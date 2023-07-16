Paul Rudd Appears in Fan’s Music Video After Meeting at Taylor Swift Concert: ‘Best Day of My Life’

Paul Rudd is making dreams come true!

The 54-year-old actor, who has rocked everything from superhero garb to a ‘70s 'stache throughout his Hollywood career, donned a mailman uniform for his latest role: a cameo in a fan’s music video.

Rudd made an appearance in the video for Claud’s single "A Good Thing" after the 24-year-old indie musician “randomly met him in passing” at a stop on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

In a TikTok video — aptly titled “How I Got Paul Rudd to Make a Cameo in My Music Video” — the Chicago-born singer-songwriter explains that they saw the Clueless star in the VIP tent at the concert and approached him.

“I was like, ‘Paul Rudd, this sounds kind of weird but there’s a song on my album, the song’s called ‘Paul Rudd,'" Claud recalled.

“He was so nice about it and he gave me his email and was like, ‘Send it to me. I’d love to hear your album,'" they continued, adding that they "can’t believe" the actor entrusted them with the address.

The “Wish You Were Gay” singer, who is signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory Records, said they named the track after the actor because it embodies them “trying to envision” themself as a “cool and confident and charismatic” character like those Rudd frequently portrays on-screen — and who they are “often not.”

The tune clearly resonated with the titular actor because, after hearing it and the rest of Claud’s new album Supermodels, Rudd told the musician via email that he “loved the album.”

Flabbergasted that he responded, Claud asked Rudd if he would consider appearing in their music video for “A Good One,” another track on the newly released album — and he accepted.

“He came for the whole entire day,” Claud explained in their TikTok. “He stayed for like five hours, and we shot that whole scene and danced outside.”

“It was the best day of my life,” they added.

Instead of a “cool and confident” character, the actor appears in the video as a bumbling, ferret-owning mailman who is terrible at his job.

Before the song begins, Rudd appears at Claud’s door and, when the singer asks about his day, he responds, “You have no idea. It’s just like, I’m walking, it’s so many houses, it’s hot, I have this ferret … something’s wrong with his eye.”

Then, after attempting to hand them almost every piece of mail in his bag, the peculiar mailman presents Claud with a gift from their girlfriend, saying, “Girlfriend? I wish I had a girlfriend. I just have a ferret.”

After his initial cameo, Claud finishes almost the entire video solo — save for a couple of shots of the “Soft Spot” singer dancing down the sidewalk with Rudd’s ridiculous (yet somehow still lovable) character.

Watch the music video for “A Good Thing” here.

