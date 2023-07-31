Celebrity Fans and Friends Remember Paul Reubens for His 'Brilliant and Original' Character Pee-wee Herman

Family, friends and fans are remembering Paul Reubens, who died of cancer on Sunday and was best known for his character Pee-wee Herman.

Reubens' rep confirmed his death in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday: "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," read the statement.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," the statement continued. "A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Jimmy Kimmel called him a "brilliant and original comedian," and Danny DeVito — who played Reubens' son, Oswald "The Penguin" Cobblepot in 1992's Batman Returns — said he "really loved working with him. Very sad."



New York Times writer Dave Itzkoff recalled spending time with him before he launched a Pee-wee Broadway show, back in 2010. Itzkoff said Reubens thought it was both "so weird and so great" how fans greeted him by using their "Pee-wee Herman" voice.

Director Judd Apatow, who directed Pee-wee's Big Holiday, which was released in 2016, also responded to the news, calling it "devastating."

"This is devastating news," Apatow wrote on Instagram. "We got to spend many years working with Paul on Pee Wee’s Big Holiday and got to see his genius and kindness up close. He made the world so happy! Some of the biggest laughs I have every experienced was watching him perform live. He is irreplaceable. ❤️"

Bridesmaids director Paul Feig called him a "comedy genius."

Cher, who portrayed herself in a 1988 Pee-wee's Playhouse Christmas Special also weighed in on Twitter, saying "Goodnight Paul."

Former Conan O'Brien sidekick Andy Richter posted that Reubens "brought me so much joy, and getting to know him was a gift. Truly one of my heroes."



Reubens, who was 70 at the time of his death, left a statement on his Instagram to his fans about choosing to face cancer in private.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the past six years," Reubens wrote. "I have always felt a huge amount of love from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and loved making art for you."

He also asked that any expressions of sympathy be made in his late parents names, Judy and Milton Rubenfeld, to either Stand Up 2 Cancer or organizations involved in dementia or Alzheimer's care, support and research.

