Balls."

He also posted a photo of Reign walking around while wearing a kippah.

Disick shares his three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 44.

Related Articles
Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq
Khloé Kardashian Says 'Don't Worry' as Malika Haqq Urges Her to Deal with 'Traumatic Stuff' (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen Shares Daughter Luna Getting a 'Gold Medal in Momming' Caring for Baby Sister Esti
Chrissy Teigen Shares Daughter Luna Getting a 'Gold Medal in Momming' Baby Sister Esti
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Zaya's 16th Birthday
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Zaya's 16th Birthday: 'So Thankful'
Rebecca Romijn memorial day family photo
Rebecca Romijn and Husband Jerry O'Connell Pose with Twin Daughters in Memorial Day Family Photo
Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan Celebrate Twins Carter and Isaiah as They Graduate 8th Grade
Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan Celebrate Twins Carter and Isaiah as They Graduate 8th Grade: 'Proud'
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Summer Walker attends Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard)
Summer Walker Explains Controversy Over Feeding Her Baby Hemp Milk: 'Wasn't Taking to Her Body'
Blue Ivy Carter perform onstage during the Beyonce's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyoncé on Renaissance Tour Stage Again in London After Paris Performance
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Matilda in NSYNC T-Shirt
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Matilda in *NSYNC T-Shirt: ‘Giving Me Life’
Scott Disick
Scott Disick Is 'Feeling a Sense of Peace' in His 40s, Knows the Kardashians Will 'Always' Consider Him Family
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Kourtney Kardashian ‘Cried for 2 Days’ After 10 Days Away from Her Kids While on Tour with Travis Barker
Erin Napier showcases her 2 daughters
Erin Napier Says Daughters Helen and Mae Are 'Becoming a Team': 'Fascinating to Watch'
KhloÃ© Kardashian True Thompson T-Shirt
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter Shows Off Another Iconic Tee — This Time Featuring Aunt Kylie Jenner
Luna Takes Over Teigen Kitchen
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Pretends to Be Her in Hilarious Video: 'Cookies for Dinner!'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus PEOPLE COVER
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She’s a 'Little Bit of a Momager’ to Her Rising-Star Sons: ‘My Baby Men’ (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
Kim Kardashian Shares the Heartfelt Gift She Gives to Each of Her Kids on Their Birthdays: ‘They’ll Appreciate This’
Maroon 5 - Middle Ground (Official Music Video)
Adam Levine’s Family Makes Rare Guest Appearance in Maroon 5 Music Video: Watch