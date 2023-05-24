Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's Personal Possessions from Their 50-Year Marriage Up for Auction

Over 300 items once owned by actors Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward — including two of Newman's prized Rolex watches — will soon go up for auction.

On Wednesday, fine arts collector Sotheby's unveiled the full contents of its upcoming auction titled The World of Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman, which will be offered across three separate auctions in New York City beginning on May 31.

The hundreds of items offered in the auctions are drawn primarily from the couple's Westport, Connecticut home and includes "film and entertainment memorabilia, automotive and racing collectables, family photographs, antique furniture," and decorative arts the pair collected during their 50-year marriage, which lasted from 1958 until Newman's death at 83 in 2008, according to a press release.



The auction is divided into three separate sales; Important Watches will be held on June 9, while A Life and Legacy will run from May 31 to June 12 and feature "a curated selection of the memorabilia, furniture, fine art, and décor that the Newman family amassed and lived with for decades on end," a press release reads.

The third auction, High Speed, will run from May 31 to June 13 and exclusively feature items related to Newman's racing career.





Intriguing items available in each of the sales include an early 20th-century oak billiards table Newman owned in the couple's New York City apartment for decades, scripts and memorabilia from a number of the couple's movies and a tin pig bench that Newman kept in his office.

“Dad loved to pull pranks on his friends. One of his favorite bits was making everyone who arrived late sit on the pig bench for their meeting," Newman's daughter Clea Newman said in a statement about the auction. "He was a real stickler for time.”

Another item offered in the sale is a cast-brass and iron bedframe from Newman and Woodward's "F--- Hut," which was made famous after it was detailed in Newman's posthumous 2022 memoir Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man.

"We have not exhausted their Cabinet of Curiosities quite yet, but the decision to release these loved and quirkily cultivated objects is deeply nostalgic for all of us," a statement from the Woodward Newman family reads in a press release for the auction. "As we went through their archives one by one, we were flooded with the accompanying memories that each item carried."

"It is a testament to our parents’ powerful way of leaving an imprint on everyone and everything they touched, which we hope the public will cherish," the statement adds.





Nemwan and Woodward, now 92, shared daughters Nell, Melissa and Clea. The couple first met in 1953 while they were both understudies in the Broadway play Picnic. Newman was married to his first wife Jackie Witte at the time, and what began as an affair turned into a marriage when Newman and Witte divorced and the two actors married.



Woodward, who has Alzheimer's, still lives in the family's Connecticut home.

"They fought and it could be dramatic, but they also fought really hard to stay together," daughter Clea said of her parents back in October upon the memoir's release. "They didn't walk. There were times it was pretty close but they worked hard at it. Ultimately they came together."



The World of Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman auction at large will take place between May 31 and June 13.

