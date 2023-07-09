Penelope Disick Turns 11! See the Sweet Birthday Tributes from Grandma Kris Jenner and More

The Kardashian-Jenner family is paying tribute to Penelope Disick on her 11th birthday!

Aunts Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, plus grandma Kris Jenner, gave special birthday shout-outs to Penelope — the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick — in a series of Instagram posts on Saturday.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter, Penelope! You are such a bright, smart, talented, creative, kind, sweet, thoughtful, and amazing girl and I’m so so proud of you!!!," Kris, 67, wrote as she shared several snaps of herself with her granddaughter from over the years.

Kris Jenner/Instagram

“You are the best granddaughter, daughter, cousin, sister, friend and niece," she continued. "I love you so much my precious girl and I thank God for you every single day!!!"

Added Kris: "I can’t wait to watch you grow and to make more cherished memories together. I love you Lovey xo."

Penelope turned 11 over the weekend. Kris Jenner/Instagram

“Happy Birthday Penelope. My previous P. You are so special and sweet and silly and I just love you so much!,” Kim, 42, wrote on her Instagram Story as she posted a throwback snap of Penelope with her daughter North.

“I love our sleepovers and adventures and just being your auntie! You are the best friend North could ever have!” she continued.



Kim shared a video of herself at a concert with Penelope on her 11th birthday. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim later called Penelope “my sweet girl” as she shared a photo of herself with her niece attending one of Kanye West’s Sunday choir sessions years ago.

She then labeled Penelope “my silly girl” in a follow-up snap as they posed with face tattoo filters. In a third photo, Kim called Penelope “my adventurous girl."

Another snap was then posted of Penelope and North walking together as toddlers, as well as a more recent pic of the pair sitting with each other in a car.

Kim also shared a video of her and Penelope at a Katy Perry concert as they sang along to her hit song “Teenage Dream” in the audience.



Khloé with her niece Penelope. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé, 39, meanwhile, got sentimental in her birthday message to Penelope as she shared an old clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians on her Instagram Story. “I can’t believe my baby P is 11, Time really does fly by a blink. I love you sweet P,” she wrote.

The Good American co-founder was seen in the funny footage attempting to get a baby Penelope to say her nickname “Koko” as she fed her.

Khloé also shared more images of herself with her niece, plus a throwback video of Penelope and her daughter True practicing cartwheels with grandma Kris in a living room.

