Paul 'Pee-wee Herman' Reubens Apologized for Not Revealing His Cancer Diagnosis Prior to Death

Paul Reubens wanted to keep his cancer journey private — but he apologized to fans in a poignant statement issued after he died.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” wrote the comedian, who was best known for playing his beloved character Pee-wee Herman, on social media after his death at 70.

He continued, “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”



On Monday, a rep for Reubens revealed that the television icon had died as the news was also posted on Reubens' official Instagram for Pee-wee.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," it read.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," the statement continued. "A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Reubens debuted Pee-wee Herman at The Groundlings Theatre in 1981 before landing a spot on HBO’s broadcast and went on to play the character on the big screen in 1985's Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and the 1988 sequel Big Top Pee-wee.

On the small screen, Pee-wee’s Playhouse ran on CBS for five seasons from 1986 to 1990. The show went on to earn 22 Emmy Awards, and Reubens was personally nominated for 14 nominations, winning twice.

In 2016, Reubens opened up to PEOPLE about needing a break from the child-like character after the peak of his success.

“I went out of my way for quite some time to try and make people think that he was a real person and there wasn’t an actor behind it all,” he said.

“I never said, ‘I don’t want to be Pee-wee anymore.’ I loved what I was doing,” he added. “But I needed a break.”

He affirmed, “I get to do something I love, that I created and that I made all the rules up to. It’s been fantastic. I couldn’t have asked for a better adventure.”

