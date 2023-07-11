Pelicans' Zion Williamson Admits to Continued Struggles with Dieting: 'It's Hard'

Zion Williamson is getting real about meeting expectations — at least as far as his diet goes.

The 23-year-old New Orleans Pelicans star, who was out for the entire 2021-2022 NBA season due to a broken foot and missed most of last year with a hamstring injury, has often battled criticism about his heavy frame, and how it impacts his game.

On a recent episode of Gil’s Arena — the basketball-themed show hosted by former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas — the power forward shared his new mindset as it relates to taking care of his body.

“There are times when I say ‘That s--- is hard. It’s hard,’” Williamson said. “When you’re 20 … 22, a lot of money, feels like all the money in the world man, it is hard. I’m at that point now because of certain things, putting back the wisdom around me about certain things. I don’t wanna say they’re older because they get defensive, but I’m just putting people around me with wisdom that are putting me on game with certain things, and just go from there.”

The former Duke player, who weighed more than 300 pounds on his 6-foot 6-inch frame before the start of the 2021-22 season, signed a five-year, $193-million contract extension with his team that includes clauses that allow the team to monitor his weight and body fat, according to a 2022 story in The Times-Picayune .

The team said at the time that it intended to conduct weigh-ins for Williamson throughout the entirety of the forward's new contract and that "the sum of his weight and body fat percentage must be below 295," which the outlet attributed to league sources.

According to Sports Illustrated, Williamson is currently on the LeBron James workout regimen, as he continues to focus on getting his body back to playing shape.

During the off-season, the athlete has also embraced good news, with the announcement that he and his girlfriend Ahkeema are expecting their first child.

The content creator announced the baby news last month, when Ahkeema posted a series of photos and videos from their sex reveal party on Instagram.

“Thank you 🙏 God for blessing my family with an addition 👶🏽we will give her unconditional love, guidance, protection & a family we are so grateful for #babywilliamson ♥️💜,” Ahkeema captioned an image carousel from the celebration, revealing that she and Williamson are expecting a baby girl.

