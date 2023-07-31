Paul 'Pee-wee Herman' Reubens Apologized for Not Revealing His Cancer Diagnosis Prior to Death

In a statement released Monday, the comedian revealed he had privately lived with cancer for six years

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 03:05PM EDT

Paul Reubens wanted to keep his cancer journey private — but he apologized to fans in a poignant statement issued after he died

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” wrote the comedian, who was best known for playing his beloved character Pee-wee Herman, on social media after his death at 70. 

He continued, “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Paul 'Pee-wee Herman' Reubens Apologized for Not Revealing His Cancer Diagnosis Prior to Death

peeweeherman/Instagram

On Monday, a rep for Reubens revealed that the television icon had died as the news was also posted on Reubens' official Instagram for Pee-wee. 

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," it read. 

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," the statement continued. "A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Reubens debuted Pee-wee Herman at The Groundlings Theatre in 1981 before landing a spot on HBO’s broadcast and went on to play the character on the big screen in 1985's Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and the 1988 sequel Big Top Pee-wee.

On the small screen, Pee-wee’s Playhouse ran on CBS for five seasons from 1986 to 1990. The show went on to earn 22 Emmy Awards, and Reubens was personally nominated for 14 nominations, winning twice.

Paul Reubens on location filming "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" on May 8, 2015 in New York City

Bobby Bank/GC Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In 2016, Reubens opened up to PEOPLE about needing a break from the child-like character after the peak of his success. 

“I went out of my way for quite some time to try and make people think that he was a real person and there wasn’t an actor behind it all,” he said.

“I never said, ‘I don’t want to be Pee-wee anymore.’ I loved what I was doing,” he added. “But I needed a break.”

He affirmed, “I get to do something I love, that I created and that I made all the rules up to. It’s been fantastic. I couldn’t have asked for a better adventure.”

Related Articles
Tim Burton Pays Tribute to Paul Reubens After His Death at 70 from Cancer
Tim Burton on How the Late Paul Reubens 'Helped Me at the Beginning of My Career': 'I'll Never Forget'
MARINA DEL REY, CA - APRIL 20: Jacklyn Zeman attends "The Bay" Promotional Shoot on April 20, 2013 in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/WireImage)
Jacklyn Zeman's 'General Hospital' Costars Hold Private Memorial for Late Friend
Paul Rubens poses for a portrait in July 1995 in Los Angeles, California
Celebrity Fans and Friends Remember Paul Reubens for His 'Brilliant and Original' Character Pee-wee Herman
Paul Reubens
Paul Reubens, Best Known as Pee-wee Herman, Dead at 70 After Years with Cancer: 'A Treasured Friend'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley's New Attorney Gives Update on Couple's Appeal Process — and What's to Come
Iyanla Vanzant speaks onstage at Black Girls Rock! 2016 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Life Coach Iyanla Vanzant Announces Death of Her Youngest Daughter, Nisa: 'Asking for Your Prayers'
TUCSON, AZ - MAY 13: John Schneider and Alicia Allain attend "You're Gonna Miss Me" premiere sponsored by Visit Tucson on May 13, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Jason Wise/Getty Images for Funimation Entertainment)
'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Gets Emotional While Speaking About Late Wife Alicia Allain
Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis
'MAFS' Alum Jamie Otis Cries After Husband Doug Hehner Recalls Drug Overdose She Never Knew About
Jersey Shore Sammi Sweetheart
Sammi 'Sweetheart' Reveals How She Felt Seeing Ronnie on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' (Exclusive)
Inga Swenson at Peoples Choice Awards
Inga Swenson, Star of 'Benson' and Broadway, Dead at 90
Curtis Graves, Famed Civil Rights Activist and Father of 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant, Dead at 84
Curtis Graves, Famed Civil Rights Activist and Father of 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant, Dead at 84
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California
The Hills' Heidi and Spencer Pratt Will Dig into the 'Dirt' with New Hollywood Insider Podcast (Exclusive)
Meghan Markle, 'Litt the Hell Up', (Season 4, ep. 406, aired July 23, 2014)
'Suits' Still Has the Meghan Markle Sparkle — USA Series Sets Streaming Record 4 Years After Finale
Teresa Giudice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas Joe Gorga announces New Stand Up Comedy Tour at Caroline's on Broadway, New York, USA - 27 Oct 2021
Teresa Giudice Calls Luis Ruelas 'Love of My Life' in Tribute on the 3rd Anniversary of the Day They Met
Katie Spikes and Pamela Martin attend the Entertainment Weekly Cocktail Reception during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival
'60 Minutes' Producer Katie Spikes Dead from Cancer at 53: 'She Is Irreplaceable'
90 Day Fiance Statler and Dempsey
90 Day: Statler Reveals She's Cheated and Dempsey Tries to Expel Bad Vibes by Saging Her — Down There