Pedro Pascal Praises 'The Last of Us' Costar Bella Ramsey: 'They Brought Out the Best of Me'

"I really don’t think I’ve met anybody like Bella," Pascal shared of his 19-year-old costar

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 07:31PM EDT
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "The Last Of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Photo: Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty

The Last of Us stars, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, have nothing but adoration for each other, on and off the screen.

In a recent segment of Variety’s Actors on Actors with Steven Yeun, Pascal— who plays Joel — spoke highly of Ramsey, who costars alongside him as Ellie in the acclaimed HBO series.

Pascal, 48, admitted that it seemed daunting at first to work on such an intense project with 19-year-old Ramsey, who was only 17 when they first began shooting.

“How scary it was to know that you were going into an experience that was 12 months away from home — with a teenager,” he told Yeun.

Actors Bella Ramsey (L) and Pedro Pascal attend the Los Angeles FYC Event for HBO Original Series' "The Last Of Us" at the Directors Guild Of America on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal. Amanda Edwards/WireImage

But, Pascal quickly added, he could also instantly tell that Ramsey was “cool.” 

“I couldn’t have asked for a more anchoring, generous, thoughtful teenager. And I don’t mean to say that in a patronizing way,” he shared. “I relied on Bella for so much of the experience. We were both scared and shy about that, but Bella just inspired me to be mature about it.”

“I really don’t think I’ve met anybody like Bella,” The Mandalorian star continued. “They brought the best out of me as a person.”

pedro pascal
Pedro Pascal. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Last of Us is an adaptation of the 2013 Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The series takes place during a post-apocalyptic U.S. plagued by a fungal infection that causes people to transform into zombie-like creatures. Joel is tasked with escorting Ellie, who is immune, across the country in hopes that she can be the cure. Although they initially get off to a rocky start, the two characters gradually form a close father-daughter-like relationship.

Ramsey told GameRant.com that their relationship with Pascal was actually a “nice parallel” to Ellie’s relationship with Joel, explaining that the two of them didn’t even get a chance to meet before they began filming the series. (Both stars were on Game of Thrones, but Pascal's character, Oberyn Martell, was killed off before Ramsey joined two seasons later.)

“We were very much just thrown in,” Ramsey explained. “And that chemistry was just there immediately and just grew and developed as Joel and Ellie's did. As their relationship developed so did ours.” 

Bella Ramsey at the Variety Studio, Presented by King's Hawaiian - Day 4 at the St. Regis Hotel on Monday, September 12th 2022 in Toronto, Canada
Bella Ramsey. Michelle Quance/Variety/Getty

“And I think that was a very nice parallel and, yeah, maybe it was intentional on Neil and Craig's [the creators of the show] behalf,” they continued. “To not give us time to, like, meet and bond. I think it worked really well."

"It's true, it was very parallel in terms of, like, getting to know each other by stepping onto the set at the same time and getting in front of the camera and getting the story,” Pascal agreed. “And our shyness with one another and invented expectations of one another just faded away."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All episodes of The Last of Us season 1 are now available to stream on Max. 

Related Articles
Ariana Madix Cuddles with Love Daniel Wai in NYC as 'Vanderpump Rules' Readies for Season 11 https://www.instagram.com/p/CtX8v7qNJ_a/?hl=en
Ariana Madix Cuddles with Love Daniel Wai in NYC as 'Vanderpump Rules' Readies for Season 11
Pedro Pascal and Steven Yeun
Pedro Pascal on How Being Spit at During Road Rage Incident 'Scared Me a Little' and 'Made Me Feel Guilty'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: Teresa Giudice attends the "Mafia Mamma" New York screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images); FORT LEE, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 07: Joe Gorga attends the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Premiere on February 07, 2023 in Fort Lee, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice Storms Out of 'RHONJ' Reunion in Tears as Gia Accuses Joe Gorga of 'Trying to Call Me a Liar'
BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Daisy Kelliher -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Colin Macrae -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)
'Below Deck Sailing Yacht': Daisy and Colin 'Both Knew' Hookup Was Inevitable, She Saw a 'Future' with Him (Exclusive)
Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall
Kristin Davis Vows Not to 'Waste Energy' on Kim Cattrall Drama, but Admits 'I Wish I Could Fix It'
Gwendlyn Brown, Kody Brown
Gwendlyn Brown Says Strange Women's Thirst for Her Dad Kody Was a 'Serious Problem'
Katie Cassidy new relationship
Katie Cassidy Is Dating Her Hallmark Movie Costar Stephen Huszar: 'Very Much in Love,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Jesse Metcalfe and Eva Longoria attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' "Flamin' Hot"
Eva Longoria Reunites with 'Desperate Housewives' Costar Jesse Metcalfe on 'Flamin' Hot' Red Carpet
90 Day's Sheila Jokes She's Seen David's 'Eggplant' on FaceTime: 'It's Yummy'
90 Day's Sheila Jokes She's Seen David's 'Eggplant' on FaceTime: 'It's Yummy'
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston Says He Intends to 'Hit the Pause Button' in 2026 — But Clarifies He’s 'Not Retiring'
Zachary Quinto Kim Kardashian
Zachary Quinto Was 'Really Impressed' by Kim Kardashian on 'AHS' as He Confirms His Own Guest Cameo
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Reveals Where She Thinks Her 'Gilmore Girls' Character Sookie Would Be Today
Micah Lussier poses for an IMDb exclusive portrait with the cast of Love Is Blind - Season 4 in Seattle, Washington.
Love Is Blind's Micah Lussier Reveals She Has 'Never Felt Happier' After Hitting 'the Lowest Lows'
Amy Schumer & Pete Davidson
Amy Schumer Jokingly Takes 'Full Credit' for Pete Davidson's Rise to Fame: 'This Kid's Going to Be a Star'
90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Tyray Is 'Disappointed' After Sending Up to $100 a Month to 'Carmella,' Who's Been Catfishing Him
Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss
Lala Kent Expresses Regret for Attacking Raquel Leviss at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: 'I Felt Dirty'