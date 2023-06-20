Paxton Whitehead, Tony Award Nominee and ‘Friends’ Actor, Dead at 85

The British TV, film and stage veteran died in hospital on Friday, his son confirmed

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 20, 2023
Paxton Whitehead attends the after party for the Broadway opening night of "The Importance Of Being Earnest"
Paxton Whitehead. Photo:

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Paxton Whitehead, a Tony Award nominee who appeared in Mad About You, The West Wing, and Friends, has died at the age of 85.

The Britsh actor died Friday in a hospital in Arlington, Virginia, his son Charles Whitehead confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday morning. The cause of death was not revealed. 

Friends fans will recognize Whitehead from his cameo as Rachel’s boss at Bloomingdales in season four in 1998. Whitehead, who began his career in theater, also appeared in hit ‘90s shows Frasier and Ellen. According to IMDB, his last TV appearance was in the 2011 TV film The Importance of Being Earnest.

Paxton Whitehead New York Stage and Film 2012 season launch at Joe Allen restaurant New York City
Paxton Whitehead died on Friday June 16.

Alamy Stock Photo

Tributes have poured in for the actor from his friends and former co-stars, following the news of his death. Actress Dana Ivy shared a photo of herself with Whitehead on Twitter as she wrote, "I've just heard that my beloved friend Paxton Whitehead has died, on Friday the 16th." 

"We first worked together in My Fair Lady in 1964, and the last time was in Importance of Being Earnest in 2010 -- friends for 59 years. I loved him so. Heartbroken.”

FRIENDS -- "The One with Rachel's Crush" Episode 13 -- Pictured: (l-r) Paxton Whitehead as Mr. Waltham, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Tate Donovan as Joshua Bergen
Whitehead appeared in season four of Friends in 1998.

Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Actor Jim Piddock said that he was also “heartbroken” at the loss of his friend. “He was an extraordinary actor, a brilliant friend, and truly wonderful human being,” he tweeted. “He meant so much to so many people and always brought a smile to the faces of everyone he encountered.”

Broadway World added on Twitter that they are “saddened” at Whitehead’s death, having lost one of the theater industry’s veterans.

Born in Kent, England, Whitehead’s successful career began after he was signed by the Royal Shakespeare Company in London at age 21 in 1958. 

He made his debut on Broadway four years later in Ronald Miller’s play The Affair and earned a Tony nomination in 1981 for his performance as Pellinore in the 1980 adaptation of Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot, which he starred in with Richard Burton.

MARBLEHEAD MANOR, Paxton Whitehead
Whitehead was a veteran of the Broadway stage.

Paramount Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Whitehead transitioned into TV and film during the same decade as he continued to act in the West End and on Broadway, in such plays as My Fair Lady and Lettice and Lovage, and Noises Off. His film titles include Baby Boom (released in 1987), The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993), My Boyfriend’s Back (1993) and Kate and Leopold (2001).

Whitehead is survived by his son, daughter Sarah and his wife Katherine Jane Robertson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

