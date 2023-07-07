Paul McCartney Wishes Ringo Starr, and His Father, a Happy Birthday: 'Two of My Heroes'

Paul McCartney may have wanted to share two birthday posts this week, but it made more sense for them to "Come Together."

The legendary singer-songwriter, 77, took a few moments on Friday to celebrate two very important men in his life on their shared birthday: Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, and his late father James McCartney.

"Happy Birthday to two of my heroes," McCartney wrote alongside photos of both men.

"It’s Ringo and my Dad’s birthday so let’s have a great day to celebrate these two great people - Paul"

For Starr, McCartney shared a recent shot of the famed drummer as he threw up his signature peace sign. And for his father, McCartney shared a throwback black-and-white baby pic of him standing next to his mother, Mary. James died back in 1976.

Throwback image of Paul McCartney's parents. Paul McCartney/Instagram

Ahead of his 83rd birthday, Starr caught up with PEOPLE this week to discuss the milestone and his annual Peace & Love event, during which he encourages fans to spread a little peace and love across the globe at noon.

"Nothing makes me feel old. In my head, I'm 27," he said. "Wisdom's a heavy word. [Getting older] is what happens, and you try and keep yourself busy."

"Really without thinking, I said, 'I would like them all to go, 'Peace and love,' at noon on my birthday, 7/7, seventh day of the seventh month," he added of the tradition, which began back in 2008.

"That's how it started. We've been doing it now for so many years. And now I've upped it a bit because I say, 'You can say peace and love or you can just think peace and love.' So any way, you're winning."

Ringo Starr. Scott Robert Ritchie



Starr and McCartney might be heard on some new music together soon as well, as McCartney teased new Beatles material during an interview with BBC Radio 4's Best of Today just last month.

During the chat, Sir Paul explained that AI was used to "extricate" late bandmate John Lennon's voice from an old demo, and he's since clarified his recent revelation about the "final" Beatles record on Twitter.

"Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project. No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year," McCartney later wrote to Twitter.



"We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guess work out there," he continued. "Can’t say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created."

"It’s all real and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings — a process which has gone on for years."

The iconic cover of The Beatles "Abbey Road" album. Apple Corps Ltd.

The song was initially a demo belonging to Lennon, who was shot and killed in December 1980 at the age of 40. "We were able to take John's voice and get it pure through this AI. Then we could mix the record, as you would normally do. So it gives you some sort of leeway," McCartney said during the initial interview.

The BBC reported the song to be a 1978 track Lennon wrote called "Now and Then," which he recorded on a boombox shortly before his death and which Yoko Ono, Lennon's widow, famously gave to McCartney on a cassette labeled, "For Paul."

The Beatles attempted to record the song in 1995 for their Anthology series, when George Harrison, who died in 2001 at age 58, complained of the sound quality.

"It didn't have a very good title, it needed a bit of reworking, but it had a beautiful verse and it had John singing it," McCartney told Q Magazine in 1997. "[But] George didn't like it. The Beatles being a democracy, we didn't do it."