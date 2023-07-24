Paul Wesley and Girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg Spend Luxury Yacht Day with Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy

The pair – who were first spotted together last November — spent Sunday on a luxury yacht in Saint-Tropez celebrating Wesley’s 41st birthday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 09:12AM EDT
Paul Wesley and partner Natalie Kuckenburg, along with Liam Payne and partner Kate Cassidy, embark on a beach adventure, departing on an annex in beautiful Saint-Tropez.
Photo:

Best Image / BACKGRID

Paul Wesley and girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg are soaking up the sun. 

The pair spent Sunday on a luxury yacht in Saint-Tropez celebrating Wesley’s 41st birthday. They were joined by Liam Payne and his girlfriend, influencer Kate Cassidy, for a day of relaxation. 

The Vampire Diaries star sported navy blue swim trunks while his model girlfriend, 23, wore a black and white zebra print bikini. Later in the day, Kuckenburg was seen watching the sunset with her beau in a black bikini. 

Payne, 29, hopped on board to join his buddy in a blue and white collared shirt and white pants, while Cassidy, 24, wore a strapless white floral sundress. 

Paul Wesley and partner Natalie Kuckenburg in Saint-Tropez

Best Image / BACKGRID

Though it's unclear when Wesley and Kuckenburg started officially dating, they were first spotted together in November 2022 as they enjoyed a romantic dinner date in Nerano, Italy.

After they were photographed sharing a kiss, they each posted photos from the same location on their Instagram accounts shortly after.

The actor was previously married to Ines de Ramon. After three years of marriage, Wesley and de Ramon announced their separation in September in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

"The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time," a rep for the couple said at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

Payne and Cassidy, meanwhile, made their red carpet debut in October at the British Fashion Awards, and later attended Louis Tomlinson's All of Those Voices documentary premiere months later.

“What a crazy eye opening experience! … I’m so glad I got to share those moments with you watching your best friend, even the tearful ones,” Cassidy captioned an Instagram post from the event in March. “@louist91 well done on such a beautiful film that everybody will love🤍.”

Liam Payne and partner Kate Cassidy in Saint-Tropez

Best Image / BACKGRID

The foursome weren't the only celebrities vacationing in Saint-Tropez this week.

Leonardo Dicaprio and his longtime friend Tobey Maguire were spotted enjoying their time on a yacht in Saint-Tropez on Thursday.

The Oscar winner, 48, was seen shirtless, sporting blue board shorts and a silver pendant necklace, as he jumped off the deck into the Mediterranean.

Maguire, 48, joined him on the sizable boat, also going shirtless and soaking up some sun. The Spider-Man actor wore a similar bathing suit, which he accessorized with a baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses. 

Related Articles
a look inside the lake tahoe house where Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval and others were seen filming
Inside the Lake Tahoe Home Where Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and More ‘Vanderpump' Stars Were Seen Filming
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire enjoy the company of bikini-clad girls on a yacht in St Tropez. TheTitanic actor and childhood best friend Maguire, both 48, have been spotted at various French Riviera hotspots over recent days
Leonardo DiCaprio Jumps Off Yacht While Vacationing with Tobey Maguire in Saint-Tropez
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona
WATCH: Taylor Swift Fans Have Their Own Concert on Plane After Flight Gets Delayed
Brooklyn Beckham Leaps from Yacht While Vacationing with Wife Nicola Peltz in Saint-Tropez
Shirtless Brooklyn Beckham Leaps from Yacht While Vacationing with Wife Nicola Peltz in Saint-Tropez
American Heartland, Oklahoma, renderings
A New $2 Billion Theme Park Is Opening in the U.S. — but It's Not in Florida or California
Dreamworks Universal
Universal Studios Orlando Opening DreamWorks Land Featuring 'Shrek,' 'Trolls' Attractions Next Year
Savannah Chrisley Enjoys Tropical Vacation with Niece Chloe: 'Happy Place' https://www.instagram.com/stories/savannahchrisley/3150652899993704944/
Savannah Chrisley Enjoys Tropical Vacation with Niece Chloe: 'Happy Place'
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Spend Time at Club 55 Beach in France
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Tout
Amazon Shoppers Can Comfortably Pack a Week’s Worth of Clothes in This Carry-On Suitcase That’s Up to 56% Off
Stacy Keibler and Friends in Cabo
Stacy Keibler Splashes Around on Mexico Beach with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Joanna Garcia Swisher, More — See Photos
Delta Passengers Fall Ill
2 Hospitalized After Plane Passengers Were Trapped on Tarmac During Las Vegas Heat Wave
Airplane flight safety concept : emergency exit seat row in airplane , exit sign light over plane emergency exit door turn on for passenger.
Should a Solo Plane Passenger Have to Move Seats So a Family Can Sit Together? A Travel Expert Answers
Jennifer Connelly shows off her svelte physique along with her toned abdomen as she donned her sexy black bikini on her Italian trip to Capri.
Jennifer Connelly Rocks a Bikini on the Beach in Capri During Italy Vacation 
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Paris Hilton Reveals the Romantic Summer Getaway She's Taking with Her ‘Incredible’ Husband Carter Reum
Cruise Ship
These Cruise Ships Have the Highest and Lowest Sanitation Scores in 2023
Hallmark Christmas Cruise
Everything to Know About Hallmark Channel's First-Ever Christmas Cruise — Including How to Book!