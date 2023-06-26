Paula Abdul Says She's 'Only Scratched the Surface' in Life: 'I Am the Queen of Renaissances' (Exclusive)

"For me, I'm a tenacious little attack hamster. I love doing what I do, and I love spreading joy," the star told PEOPLE

By
Abby Stern
Abby Stern Author hoto
Abby Stern

Abby Stern is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She’s been writing about entertainment, fashion, beauty, and other lifestyle content for over fifteen years.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Escher Walcott
Published on June 26, 2023 08:15AM EDT
Paula-Abdul
Paula Abdul. Photo:

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Paula Abdul isn't slowing down anytime soon.

The legendary star chatted with PEOPLE while attending the 2023 Project Angel Food’s Lead with Love 4 fundraising event on Saturday, where she said she has “only scratched the surface” in life after recently celebrating her 61st birthday.

Abdul — who turned 61 on June 19 — opened up about her “incredible” past year entering her early 60s, and detailed what she hopes to bring forth in this new decade in what she described as a “trajectory change” in her life and career.

“Being 60 this past year was such an incredible trajectory change for me, of really wanting to build and leave a legacy behind,” Abdul told PEOPLE.

“That of kindness and support and helping others who can't stand up for themselves, to learn to how to combat bullies, to have the self-assuredness that you can do anything that you put your mind to," she continued. "Talent is only half of it. It's the perseverance, the stick-to-itness, and undying belief in yourself.”

Paula Abdul attends Project Angel Food's Lead with Love 4 - A Fundraising Special
Paula Abdul attends Project Angel Food's Lead with Love 4 fundraising event.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Abdul also called herself the “queen of renaissances” as she spoke about her transitional success from popstar to American Idol judge, to being the star of her own Las Vegas residency.

Hinting that she has no plans to slow down, Abdul said, “I've only scratched the surface, and that's how I feel."

“People go, ‘She's got more lives than a cat,' " she added with a laugh. "For me, I'm a tenacious little attack hamster. I love doing what I do, and I love spreading joy.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paula Abdul Says She's 'Only Scratched the Surface' in Life as She Enters Her Early 60s
Abdul told PEOPLE she is "scratching the surface" after turning 61 this month.

Paula Abdul/Instagram

To mark her birthday, Abdul told PEOPLE she had a “blast” on a trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain, which has “always been a tradition” in her family.

Also teasing new projects in the works, the star said, “I have a couple of television projects I'm producing."

"I'm taking part in a couple of new pilots,” Abdul continued, noting that she is “building live shows as well.”

At the weekend event, Abdul spoke of her support for Project Angel Food, an organization that prepares and delivers over a million medically-tailored meals to men, women and children who are impacted by life-threatening illnesses, at no cost, every year. 

“It's such a beautiful organization. The work that Project Angel Food does, making sure that men, women, children feel that they have safety and care,” Abdul told PEOPLE. “It's the true meaning of leading with love, of making sure people feel that they're seen, heard and taken care of.”

For the night out, the "Straight Up" singer wore a fitted black plunging silk satin romper with black sheer tights and a peach long-length blazer with a black belt at the waist. 

Her hair was styled in a bouffant beehive, and she teamed her glam look with a pair of black velvet platform heels.

Related Articles
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Excited to 'Unlock' Her 'Potential' with Solo Music Outside of Little Mix (Exclusive)
Ed Sheeran and Khalid
Ed Sheeran Opens His Own Concert After Opener Khalid Is Involved in Car Accident
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Asks Fans for 'Kindness' Before Playing 'Dear John' Ahead of 'Speak Now' Re-Release
Kim Petras; Jun 4, 2023 Location: Los Angeles, CA
Kim Petras Is Single — but Goes on Dates 'Every Now and Then to Stay Sane' (Exclusive)
Ashley Everett and BeyoncÃ©
Here's Why Beyoncé's Longtime Dance Captain Ashley Everett Isn't on the Renaissance Tour: 'A New Journey' (Exclusive)
Brandon Blackstock and recording artist Kelly Clarkson attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018
Kelly Clarkson Reveals What She Texted Ex Brandon Blackstock About Her Divorce Album
Singer Doja Cat performs on the Main Stage during Weekend 2, Day 3 of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 24, 2022
Doja Cat Announces First Tour in 4 Years with Special Guests Ice Spice and Doechii — See the Dates
Bebe Rexha Shares Photo Update of Eye Injury After Onstage Assault: 'Black and Blue Now But Much Better'
Bebe Rexha Shares Photo Update of Eye Injury After Onstage Assault: 'Black and Blue Now but Much Better'
Shinedown
Shinedown Score a Mainstream Hit with 'A Symptom of Being Human': 'It's a Song About Taking a Breath' (Exclusive)
Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj Debut New 'Barbie World' Music Video
Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj Debut New 'Barbie World' Music Video: 'I'm a Doll, but I Still Wanna Party'
Gwen Stefani Debuts New Single âTrue Babeâ
Gwen Stefani Debuts New Single 'True Babe'
Holly Robinson Peete attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala
Holly Robinson Peete Says It's a 'Godsend' Dodgers Hired Son Who Has Autism: 'Love This Team' (Exclusive)
Carly Rae Jepsen performs on Day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2023
Carly Rae Jepsen Opens Up About Dating and 'Being Confident Enough to Put Yourself Out There'
Joshua Radin press photo
Joshua Radin Finds a Dream Duet Partner in Maddie Poppe: 'It's Like My Soul Is Eating Cheesecake' (Exclusive)
Maisie Peters Opens Up About Her Second Album 'The Good Witch'
Pop Star Maisie Peters Reclaims Her Power After Heartbreak on New Album 'The Good Witch' (Exclusive)
Jason Mraz press photo
Jason Mraz on Turning 'Dark Back into Light' and Creating an Album amid Challenging Times (Exclusive)