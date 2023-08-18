Paul Skenes Confirms He's Dating Olivia Dunne and Says the Attention on Them 'Can Be a Pain in the Butt'

Olivia Dunne has a new man in her life!

After rumors swirled that the LSU gymnast, 20, is dating Paul Skenes after she was spotted wearing his jersey at the College World Series in June, the baseball player, 21, confirmed their romance status in a new interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere," he confessed. "If one of us went out in Baton Rouge [La.] by ourselves, there's probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever."

After joining the Pittsburgh Pirates franchise, where he plays for the Bradenton Marauders and was the No. 1 overall pick of the MLB Draft, he shared that their ability to understand each other's lifestyle has made them grow closer.

"It's nice to be able to have that conversation. She does get it," he explained of Dunne. "I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it. It does irk me. I don't have any control over it. She really doesn't either. I'm sure it'll get better as I go up levels, but that's something I want for her."



As for how the two started to get to know one another, he shared that his best friend at LSU was dating Dunne's roommate, fellow TikTok personality Elena Marenas, and it was "just a small-world type of thing." Being that Dunne has a large following on the social media platform, he added that he's tried to stay away from social media to avoid reading about what's said of himself or Dunne.

"I wasn't on it during the season because it's toxic. When you see something positive about you or something negative, it doesn't matter," he said. "There's no substance to it. It can't help." The athlete also shared that it is something Dunne also does not like paying much attention to.

"It's worse for her," he added. "I've told her, 'People are gonna write about you. People are gonna write about me. If it rattles you, if it makes you upset, you gotta find a way to either not see it or not get upset over it.' In my mind, it's a lot easier to not see it than not get upset over it."

