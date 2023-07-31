Paul Reubens' Most Memorable TV and Film Roles Beyond Pee-wee Herman

The actor, best known for playing Pee-wee Herman, died on July 31 at age 70

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 04:43PM EDT
Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Paul Reubens Film and Television
Paul Reubens in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer". Photo:

Moviestore/Shutterstock 

On Monday, actor Paul Reubens, known by most for his portrayal of Pee-wee Herman, died at age 70, leaving behind a complicated legacy.

While Reubens was undoubtedly most synonymous with the classic children’s television show, his career expanded far beyond the bowtie-clad character. From Buffy the Vampire Slayer to 30 Rock, Reubens appeared in several other high-profile projects throughout his career.

Here are the most memorable Reubens performances outside of his star-making turn as Pee-wee Herman.

01 of 07

Batman Returns

Paul Reubens and Diane Salinger in Batman Returns 1992
Paul Reubens in 'Batman Returns'.

Warner Bros.

In 1992, Reubens took on the role of Tucker Cobblepot in Batman Returns, the Tim Burton-directed epic starring Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Michelle Pfeiffer. Suited up in a tuxedo and bowtie, Reubens turned heads as Penguin’s father. Reubens would later return to the Batman universe in the 2014 series Gotham, also playing the patriarch but under the new name of Elijah Van Dahl. 

02 of 07

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Paul Reubens Film and Television
Paul Reubens in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'.

Moviestore/Shutterstock 

Playing Amilyn, the vampire minion of Lothos, Reubens turned to the dark side for his 1992 performance in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the film the preceded the 1997 TV series. The role also gave Reubens one of the many quotable lines of the movie, with the actor stating, “We're immortal, Buffy. We can do anything.”

03 of 07

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

One of Reubens' few animated roles, the actor joined 1993’s spooky classic The Nightmare Before Christmas as Lock. Starring alongside Danny Elfman and Catherine O’Hara, Reubens played a henchman to the film's villain Oogie Boogie, voiced by Ken Page. This also marked Reubens' return to the works of Tim Burton.

04 of 07

Murphy Brown

MURPHY BROWN, Paul Reubens, Candice Bergen
Paul Reubens in 'Murphy Brown'.

Warner Bros. Television/courtesy Everett

Joining the classic ‘90s sitcom Murphy Brown, led by Candice Bergen, Reubens took on a six episode arc as Murphy’s highly ambitious secretary,  Andrew J. Lansing III. Reubens’ character was also the nephew of Murphy Brown's Stan Lansing, played by Garry Marshall.

05 of 07

Blow

Paul Reubens Blow - 2001
Paul Reubens in 'Blow'.

Lorey Sebastian/New Line/Avery Pix/Kobal/Shutterstock

Joining Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz, Reubens appeared on the big screen in 2001’s Blow, directed by Ted Demme. Following George Jung and Pablo Escobar’s establishment of the American cocaine market in the ‘70s, Reubens played the marijuana producer who gave Jung his in to the drug world.

06 of 07

30 Rock

Paul Reubens and Jane Krakowski in 30 Rock's episode "Black Tie" from Season 1.
Paul Reubens in '30 Rock'.

NBC

In a one-episode cameo on 30 Rock in 2007, Reubens joined the iconic show's freshman season as the inbred royal Prince Gerhardt. After Gerhardt takes an interest in Jenna, played by Jane Krakowski, the pair laughably flirt it up, with Reubens even getting to do a spit-take all over his birthday cake.

07 of 07

The Blacklist

Paul Reubens as Mr. Vargas, THE BLACKLIST
Paul Reubens in 'The Blacklist'.

David Giesbrecht/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Joining the NBC crime thriller The Blacklist, Reubens played the recurring role of Mr. Vargas from 2014-15. Deeply embedded in the show’s crime ring, Mr. Vargas found his fatal end when he was shot by Raymond Reddington, the show’s protagonist played by James Spader.

Related Articles
Paul Reubens, E.G. Daily
Paul Reubens' 'Big Adventure' Costar E.G. Daily Remembers Him as 'Brilliant': 'The Pee-wee to My Dottie'
HERE COMES PEE-WEE
Paul Reubens Cared for His Father Dying of Cancer 19 Years Before He Died of Cancer Himself
Paul Reubens attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Pee Wee's Big Holiday" at AOL Studios In New York on March 25, 2016
Paul 'Pee-wee Herman' Reubens Apologized for Not Revealing His Cancer Diagnosis Prior to Death
Tim Burton Pays Tribute to Paul Reubens After His Death at 70 from Cancer
Tim Burton on How the Late Paul Reubens 'Helped Me at the Beginning of My Career': 'I'll Never Forget'
Paul Reubens on location filming "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" on May 8, 2015 in New York City
Paul Reubens' Life in Photos: The Intriguing Story of the Actor, Beyond Pee-wee
Paul Rubens poses for a portrait in July 1995 in Los Angeles, California
Celebrity Fans and Friends Remember Paul Reubens for His 'Brilliant and Original' Character Pee-wee Herman
Paul Reubens
Paul Reubens, Best Known as Pee-wee Herman, Dead at 70 After Years with Cancer: 'A Treasured Friend'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley's New Attorney Gives Update on Couple's Appeal Process — and What's to Come
Julie Chen Moonves - BIG BROTHER
'Big Brother' Season 25 Casts Show's First Hearing-Impaired, Sikh and Australian Houseguests — Meet the Contestants
Producer/TV personality Todd Chrisley speaks onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel
Todd Chrisley's Home Confinement Case Is Being 'Investigated Internally' After Being 'Rejected' (Exclusive)
Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis
'MAFS' Alum Jamie Otis Cries After Husband Doug Hehner Recalls Drug Overdose She Never Knew About
'Scandal' reunion on the SAG Aftra picket line
'Scandal' Reunion! Find Out Why the Stars of the D.C. Soap's Power Trio Came Back Together
Jersey Shore Sammi Sweetheart
Sammi 'Sweetheart' Reveals How She Felt Seeing Ronnie on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' (Exclusive)
Inga Swenson at Peoples Choice Awards
Inga Swenson, Star of 'Benson' and Broadway, Dead at 90
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California
The Hills' Heidi and Spencer Pratt Will Dig into the 'Dirt' with New Hollywood Insider Podcast (Exclusive)
Jenna Lyons attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
Jenna Lyons Fires Back After 'RHONY' Castmates Slam Her for Not Staying Overnight During Girls Trip