Paula Abdul Says She's 'Only Scratched the Surface' in Life: 'I Am the Queen of Renaissances' (Exclusive)

Paula Abdul isn't slowing down anytime soon.



The legendary star chatted with PEOPLE while attending the 2023 Project Angel Food’s Lead with Love 4 fundraising event on Saturday, where she said she has “only scratched the surface” in life after recently celebrating her 61st birthday.

Abdul — who turned 61 on June 19 — opened up about her “incredible” past year entering her early 60s, and detailed what she hopes to bring forth in this new decade in what she described as a “trajectory change” in her life and career.

“Being 60 this past year was such an incredible trajectory change for me, of really wanting to build and leave a legacy behind,” Abdul told PEOPLE.

“That of kindness and support and helping others who can't stand up for themselves, to learn to how to combat bullies, to have the self-assuredness that you can do anything that you put your mind to," she continued. "Talent is only half of it. It's the perseverance, the stick-to-itness, and undying belief in yourself.”



Paula Abdul attends Project Angel Food's Lead with Love 4 fundraising event. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Abdul also called herself the “queen of renaissances” as she spoke about her transitional success from popstar to American Idol judge, to being the star of her own Las Vegas residency.

Hinting that she has no plans to slow down, Abdul said, “I've only scratched the surface, and that's how I feel."

“People go, ‘She's got more lives than a cat,' " she added with a laugh. "For me, I'm a tenacious little attack hamster. I love doing what I do, and I love spreading joy.”

Abdul told PEOPLE she is "scratching the surface" after turning 61 this month. Paula Abdul/Instagram

To mark her birthday, Abdul told PEOPLE she had a “blast” on a trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain, which has “always been a tradition” in her family.

Also teasing new projects in the works, the star said, “I have a couple of television projects I'm producing."

"I'm taking part in a couple of new pilots,” Abdul continued, noting that she is “building live shows as well.”

At the weekend event, Abdul spoke of her support for Project Angel Food, an organization that prepares and delivers over a million medically-tailored meals to men, women and children who are impacted by life-threatening illnesses, at no cost, every year.

“It's such a beautiful organization. The work that Project Angel Food does, making sure that men, women, children feel that they have safety and care,” Abdul told PEOPLE. “It's the true meaning of leading with love, of making sure people feel that they're seen, heard and taken care of.”

For the night out, the "Straight Up" singer wore a fitted black plunging silk satin romper with black sheer tights and a peach long-length blazer with a black belt at the waist.

Her hair was styled in a bouffant beehive, and she teamed her glam look with a pair of black velvet platform heels.

