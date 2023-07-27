Paulina Porizkova Brings New Boyfriend Jeff Greenstein to Her Book Signing in His Hometown — See Their Cute Date

The couple went public with their relationship in May

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
Published on July 27, 2023 03:43PM EDT
Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein. Photo:

Buckhead Village District

When Paulina Porizkova came to Atlanta to promote her most recent book No Filter, she couldn't leave behind her new boyfriend, Jeff Greenstein. Atlanta is his hometown, after all.

The former supermodel was in Atlanta’s Buckhead Village District signing copies of her book for a July 20 event hosted by Rag & Bone and had her writer beau by her side while she greeted fans and signed books.

At the three-hour event, Porizkova spoke to attendees about her book as well as life, aging, grief and finding love with Greenstein at the age of 58.

Porizkova wore a bright yellow dress and couldn't contain her smile in photos with Greenstein — as the two were seen hugging and laughing throughout the night.

Paulina Porizkova (center) at her book signing event in Atlanta.

Buckhead Village District

In late April, Porizkova teased a new relationship via Instagram but didn’t reveal the person's name at the time. A photo that accompanied the post showed a shadow of a man and a woman sharing a kiss. 

"Love is in the air," wrote Porizkova in the post's caption with the hashtags "#betweenjloandbettywhite #startingover#loveisintheair #springhassprung."

Then in May, on Porizkova and Greenstein’s three-month anniversary, the supermodel shared an Instagram of the two in front of Paris’ famed Eiffel Tower, confirming that they are dating.

During that special moment, the couple wore black-and-white striped shirts, red scarves around their necks and black berets, while engaging in a sweet kiss.

Paulina Porizkova
In the May 4 post’s caption, Porizkova wrote: "Three months of laughter, kisses, banter, love and unalloyed goofiness, celebrated in the goofiest of ways in the most romantic city in the world.”

She added: “Thank you, thank you all ever so much for the outpouring of love and support for my happiness. I’m overcome with your generosity.”

Meanwhile, Greenstein, whose credits included Will & Grace, Desperate Housewives and Parenthood, also shared in his girlfriend’s sentiment with his recent Instagram post accompanied by a simple and witty caption: “I think you can tell.”

Porizkova was previously married to Ric Ocasek, the singer and songwriter of the Cars. The two split up in 2018 after 28 years of marriage. Following Ocasek’s death in 2019 and before Greenstein, she dated West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin.

In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE (the TV Show!), she looked back on her relationship with Sorkin: "I was being absolutely honest! He helped heal me. He's a wonderful, wonderful man who I am still friends with. He was instrumental in me sort of regaining a sense of myself as a woman, so he was the one man — I love him for this... I asked him one day, 'Am I intimidating?' and he said, 'Hell yeah. Because you're beautiful, you're smart, and you're tall.'" 

Through social media posts and interviews, she has been candid about her personal life and appearance, including the topic of dating. In a conversation with Red Table Talk last year, Porizkova said dating “sucks.”

"It turns out that on the dating apps, men my age that are willing to sleep with women our age, have slept with all my girlfriends already,” she said at that time. “There's like these five guys we keep passing around and they're like, 'So did you sleep with him yet? Yeah don't bother, okay cool thanks.'”

