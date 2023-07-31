Entertainment TV Paul Reubens' Most Memorable TV and Film Roles Beyond Pee-wee Herman The actor, best known for playing Pee-wee Herman, died on July 31 at age 70 By Henry Chandonnet Henry Chandonnet Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 31, 2023 04:43PM EDT Trending Videos Paul Reubens in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer". Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock On Monday, actor Paul Reubens, known by most for his portrayal of Pee-wee Herman, died at age 70, leaving behind a complicated legacy. While Reubens was undoubtedly most synonymous with the classic children’s television show, his career expanded far beyond the bowtie-clad character. From Buffy the Vampire Slayer to 30 Rock, Reubens appeared in several other high-profile projects throughout his career. Here are the most memorable Reubens performances outside of his star-making turn as Pee-wee Herman. 01 of 07 Batman Returns Paul Reubens in 'Batman Returns'. Warner Bros. In 1992, Reubens took on the role of Tucker Cobblepot in Batman Returns, the Tim Burton-directed epic starring Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Michelle Pfeiffer. Suited up in a tuxedo and bowtie, Reubens turned heads as Penguin’s father. Reubens would later return to the Batman universe in the 2014 series Gotham, also playing the patriarch but under the new name of Elijah Van Dahl. 02 of 07 Buffy the Vampire Slayer Paul Reubens in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'. Moviestore/Shutterstock Playing Amilyn, the vampire minion of Lothos, Reubens turned to the dark side for his 1992 performance in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the film the preceded the 1997 TV series. The role also gave Reubens one of the many quotable lines of the movie, with the actor stating, “We're immortal, Buffy. We can do anything.” 03 of 07 The Nightmare Before Christmas The Nightmare Before Christmas. Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock One of Reubens' few animated roles, the actor joined 1993’s spooky classic The Nightmare Before Christmas as Lock. Starring alongside Danny Elfman and Catherine O’Hara, Reubens played a henchman to the film's villain Oogie Boogie, voiced by Ken Page. This also marked Reubens' return to the works of Tim Burton. 04 of 07 Murphy Brown Paul Reubens in 'Murphy Brown'. Warner Bros. Television/courtesy Everett Joining the classic ‘90s sitcom Murphy Brown, led by Candice Bergen, Reubens took on a six episode arc as Murphy’s highly ambitious secretary, Andrew J. Lansing III. Reubens’ character was also the nephew of Murphy Brown's Stan Lansing, played by Garry Marshall. 05 of 07 Blow Paul Reubens in 'Blow'. Lorey Sebastian/New Line/Avery Pix/Kobal/Shutterstock Joining Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz, Reubens appeared on the big screen in 2001’s Blow, directed by Ted Demme. Following George Jung and Pablo Escobar’s establishment of the American cocaine market in the ‘70s, Reubens played the marijuana producer who gave Jung his in to the drug world. 06 of 07 30 Rock Paul Reubens in '30 Rock'. NBC In a one-episode cameo on 30 Rock in 2007, Reubens joined the iconic show's freshman season as the inbred royal Prince Gerhardt. After Gerhardt takes an interest in Jenna, played by Jane Krakowski, the pair laughably flirt it up, with Reubens even getting to do a spit-take all over his birthday cake. 07 of 07 The Blacklist Paul Reubens in 'The Blacklist'. David Giesbrecht/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Joining the NBC crime thriller The Blacklist, Reubens played the recurring role of Mr. Vargas from 2014-15. Deeply embedded in the show’s crime ring, Mr. Vargas found his fatal end when he was shot by Raymond Reddington, the show’s protagonist played by James Spader.