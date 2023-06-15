Inside Tayshia Adams' Glam N.Y.C. Home: It's 'the Perfect Space To Have My Carrie Bradshaw Moment' (Exclusive)

"The moment I stepped into the space I knew it had so many possibilities," says the TV host and former 'Bachelorette' star

Tayshia Adams' New York City home has a fresh new look.

The TV host, 32, recently collaborated with Williams Sonoma Home to give her Soho apartment a glam makeover. The result is a modern, femenine space that's tailor-made for the former Bachelorette star's new chapter as a single lady.

"My apartment is the perfect space to have my Carrie Bradshaw moment — single, having fun, living life with my girlfriends and constantly entertaining. It just has such good energy!" Adams tells PEOPLE. (The former phlebotomist-turned-TV-personality split from Zac Clark, to whom she got engaged on her season of The Bachelorette in 2021.)

Tayshia Adams

Williams Sonoma Home

As she takes PEOPLE on an exclusive tour of her apartment (above), she explains the design vision she had in mind. "My style is very clean, sophisticated, but I like a little bit of edge to it," she says.

"One of the challenges I had with my space was making it cohesive and translating all the different styles I love into one space, and so that's why I brought in the Williams Sonoma Home design team. And they definitely turned all of those ideas and dreams into reality."

Another challenge? The shortage of square footage that's typical of Manhattan living. "New York apartments are not the biggest, so finding furniture to fit the space was a tad bit challenging at times. But after swapping a few items, I am so thrilled with how it all turned out," Adams says.

Luckily, when she moved into the apartment last spring, it was a blank canvas, ready and waiting for someone's special touch. "The space was a gorgeous, newly renovated, all-white apartment that was the perfect blank slate to bring my personality in," she explains. "The moment I stepped into the space, I knew it had so many possibilities."

Tayshia Adams

Williams Sonoma Home

Adams, who loves to entertain, outfitted her living room — which features an exposed brick accent wall and oversized windows that let in plenty of natural light — with pieces perfect for hosting guests, including a vintage-style bar cart and cozy swivel club chairs.

Her sofa, Williams Sonoma Home's Ghent design, features a spill-proof fabric (defense against those dreaded red wine stains). She decorated it with a few chic cashmere and woven cowhide accents pillows. "They just add so much texture, warmth and a little bit of flair," she notes.

Tayshia Adams

Williams Sonoma Home

The living room flows into an open-plan kitchen and dining area. The highlight of the space is a crystal chandelier with antique bronze accents that hangs above the marble-top table. "My chandelier is next level," Adams raves of the 1930s Art Deco-style piece. "It's so beautiful and completely transforms the space."

Tayshia Adams

Williams Sonoma Home

Walking into her bedroom, Adams can't help but clap her hands in excitement, gushing, "This space, I absolutely love. I wanted to have it super clean and crisp but then have a major focal point," she says, referring to a colorful abstract painting above her bed, which is covered with modern black and white linens. "I have this large-scale art that just really brightens up the entire space."

Tayshia Adams

Williams Sonoma Home

The star's office is a work-from-home gal's dream, full of personality and fun pops of color — including Adams' favorite purses and shoes artfully displayed on shelves. "Having a designated office in my home was so important to me," she notes. "I wanted to be able to close the door and get creative, have meetings and just get my work done."

Tayshia Adams

Williams Sonoma Home

Now that she has a perfect space to come home to each day, Adams says she can't stop pinching herself. "To have them take my dreams and aspirations for a space and combine all my likes to beautifully blend into my completed space is surreal."

