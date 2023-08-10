Pedro Pascal is trying to support local artists!

The Mandalorian actor, 48, almost had a surprising encounter with his fandom when he visited an art exhibition dedicated to him in Margate, England on Sunday — only to find out the gallery was closed that day.

Pascal showed up at the Rhodes Gallery in Margate with Being Human star Russell Tovey, 41, and musician Robert Diament, 43, hoping to attend a venue titled "ADHD Hyper Fixation and why it looks like I love Pedro Pascal," but, unfortunately, the friends discovered the venue wasn't open, according to a report from The Independent.

An Instagram photo that was shared on Tovey and Diament’s Talk Art Podcast page earlier this week showed the three friends smiling outside the closed gallery.

“🎨💫❤️‍🔥🌊🌅 Margate art friends reunited @pascalispunk @russelltovey @robertdiament,” the caption read in the post.

Artist Heidi Gentle Burrell, 45, who created the exhibit in June, told The Independent that she had met Diament that month while preparing at the gallery, and invited him to attend the opening of her show, which the musician then did. "He made a video and posted it on his Instagram, then joked about sending it to Pedro,” she said.

And while Burrell wasn't present when Pascal visited the gallery on Sunday, she had something to say about The Last of Us star making the effort.

“It was absolutely fantastic,” she said, per the outlet. “Although I can imagine he’s slightly embarrassed, with all the art being about him! I’m gutted he showed up on a Sunday when the gallery was closed. I’d love for Robert to bring him along when we’re actually open.”

Pedro Pascal attends the Los Angeles FYC Event for HBO Original Series' "The Last Of Us" at the Directors Guild Of America on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Burrell found out about the Chilean-American actor visiting her exhibit after seeing the Instagram post, per the outlet.

“It was absolutely nuts,” she said. “So many lovely people have messaged me in the last couple of days. I completely understand why Robert didn’t tell me he was going with Pedro, they want their privacy. But I’m a bit gutted I missed them!”

She continued: “It’s fantastic for me, though, hopefully it’ll elevate the conversation around neurodivergence. I feel like I’m helping to create a positive change.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The UK artist paints her pop culture obsessions as a way of expressing her “self-diagnosed” ADHD became a full-time artist in 2020, according to local UK news outlet, Essex Live. She focuses on her hyper fixations — ranging from Sesame Street’s Bert and Ernie to the BBC’s Ghost cast. Burrell even shared a sketch of Pascal's The Last of Us costar, Bella Ramsay, on her Instagram page in July.



“I used to watch him in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and lots of crime dramas, which I always thought he was really good in,” Burrell said of Pascal, per The Independent. "The first film I saw him in was called Bloodsucking Bosses, but I loved him before he was famous, too.”

“I just found he had a really interesting face, from an artistic point-of-view,” she added. “He’s got two little bald patches in his beard and creases in his eyebrows and bridge of his nose. I wouldn’t call myself an obsessed fan, but I do hyper-fixate on capturing him in my art.”

Burrells exhibition runs through September 1 at the Rhodes Gallery in Margate, England.

