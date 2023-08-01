Paul Reubens 'Helped Define' What Was 'Strange and Fun' About 'The Blacklist,' Says Creator (Exclusive)

Paul Reubens is being remembered for his defining performance as Mr. Vargas in The Blacklist.

“We really created the character for Paul,” show creator Jon Bokenkamp tells PEOPLE in an exclusive chat. “It was one of the pleasures of working on a show like that, where every once in a while you're like, ‘Well, this would be weird and exciting. Do we think we could get Paul to come be on The Blacklist?’ And he was lovely enough to do it.”

“He really was an unusual choice for all the right reasons that felt so much like the show,” adds Bokenkamp, 50.

Reubens starred as double agent Mr. Vargas in a recurring role on the NBC hit for five episodes in 2014 and 2015. His death at the age of 70 was confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday.

Bokenkamp recalls Reubens contributing greatly to the character of Mr. Vargas once he agreed to take on the role.

“Parts of it were Paul. So for example, I remember one of his concerns when we talked about him coming onto the show was that there's a lot of blood on the show,” he explains.

“Paul said, very specifically, on our first phone call, ‘I'm a little worried about the blood. I don't love blood. I'm a little worried I could be queasy and I might pass out,' " the producer adds. "I thought he was joking. And so we said, ‘Okay. That's who this character is. This character hates blood.' "

Reubens also brought a cane to set with him, just in case he did feel faint, Bokenkamp reveals. “So we took his peculiarities and worked them into the show,” he tells PEOPLE.

The writer and producer says that Reubens also had the idea to have Mr. Vargas adopt a “strange look” on the show.

As Bokenkamp recalls, “He said, ‘Well, I'd like to talk about wigs because I think this guy has a strange look, and I think I have to know the wig before I can really know who he is.’ And I'm like, ‘Okay, great. Go find a wig. Let's see what we can find.' "

“It became very specific and unusual because it was so him. It just was very organic in that way,” he continues. “We had written down Mr. Vargas in a way that could've been ... completely unmemorable. But because it was him and he played him in such a strange way and brought to it all these unusual little traits, it just was like, ‘Well, who else … ' "



“You're like, ‘How do we not just lean into this and embrace it?’ " Bokenkamp adds. “I definitely think he helped define what was both strange and fun about The Blacklist.”

Bokenkamp has fond memories of Reubens outside of work also, describing the late star as “the loveliest man," who made sure to send him a birthday card every year.

“I turned 50 on June 30th, and I can't tell you how many texts I got from him that were ... every year, he would send some crazy birthday wish on my birthday,” Bokenkamp tells PEOPLE.

He continues, “My kids are delighted that they get a Christmas card from Pee-wee Herman. Nearly a decade ago from working with him, I would still hear from him occasionally in the sweetest way possible. That's what makes it so hard."

Reubens' rep confirmed his death in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, revealing that the actor had cancer for years before he died.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," read the statement.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," it continued. "A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

The first nine seasons of The Blacklist are available to stream on Netflix. The final five episodes of the 10th and final season are on Peacock.