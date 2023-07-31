Paul Reubens' 'Big Adventure' Costar E.G. Daily Remembers Him as 'Brilliant': 'The Pee-wee to My Dottie'

The actress remembered Reubens as "thoughtful, brilliant, kind and loved" in her Instagram tribute on Monday following his death

Jen Juneau
Updated on July 31, 2023 04:09PM EDT

E.G. Daily is remembering Paul Reubens, "the Pee-Wee to my Dottie."

On Monday, the actress dedicated a touching message to the late Reubens, whom she starred alongside in Pee-wee's Big Adventure, on Instagram, alongside several photos of the pair.

While most of the snapshots were from their time on the 1985 film, the second image featured a selfie of Reubens and Daily, 61, that appeared to be taken in more recent years.

"I am so grateful for getting to do this amazing ride with you," Daily addressed her late costar, who died on Sunday. "Thoughtful, brilliant, kind and loved."

"R.I.P my sweet friend. Love you xx EG / Dottie," she concluded.

Paul Reubens, E.G. Daily

E.G. Daily/Instagram

On her Instagram Story, Daily also shared a scene from Pee-wee's Big Adventure, in which Reubens' Pee-Wee delivers possibly the most famous line from the movie during a conversation with Daily's character: "I'm a loner, Dottie. A rebel."

The actor's rep confirmed his death in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, revealing that Reubens, best known for his Pee-Wee Herman character on TV and in film, had cancer for years.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," the rep's statement read.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," it continued. "A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

The news of Reubens' death was also confirmed on his official Instagram page.

Tim Burton, who made his feature-film directorial debut with Pee-wee's Big Adventure, also paid his respects to Reubens on social media Monday alongside a throwback photo of the pair on set.

"Shocked and saddened," Burton, 64, wrote in the caption. "I’ll never forget how Paul helped me at the beginning of my career. It would not have happened without his support. He was a great artist. I’ll miss him."

Reubens starred in three of Burton's movies: Pee-wee's Big Adventure, Batman Returns (1992) and as the voice of Lock in 1993's The Nightmare Before Christmas, which Burton co-produced and wrote the story for.

“Really loved working with him. Very sad," Danny DeVito, who starred alongside Reubens in Batman Returns, said in a statement to PEOPLE following the news of the actor's death on Monday.

