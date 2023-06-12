Pedro Pascal on How Being Spit at During Road Rage Incident 'Scared Me a Little' and 'Made Me Feel Guilty'

Pedro Pascal is no stranger to road rage. The Last of Us star said he’s had three recent anger incidents while driving — one which ended with a slimy lesson learned.

In a conversation with Beef star Steven Yeun for Variety — while discussing the rage-fueled plot of the Netflix series — Pascal, 48, recounted his latest altercation on the road.

“Yesterday was a day. It was my fault,” he told Yeun. “I’ve had three incidents, and they’ve all been my fault.”

This one, in particular, wasn’t mess free. “I cut somebody off, and I look over, and there’s a big glob of saliva — like visual effects put it there, man — just dripping down the side of the passenger window. And my sister was like, ‘F---!’”

Yeun, 39, chimed in to ask for details. “Holy s—. Like a glob from the driver’s side? He just hocked a hard loogie at you?” he asked.

When Pascal confirmed the other driver spit at him, he said the altercation didn’t actually make him angry at all — unlike the characters in Beef. It actually did the opposite.

“I was in shock. It didn’t trigger any rage out of me. It absolutely humbled me and shocked me, scared me a little bit, disturbed me,” Pascal said, later adding, “They want me to drink in their saliva. It made me feel guilty. I was like, 'Gosh, people are going through s---.'"

Yeun said he’d recently been flipped off by another driver, which resulted in a conversation about the Netflix series.

“I was watching Beef with envy, in terms of how much it reflects such a living truth that can happen anywhere but was happening to me yesterday in Los Angeles,” Pascal said. “Which made me admire your performance even more because I was like, ‘You’re nailing it.’”

The road rage series is a stark comparison to Pascal’s latest The Last of Us — in which he plays a survivor of a global fungal epidemic. Pascal’s Joel and surrogate daughter Ellie (Bella Ramsey) trek across America by car and foot to deliver the girl safely into the hands of medical professionals while searching for a virus cure.

Beef season 1 is available to stream on Netflix, and The Last of Us season 1 is available to stream on Max.








