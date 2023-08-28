Paul Reubens' Friends, Family Members and Loved Ones Celebrate His Life on What Would Have Been His Birthday

Paul Reubens’ dearest friends, family members and admirers are celebrating his life.

The comedian, who was best known for playing his beloved character Pee-wee Herman, died on July 30 at the age of 70 after keeping his cancer diagnosis private for years.

On Sunday, Aug. 27, Reubens' memorial was held on what would have been his 71st birthday and was attended by 350 of his friends, family members and loved ones at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California.

Speakers included Conan O'Brien, Phil Rosenthal, Lynne Stewart, Joe Manganiello, Abby Rubenfeld, David Arquette, Maya Rudolph, Elida Verry-Donat, John Moody, Natasha Lyonne, Lily Alberts, Josh Meyers and S. Epatha Merkerson, a rep for the actor confirms to PEOPLE.



Judd Apatow, Jimmy Kimmel, John Waters and The B-52's shared their remarks through a pre-recorded video. Pee-wee's Playhouse star Lynne Marie Stewart and Reubens' best friend, Elvira actor Cassandra Peterson closed out the celebration and led guests in singing "Happy Birthday."

Reubens' favorite song, "The Secret Life of Plants" by Stevie Wonder, followed immediately after.

Among the other celebrity friends in attendance were Lily Tomlin, Jason Alexander, Fred Armisen, Aaron Paul, Jennifer Coolidge, Kevin Pollack, Andy Richter, Dita Von Teese, Patton Oswalt, Meredith Salenger, Beverly D’Angelo, Tony Hawk, Bruce Villanch, Penelope Ann Miller, Catherine Keener, Camryn Manheim, Sara Gilbert, Alfred "Weird Al" Yankovic, Laraine Newman, Jack White, JJ Abrams and Cheri Oteri.

Guests were asked to sign postcards in lieu of a guestbook, and they were able to appreciate and pose within two installations of his memorabilia and collectibles created by close friends, including Marc Balet. Light food was also served and included pigs in a blanket as a nod to Pee-wee’s Playhouse.



On Instagram, Salenger shared a series of photos from the event alongside a sweet message highlighting the loving spirit of the late comedian.

"Today we celebrated the life of the beautiful and talented Paul Rubens," she captioned a carousel of photos that included group pictures and selfies with other celebrity attendees. "His memorial was overwhelming with emotion and joy and love. Listening to the touching stories about this man who so generously gave his heart to everyone he cared about from old friends to new, from skunks to coyotes to deer to nature… to all of us was beyond moving."

She continued, "What a beautiful soul Happy Birthday Paul and thank you for the beautiful legacy you left for all of us to cherish. 💖 ."

Famed rock n' roll groupie Pamela Des Barres also attended the memorial and paid tribute to Reubens in a touching post to Facebook.

"I went to Paul’s memorial today with a couple hundred of his closest friends," she wrote. "He was so beloved, righteous, kind, brilliant and caring- a visionary and a gentleman on every level. It was a sad day ( his birthday) but I’m sure he felt the streams of love zinging in his direction."

She continued: "His leaving left a hole in the fabric of my life but I’m so freaking grateful he was in it for almost 30 years…I love you Paul."

Last month, a rep for the Pee-wee Herman actor confirmed to PEOPLE that he had died from cancer.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," his rep said in a statement.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," the statement continued. "A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Reubens also apologized to his fans for not going public with the diagnosis in a poignant statement issued after he died.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” wrote the comedian. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Reubens' rep confirmed on July 31 that the late star had written a first draft of his memoir, put the finishing touches on two more Pee-wee movie scripts and was developing projects for television, including a variety show and a Western called Fancypants, before his death.

“If anyone would have told me I’d be doing this 30 years later, I would have laughed,” Reubens told Collider of his career in 2015. “But now, I plan on doing it 30 years from now, when I’m 140.”

