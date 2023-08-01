Top Shows on Peacock

Peacock is a newer entrant into the streaming wars, so its library of TV originals is a little slimmer than some of the older, more established services. The crown jewel has to be Poker Face, a quirky and whip-smart mystery series starring Natasha Lyonne as a casino cocktail waitress with an uncanny knack for knowing when people are lying. Other standouts include excellent comedies such as Girls5eva and A.P. Bio, intriguing reboots like Bel-Air and Saved by the Bell, and sci-fi/fantasy shows, including the wonderfully weird Mrs. Davis and the engrossing Vampire Academy.

As someone who loves rewatching old favorites over and over, I was pleased to see that Peacock’s library contains plenty of classics from NBC over the years, such as 30 Rock, Community, Friday Night Lights, Parks & Recreation, Cheers, Frasier, Heroes, This Is Us, and, of course, The Office.

You’ll also find plenty of non-NBC hits, including Downton Abbey, Psych, Suits, House, and Monk. Reality TV fans will appreciate the Bravo hub, which features dozens of seasons of the Real Housewives franchise and its many spinoffs, plus the complete catalogs (including brand-new episodes) of competition shows like Project Runway. And if you’re into TV “comfort food,” Peacock offers a deep bench of Hallmark Channel movies and series.

Currently airing programs, like the web of shows in the One Chicago and Law & Order universes, also have an extensive presence on Peacock, and subscribers can usually stream new episodes the same day they air. However, there are still a handful of big-name NBC shows that you might expect to see on Peacock but won’t find (presumably until current licensing contracts expire); for instance, Seinfeld can only be streamed on Netflix, while Max has the rights to Friends and The West Wing.

Peacock Premium & Premium Plus

I signed up for Peacock’s Premium Plus tier, which is different from the Premium tier in three ways:

Premium Plus is mostly ad-free, aside from live broadcasts and certain shows with licensing requirements.

Premium Plus subscribers can tune in to their local NBC station and watch live anytime (with ads).

Premium Plus allows subscribers to download select titles for offline viewing.

For these three perks, I paid an extra $6 per month. If you’re used to your streaming experience being mostly ad-free, it may be worth the extra money for the convenience. But if you don’t mind ads and don’t do much offline viewing, you can stick with the lower-priced Premium plan and still get all the same content as Premium Plus (minus a live NBC feed).

Although I’ve gotten used to watching shows ad free on streaming, I was surprised to find that the commercials didn’t bother me when they popped up. Especially with the recent price hike (from $4.99 to $5.99 for Premium and $9.99 to $11.99 for Premium Plus), I don’t think I’d continue paying double the price just to avoid ads and see a live local feed.

Peacock’s User Experience

The user experience on Peacock is pretty similar to what I’ve encountered on other streaming platforms — no one is reinventing the wheel here. I found both the desktop and mobile interfaces pretty intuitive and easy to navigate, with clear labels that get you where you need to go quickly. The homepage features a top navigation bar, with options that take you to TV, movies, sports, WWE, channels, and “My Stuff,” a tab that allows you to bookmark and save selections to watch later.

When I first began using Peacock, I used the tab to make myself a “watch list” of shows I was most eager to binge, like Poker Face and Mrs. Davis, but I didn’t find myself using the page very often. I was somewhat disappointed with the homepage algorithm, which didn’t show me many interesting recommendations.

While there aren’t a ton of customization options on Peacock, there’s one feature that I really liked: the ability to customize closed captions. You can choose between three font sizes, eight fonts, and several color combinations for the text, shadow, and background. Because bright colors and stark contrast often hurt my eyes, I chose to stick with the default, medium-sized font in white on a black background. It’s fun for aesthetics, but it’s also great for improving accessibility. Peacock’s closed-caption offerings are almost identical to Netflix’s current options, and while Disney+ does provide more customization in this area, Peacock’s settings are easier to use since you can only access subtitles on Disney+ while actively watching a program.

Overall, I found the video to load and play smoothly with a sharp image — the only noticeable speed bump was an occasional low-quality picture for the first few seconds of a live event. Most content is available in 1080p for subscribers of both tiers, but 4K HD streaming (on compatible devices) is only available for a limited number of titles. 4K shows and movies have a “badge” in their information section noting the higher-quality streaming.

Free Trial

New customers can sign up for a free account, which gives them access to the user interface and the ability to view Peacock’s library. However, the free trial is heavily restricted to a handful of preview episodes from certain TV shows, along with a few live talk and news broadcasts. For instance, free accounts can only view the first episodes of most Peacock originals, and some NBC favorites (including The Office) are completely paywalled. To watch the majority of content, you’ll need to sign up for either the $5.99 per month Premium plan or the $11.99 per month Premium Plus plan.

Channels

Peacock does offer a “Channels” feature, imitating the feel of live TV channels but with curated content from the streamer. When you first click on the Channels tab — which is easy to find in the top navigation bar — you’re brought to a screen that’s charmingly reminiscent of old-school TV guides. By default, the top-listed channel for Premium Plus members is a live feed of your local NBC station. For the most part, the channels are not actually “live” broadcasts of an existing TV station, although there are a couple that mirror linear channel programming, such as the Hallmark Channel option.

Instead, most channels revolve around either a specific theme or even a single TV show. You can watch pre-selected “favorite” episodes from shows like Law & Order, The Office, Modern Family, Saturday Night Live, and many others. You can also tune in to Peacock’s curated collection channels, which feature a variety of movies and TV that fit into categories like “Summer Blockbusters,” “Sitcom Staples,” “Women-Led Favorites,” and “Classic TV.”

A handful of sports and news channels are also included in the lineup, with event replays, commentary, documentaries, and more. When watching a channel, you cannot rewind, which is a bit frustrating given that most live TV viewing today allows for some form of rewind.

Parental Controls

Peacock allows you to create “Kids” profiles on your account with parental controls to limit what programming is available to younger users. There are three maturity ratings to choose from on a Kids profile:

Little Kids: Limited to programming rated TV-Y.

Older Kids: Limited to programming rated TV-Y, TV-Y7 FV, TV-G, and G; suitable for ages 7 and up with limited fantasy violence.

Family: Includes programming up to TV-PG and PG, which may include some content unsuitable for younger children.

Adult profiles can also filter out content by rating, starting with the same “Family” level (PG-rated movies and TV), followed by “Teen” (up to PG-13 or TV-14) and “Adult” (no rating restrictions). I learned that the account holder is able to lock profiles with a four-digit PIN to prevent kids from accessing adult content or editing restrictions. You can set different parameters for each individual profile, which is great for households that have children at different maturity levels. The one downside is that Peacock does not currently offer the option to filter content individually. You can limit content in bulk by rating, but you can’t add individual shows or movies to a “no-watch” list.

Live Sports

Live sports is one of the biggest draws for Peacock subscribers thanks to its robust selection of games, along with notable sports documentaries, commentary, and related content. You’ll find weekly major league matchups, including MLB Sunday Leadoff, Premier League Soccer, and NFL’s Sunday Night Football. However, it’s important to note that Peacock does not stream every game in a league (typically just one or two marquee matchups each week during the season). You’ll also find IndyCar races, plenty of golf, WWE, and seasonal sports like cycling, track and field, tennis, swimming, skiing, and many others.

The breadth of content varies between sports, as does the ability to watch back previous events. For instance, when I viewed the Sports hub in the middle of summer, I could choose to replay several full skiing events from five or six months earlier, while the basketball section had no replays at all, only news and documentaries. Other sports have even thinner offerings. I’m personally a big fan of figure skating, but while Peacock is the official live streaming home for figure skating in the U.S. — as well as major worldwide sporting events like the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup — there was no figure skating content available for me to watch.

Peacock vs. Paramount+

Generally speaking, Peacock and Paramount+ are probably more similar to one another than they are to other competitors in the streaming game. Both are built off of the content library of a specific network — Paramount+ used to be named CBS All Access — and both offer significant live sports options and broadcasts of their respective local TV affiliates. The interface and overall user experience is pretty consistent on both, too, including themed “channel” features. Plus, their pricing is currently identical.

In broad strokes, Peacock has the edge when it comes to original content. There’s simply more variety there at the moment, so it’s likelier to appeal to a wider audience. Paramount+ is a little stronger on the drama and genre-show side (The Good Fight, 1923), where Peacock excels in comedy and has a slightly more diverse mix of sporting events.