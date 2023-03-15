I Tried Peach & Lily’s Retinal for All Renewing Serum — Here's What I Thought

Those with sensitive skin might shy away from potent retinoid products, but Korean skincare brand Peach & Lily has created a retinal “for all" that prevents irritation and actually soothes skin. I've been a longtime fan of Peach & Lily, so I was super excited to review the Retinal for All Renewing Serum.

As a writer who tests products for a living, I've tried many retinol and retinal products that work well but cause mild skin irritations, so I was curious if this retinal serum would do the same. After two months of using Peach & Lily's Retinal for All Renewing Serum, I can honestly say it soothes skin while providing the benefits of retinal, and I’m a fan.

If you're not familiar with retinol or retinal products, here's a little background: Retinoids work by stimulating collagen production — often tackling fine lines and wrinkles, evening skin tone and texture, and reducing hyperpigmentation. Retinol is commonly found in drugstore products and works over a longer period of time, whereas retinal works 11 times faster due to its strong potency.

Peach & Lily founder Alicia Yoon grew up with sensitive skin due to eczema and made it her mission to create a product that was potent and stable, yet gentle on all skin types — and thus combined retinal (the more potent of retinoids) with ectoin as a buffer to prevent inflammation. With the addition of herbal ingredients like heartleaf extract and perilla leaf extract, this product actually calms your skin, and having tried it, I can vouch for this statement. My skin felt silky-soft after each use and never had one spot of redness or irritation.

Size: 1.01 oz. | Retinal: 0.1% | Other Ingredients: Heartleaf extract, ectoin, perilla leaf extract, hyaluronic acid, and ceramide complex | Consistency: Creamy | Best for: Brightening, smoothing, and aiding with skin concerns like hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and blemishes

Who It’s Good For: This retinal can be used on all skin types, but it's especially great for those with sensitive skin who might not be able to use other retinal or retinol products

Who It’s Not Good For: Those who are pregnant should consult a doctor before using any retinoids

How We Tested the Peach & Lily Retinal for All Renewing Serum

To use this product effectively, Yoon suggests applying it once a week for a few weeks and building up from there. Since I was working on my own deadline, I upped the timeline slightly and saw the same promising results. For the first three weeks, I used the Retinal for All Renewing Serum once a week at night, and then for the next four to five weeks, I doubled up and used it twice a week.

To apply the Peach & Lily retinal, cleanse your face, and then apply one to two pumps of the product by spreading it evenly around your cheeks, forehead, and chin (but avoid your eyes). Follow it up with a moisturizer or night cream to hydrate the skin and lock in the retinal.

The first thing I noticed was how yellow the retinal is — and that’s due to its potency. When you first apply it, there’s definitely a yellow hue on your skin, but as soon as you rub it in, it blends without issue. There’s a slight scent to the formula, but it’s very subtle. The retinal has a creamy consistency and I was able to spread a thin layer across my skin without any stickiness. I repeated this routine consistently and saw results after two months of use.



The Results

I was amazed by how soft my skin felt about 30 minutes after applying the retinal the first time and that softness continued into the next morning. I am not exaggerating when I say the texture of my skin felt like baby skin — so soft, so smooth. The product itself is highly effective. After continued use, I noticed my skin looking brighter, feeling softer, and my blemishes visiting less and less frequently.

In terms of irritation, I never experienced any discomfort during use, even when I increased the frequency throughout the week. My complexion never showed any redness or experienced that stinging sensation that can happen after using such a strong retinoid product — which speaks to how effective the neutralizing element, ectoin, is. Not only did it not irritate my skin, but this retinal actually calmed it. My skin felt completely nourished after use and had a similar feeling to when you take off a sheet mask — your skin just feels better.

What to Consider When Using the Peach & Lily Retinal for All

Packaging

The bottle for the Retinal for All Renewing Serum is super compact and great for travel. Its applicator is extremely user-friendly and pumps easily without much force. Plus, the bottle is a fun and whimsical hot pink color, so it will stand out on your shelf (in the best way).

Ingredients

While retinoids can traditionally be harsh on sensitive skin, this one proved to be quite calming — especially with soothing herbal ingredients like heartleaf extract and perilla leaf extract. It also contains hyaluronic acid to help hydrate the skin, ectoin to neutralize the irritating effects of retinal, and a ceramide complex to protect the skin barrier against environmental factors. That said, retinal is the most potent version of retinoids, so if you do experience any irritation, you should stop use or cut back on the frequency of use. Everyone’s skin is different and will react differently, so always introduce new products slowly.

Price

Retinoid products tend to cost more than your average skincare products, ranging anywhere from $30 to $100, depending on the brand (with some outliers on either side). The Peach & Lily retinal is actually mid-range at just $55. There are cheaper products out there, but with this serum, you’re getting a high-value product for a very good price compared to many others on the market.

Other Retinols to Consider

If you search for retinals online, you likely won’t see a ton of results because most of the competition uses retinol since it’s less potent than retinal. And that’s the beauty of the Peach & Lily Retinal for All Renewing Serum, because it is stronger than a lot of the competition but gentle on your skin — a highly impressive feat.

That said, if you’re interested in other retinol products, we recommend investing in the Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum (with 1.5 percent retinol). And for those on a budget, The Ordinary has a Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion product that offers many of the same benefits of retinol and retinal, but you'll need to use it over a longer period of time to see the effects. Regardless of which products you choose, make sure to look at the percentage of retinoids and consider your skin type when dealing with products that aren’t as gentle on the skin.

Is Peach & Lily Retinal for All Renewing Serum Worth It?

There are a ton of benefits to incorporating a retinol into your skincare routine, and if you’re facing common concerns like fine lines, hyperpigmentation, or blemishes, it can be an effective product to manage those things. Peach & Lily’s Retinal for All Renewing Serum is a potent, stable, and gentle formula that can improve your overall complexion while soothing your skin on a faster timeline than many other retinoid products. Considering the price, easy application, and overall value of this product, I think it’s 100 percent worth it.

