Scott Disick's Kids Penelope and Reign Show Off T-Shirts Featuring Collage of Dad's Face: Photos

Penelope and Reign Disick are celebrating their dad's 40th birthday in style!

The two Disick children wore matching T-shirts that featured a photo collage of dad Scott as they attended his 40th birthday party. On his Instagram Story, Scott shared photos of Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, in the hilarious tees, writing "Love" across the photo of Reign.

Disick also posted a photo of the event itself, which he captioned "Love u keeks @kimkardashian." The party was decorated with silver and black balloons, as well as a giant light-up "40" sign.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Scott Disick/ Instagram

This isn't the first time that the Disick kids have been sporting stylish outfits this month. Last week, Scott posted a photo of Reign in a blue patterned shirt and matching shorts, captioning the post, "Fit game."

He also shared a close-up of Reign sitting with his dad on a boat and wrote, "We call this look Blue Steel."

While Disick’s older son, Mason, 13, has not been seen in any snaps recently, Disick did post a photo of him while celebrating Passover in April.

Scott Disick/ Instagram

In the photo, Mason was sitting next to Penelope at the seder table.

"Happy Passover People," Disick captioned a photo of several bowls of matzah ball soup. "Lota Balls."

He also posted a photo of Reign walking around while wearing a kippah.

Disick shares his three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 44.