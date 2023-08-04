Fans Leave Flowers Outside of Real 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' House After Death of Paul Reubens

Pee-wee's playhouse now has a few more decorations.

Fans of late actor Paul Reubens have been leaving bouquets of flowers in front of the South Pasadena home that was once used as a filming location for the 1985 Tim Burton movie Pee-wee's Big Adventure.

The blooms have been placed atop the Oxley Street home's iconic white picket fence, as seen in a photo shared with PEOPLE by a local resident.

Reubens' death at age 70 was announced this week following a years-long private fight with cancer.

The current home owner, William Young, did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment, but he told the New York Post earlier this week that the property has been in his family's care since 1974 — a decade before Big Adventure was filmed outside his front door. After his parents died, his family renovated the home and put it up for rent, he told the outlet.



Young added that he plans to move into the home himself at some point, and has no intention to sell it.

“It’s been a blessing since the movie came out in the ’80s," he told The Post. "Our house was listed on some famous sites of movie homes and had fans taking selfies in front of the house.”

“It seemed such a long time ago when they filmed outside our house. It was an unknown director Tim Burton [at the time] who worked with Pee-wee for the exterior set," Young added. "The props in the front yard had [seemed] so strange. Of course back then we didn’t know the character of Pee-wee Herman.”

On Monday, Reubens' rep confirmed his death to PEOPLE.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," read the statement.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," it continued. "A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Burton was among the friends and colleagues who paid tribute to Reubens throughout the week, writing that he'll "never forget how Paul helped me at the beginning of my career," and that he was “shocked and saddened” at the news of Reubens' death.

"It would not have happened without his support,“ he added. “He was a great artist. I’ll miss him.”



Reuben's life was not without controversy. He was arrested in 1991 in Sarasota, Florida, for indecent exposure. He pleaded no contest to the crime and avoided receiving a charge on his record. He was still required to complete 75 hours of community service.

Nearly a decade later, Reubens was arrested again in 2002 after child pornography material was found within his home (he said the images were part of a vintage erotica collection). He turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department and was charged with a misdemeanor for the possession. The charges were dropped in 2004 after he pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor obscenity charge.

A representative for the actor confirmed that he had penned the first draft of a memoir prior to his death. He had also completed scripts for two more Pee-wee movie and was developing projects for television.