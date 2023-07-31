Paul Reubens' Most Memorable TV and Film Roles Beyond Pee-wee Herman

On Monday, actor Paul Reubens, known by most for his portrayal of Pee-wee Herman, died at age 70, leaving behind a complicated legacy.

While Reubens was undoubtedly most synonymous with the classic children’s television show, his career expanded far beyond the bowtie-clad character. From Buffy the Vampire Slayer to 30 Rock, Reubens appeared in several other high-profile projects throughout his career.

Here are the most memorable Reubens performances outside of his star-making turn as Pee-wee Herman.