Paul McCartney and His Wife Nancy Shevell Adopt Dog and Give Him a 'Fur-ever Family'

The Beatles icon and his wife, Nancy Shevell, adopted the dog, named Jet, from the Labelle Foundation

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 25, 2023 10:59AM EDT
Paul McCartney adopted dog
Paul McCartney and wife Nancy Shevell pose with adopted dog Jet. Photo:

The Labelle Foundation Alumnis/Instagram

Paul McCartney adopted a dog!

The Beatles legend, 81, and his wife, Nancy Shevell, posed for a photo with the new pet, which the dog's rescue shared on Instagram.

In the picture, McCartney, Shevell, and the couple's new furry friend, Jet, stare at the camera. In the post's other photo, shared by the Labelle Foundation, Shevell is holding the pooch on her lap.

"Cheers to Rover (now Jet)!!," the Labelle Foundation, a foster-based animal rescue based in Los Angeles, wrote in the caption. "We are so proud of this little pup for finding his fur-ever family 🥂🫶🏽🤍🐾!! Thank you @paulmccartney and Nancy for opening up your home and supporting animal rescue 🥰"

Paul McCartney adopted dog
Paul McCartney and wife Nancy Shevell adopted dog named Jet.

The Labelle Foundation Alumnis/Instagram

Jet's adoption into the famous family garnered plenty of comments from excited animal lovers.

"Welcome to your new home Jet 🐾," one user wrote in the comments.

"WOW!!! 👏 👏 👏 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ 😍😍😍,” another wrote.

"Jet ❤️ !!!!!" another user added.

Nancy Shevell is holding Jet on her lap

The Labelle Foundation Alumnis/Instagram

While this summer has been filled with stars vacationing in Saint-Tropez, it's also been full of celebrities adopting pets. Earlier this month, Glen Powell also adopted a dog from the Labelle Foundation. The rescue is dedicated to helping pets find loving forever families, saving homeless animals from euthanasia, and educating the public on the importance of responsible pet ownership.

The 34-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star shared photos with his new canine companion on Instagram.

Glen Powell adopts a puppy

Instagram/glenpowell 

"It's a ruff world out there, so I thought it was about time I hire a proper bodyguard," Powell captioned his post, which features photos of the actor with a tiny dog. "Meet Brisket, 1.5 pounds of raw power."

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland responded to the news with "I LOVE BRISKET," while Twilight's beloved werewolf, Taylor Lautner, reacted with a "Yessssss."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Max Greenfield

Max Greenfield/Instagram

As previously reported by PEOPLE, New Girl star Max Greenfield, 43, and his casting director wife, Tess Sanchez, recently adopted a dog named Darlene. 

Greenfield introduced the cute pup in an Instagram post that featured a photo of him and Sanchez posing on the grass with their new pooch.

"Meet Darlene," the actor wrote with thevhashtag #themostbeautifulgirlintheworld while tagging the rescue organization Wags and Walks.

The rescue shared the happy news in a follow-up Instagram post, celebrating the adoption of the 6-year-old pit bull after a long wait for a forever home. 

"We are thrilled to share that after 400 days (!!) in our care our beautiful girl Darlin has found her forever home with one of our favorite rescue advocates @iammaxgreenfield & @tesssanchezgreenfield! ❤️🎉" they wrote in the caption, using the name "Darlin," which they had named the pup before Greenfield's family chose to call her Darlene.

"According to them, 'Darlin is a million-dollar dog," Wags and Walks wrote, adding, "Special thanks to our community and Darlin's incredible foster family for giving lots of love, care and helping set Darlin up for success in her adoptive home. We couldn't be more grateful!"

Related Articles
Max Greenfield
Max Greenfield and His Wife Adopt Dog Who Spent 400 Days Waiting for a Home: 'She Was the One'
Glen Powell adopts a puppy
Glen Powell Adopts Adorable Puppy and Thanks California Rescue for 'Making Me a Dad'
Thank You! Thank You! Thank You for... - South Plains SPCA
Matted Dog Found in Cornfield Goes Through Stunning Transformation After Losing Pounds of Fur
Smiling dog adopted
Senior Golden Retriever Saved from Neglect Can't Stop Smiling in Her New Home – Watch! (Exclusive)
Tamra Judge Gets a New Dog
Tamra Judge Adopts Dog One Year After Beloved Pit Bull's Death: 'No Better Way to Honor Bronx'
Chrissy Teigen sharing some photos with her pup Petey on Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Wears Chic Yellow Dress for ‘Day Date’ with Her Pet Pooch Petey
Strawberry the unicorn dog Credit: Instagram/@strawberrytheunicorndog
Scared 'Unicorn Dog' with Bump on Her Head Becomes Loving Local Celebrity with Rescue's Help
dog covered in hate speech and symbols rescued
Dog Found with Hate Speech and Symbols Drawn on Her Fur Is Ready for Adoption and a New Start
Ellen Pompeo Adopts New Rescue Puppy
Ellen Pompeo Adopts Rescue Puppy Named Tom: 'He Is a Very Lucky Boy!'
Justin Theroux
Justin Theroux Champions Pet Adoption While Celebrating 5 Years With His Rescue Dog Kuma
Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell attend the Stella McCartney Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2011 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2010 in Paris, France
Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell's Relationship Timeline
Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell attend the Stella McCartney Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2011 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2010 in Paris, France
Paul McCartney on Being 'Romantic' with Wife Nancy Shevell: 'I Completely Overdo Valentine's Day'
Dog waiting to Be Adopted Has Spiriting lifting Meet Up with Littermate Thanks to DNA Test
Dog Waiting to Be Adopted for Over a Year Has Exciting Reunion with Sister Pup Thanks to DNA Test
abandoned pregnant dog and puppies ready for adoption
Pregnant Dog Rescued from Filthy Cage Gives Birth to 12 Puppies — Now the Family Needs a Home
Blood Donor Dog at Texas animal shelter nearly euthanized gets saved
Blood Donor 'Hero' Dog Nearly Euthanized at Texas Animal Shelter Gets Rescued by Nonprofit
https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/641eba6c-5ea6-44c1-b602-6a7b9de356b0/00e62cb0-d5ed-47d1-b187-5b9dbab513a9/main.mp4
Newly Adopted Dog Holds Owner's Hand 'the Whole Way Home' from the Shelter — Watch!