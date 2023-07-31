Celebrity Fans and Friends Remember Paul Reubens for His 'Brilliant and Original' Character Pee-wee Herman

Jimmy Kimmel, Cher, Danny DeVito and more are paying tribute to the comedian, who died cancer battle on Sunday

By
Gillian Telling
Gillian Telling

Senior Editor of Movies, People Magazine

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 02:06PM EDT
Paul Rubens poses for a portrait in July 1995 in Los Angeles, California
Photo:

Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty

Family, friends and fans are remembering Paul Reubens, who died of cancer on Sunday and was best known for his character Pee-wee Herman.

Reubens' rep confirmed his death in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday: "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," read the statement.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," the statement continued. "A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Paul Reubens

Photo Courtesy of Art Streiber / August @aspictures8BIM

Jimmy Kimmel called him a "brilliant and original comedian," and Danny DeVito — who played Reubens' son, Oswald "The Penguin" Cobblepot in 1992's Batman Returns — said he "really loved working with him. Very sad."

New York Times writer Dave Itzkoff recalled spending time with him before he launched a Pee-wee Broadway show, back in 2010. Itzkoff said Reubens thought it was both "so weird and so great" how fans greeted him by using their "Pee-wee Herman" voice.

Director Judd Apatow, who directed Pee-wee's Big Holiday, which was released in 2016, also responded to the news, calling it "devastating."

"This is devastating news," Apatow wrote on Instagram. "We got to spend many years working with Paul on Pee Wee’s Big Holiday and got to see his genius and kindness up close. He made the world so happy! Some of the biggest laughs I have every experienced was watching him perform live. He is irreplaceable. ❤️"

Bridesmaids director Paul Feig called him a "comedy genius."

Cher, who portrayed herself in a 1988 Pee-wee's Playhouse Christmas Special also weighed in on Twitter, saying "Goodnight Paul."

Former Conan O'Brien sidekick Andy Richter posted that Reubens "brought me so much joy, and getting to know him was a gift. Truly one of my heroes."

Paul Reubens attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Pee Wee's Big Holiday" at AOL Studios In New York on March 25, 2016

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

Reubens, who was 70 at the time of his death, left a statement on his Instagram to his fans about choosing to face cancer in private.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the past six years," Reubens wrote. "I have always felt a huge amount of love from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and loved making art for you."

He also asked that any expressions of sympathy be made in his late parents names, Judy and Milton Rubenfeld, to either Stand Up 2 Cancer or organizations involved in dementia or Alzheimer's care, support and research.

Related Articles
Paul Reubens
Paul Reubens, Best Known as Pee-wee Herman, Dead at 70 After Years with Cancer: 'A Treasured Friend'
Iyanla Vanzant speaks onstage at Black Girls Rock! 2016 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Life Coach Iyanla Vanzant Announces Death of Her Youngest Daughter, Nisa: 'Asking for Your Prayers'
Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards; Lady Gaga Pays Tribute to Collaborator Tony Bennett: 'I Will Miss My Friend Forever'
Lady Gaga Pays Tribute to Her 'Real True Friend' Tony Bennett: 'I Love You Tony'
Ed Sheeran Serves Hot Dogs at a Legendary Chicago Spot Known For Yelling at Customers
Ed Sheeran Serves Hot Dogs at 'Legendary' Chicago Spot Known for Cursing at Customers: 'I Loved It'
TUCSON, AZ - MAY 13: John Schneider and Alicia Allain attend "You're Gonna Miss Me" premiere sponsored by Visit Tucson on May 13, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Jason Wise/Getty Images for Funimation Entertainment)
'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Gets Emotional While Speaking About Late Wife Alicia Allain
Kate Beckinsale Wears Playboy Bunny Outfit to Celebrate Her Milestone 50th Birthday
Kate Beckinsale Wears Playboy Bunny Outfit to Celebrate Her Milestone 50th Birthday — See the Photo!
Ex-MLS Player Brad Knighton Shares 11-Year-Old Daughter's Obituary After Boating Death: 'Love You Always' https://www.instagram.com/p/CvQULaRph54/
Ex-MLS Player Brad Knighton Shares 11-Year-Old Daughter's Obituary After Boating Death: 'Love You Always'
Inga Swenson at Peoples Choice Awards
Inga Swenson, Star of 'Benson' and Broadway, Dead at 90
Curtis Graves, Famed Civil Rights Activist and Father of 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant, Dead at 84
Curtis Graves, Famed Civil Rights Activist and Father of 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant, Dead at 84
Sinead O'Connor posed at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland on 3rd February 2012
Sinéad O'Connor Had 'Wonderful Plans' for New Album and 2024 Tour Before Sudden Death at 56: Managers
Lori Loughlin
Lori Loughlin's Daughters Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli Celebrate Her 59th Birthday: 'Sweetest Soul I Know'
Katie Spikes and Pamela Martin attend the Entertainment Weekly Cocktail Reception during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival
'60 Minutes' Producer Katie Spikes Dead from Cancer at 53: 'She Is Irreplaceable'
Kim Kardashian MJ Birthday
Kim Kardashian Calls Grandmother MJ 'the Foundation of Our Family' in Adoring 89th Birthday Tribute
P!nk and Brandi Carlile speak onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Pink and Brandi Carlile Pay Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor with 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Concert Performance
Bo Goldman at the Roosevelt Hotel in Beverly Hills, California
Two-Time Oscar-Winning Screenwriter Bo Goldman Dead at 90: 'It Was an Honor Knowing Him,' Says Danny DeVito
Sinead O'Connor attends the 50th Anniversary Of 'The Late Late Show'
Sinéad O'Connor Revealed What She 'Instructed' Her Kids to Do in the Event of Her Death (Exclusive)