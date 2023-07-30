Peloton’s Ben Alldis Says he and Leanne Hainsby Want to be ‘Married by the End of Next Year’ (Exclusive)

When it comes to their upcoming wedding, Ben Alldis says he and fellow Peloton instructor Leanne Hainsby are weighing a few options.

The British couple, who met and fell in love after joining the fitness brand, are trying to figure out how big they want the ceremony to be. Then they need to decide whether to host it in rainy England — where it could certainly rain on their parade — or hedge their bets by by having a destination wedding somewhere warm and sunny.

Whatever they choose, Alldis, 30, says that they plan to be married by the end of 2024.

Peloton instructors Leanne Hainsby and Ben Alldis are thinking about their wedding plans. Ben Alldis/ Instagram

“At the moment we’re taking this year slow and seeing how it all goes, just making sure Leanne is feeling more like herself,” he says of Hainsby, 35, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in Aug. 2022.

The former dancer, who shared her journey with fans in January, was given the all-clear in May. Now she's going all in on wedding planning with Alldis — and the one thing they agree on is that it's going to to be a blast.

“We’re going in between throwing a massive wedding or throwing a small wedding and a massive party," Alldis says. "But, either way, there’s going to be a massive party.”

He adds, “We said that if we’re going to spend our money on something, it’s going to be on entertainment. At our engagement party we had various DJs, but we had a saxophone player… [and musicians] playing brass instruments. We just love music. All of Leanne’s friends are dancers, so I’m sure there’ll be some dancing going on.”

As for the location, the couple — who got engaged in Aug. 2021 — are still figuring out whether they want to wed at home in the U.K. or in Ibiza, where Alldis proposed.

“We got engaged in Ibiza, so we’re looking into that,” he says. “But also, our friends and family are in England, so it could be in England.” He adds, “The problem I have is that I’m big about weather and in the U.K. it’s a bit hit or miss,” Alldis explains.

When it does take place, the celebration will be the opposite of how their romance began, which was very under the radar. Alldis says that he and Leanne — who both joined Peloton in 2018 — were friends first before they started dating.

“We didn’t know each other before Peloton. We were the two British people in New York [where the company is headquartered]," he syas.

“We both took quite big jumps. I moved from finance to fitness. She stopped being a professional dancer and went into this… Peloton in the U.K. wasn’t really a brand, so we were just thrown in the deep end.

“We became super close as friends and then it just started to slowly grow. But, at the same time, we wanted to be respectful of the brand, so we kept it quiet for a little while.”

Leanne Hainsby and Ben Alldis pose for a selfie with their puppy Jags. Ben Alldis/Instagram

When the world went into lockdown in March 2020, eagle eyed fans noticed that when Alldis and Hainsby filmed their respective cycling classes, the background was the same. A month later, they shared their relationship publicly.

“We wanted to find our own feet in our relationship before we started allowing the public to be aware of it,” he says. Their fans were delighted when they got engaged in Aug. 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



As for the couple, although they are different in some ways, Alldis believes the “similar values” that he and Hainsby share make them a good match. He says, “We’re both massive family people. We’re both passionate about building a family life. We’re both very driven, but we also have this complementing energy where she’s very extra and eccentric and I’m quite stable and the finance guy. I think those things balance us out.”

Right now, while they look ahead to their wedding, the future husband and wife (and their cocker spaniel Jags) say they are just enjoying their family time.

“We find it important to make sure we’re giving each other enough time and energy, " he says. "We love going on dates, and just doing fun stuff together.”

