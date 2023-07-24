Paul McCartney and His Wife Nancy Shevell Adopt Dog and Give Him a 'Fur-ever Family'

Paul McCartney adopted a dog!

The Beatles legend, 81, and his wife, Nancy Shevell, posed for a photo with the new pet, which the dog's rescue shared on Instagram.

In the picture, McCartney, Shevell, and the couple's new furry friend, Jet, stare at the camera. In the post's other photo, shared by the Labelle Foundation, Shevell is holding the pooch on her lap.

"Cheers to Rover (now Jet)!!," the Labelle Foundation, a foster-based animal rescue based in Los Angeles, wrote in the caption. "We are so proud of this little pup for finding his fur-ever family 🥂🫶🏽🤍🐾!! Thank you @paulmccartney and Nancy for opening up your home and supporting animal rescue 🥰"

Paul McCartney and wife Nancy Shevell adopted dog named Jet. The Labelle Foundation Alumnis/Instagram

Jet's adoption into the famous family garnered plenty of comments from excited animal lovers.

"Welcome to your new home Jet 🐾," one user wrote in the comments.

"WOW!!! 👏 👏 👏 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ 😍😍😍,” another wrote.

"Jet ❤️ !!!!!" another user added.

The Labelle Foundation Alumnis/Instagram

While this summer has been filled with stars vacationing in Saint-Tropez, it's also been full of celebrities adopting pets. Earlier this month, Glen Powell also adopted a dog from the Labelle Foundation. The rescue is dedicated to helping pets find loving forever families, saving homeless animals from euthanasia, and educating the public on the importance of responsible pet ownership.

The 34-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star shared photos with his new canine companion on Instagram.

Instagram/glenpowell

"It's a ruff world out there, so I thought it was about time I hire a proper bodyguard," Powell captioned his post, which features photos of the actor with a tiny dog. "Meet Brisket, 1.5 pounds of raw power."

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland responded to the news with "I LOVE BRISKET," while Twilight's beloved werewolf, Taylor Lautner, reacted with a "Yessssss."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Max Greenfield/Instagram

As previously reported by PEOPLE, New Girl star Max Greenfield, 43, and his casting director wife, Tess Sanchez, recently adopted a dog named Darlene.

Greenfield introduced the cute pup in an Instagram post that featured a photo of him and Sanchez posing on the grass with their new pooch.

"Meet Darlene," the actor wrote with thevhashtag #themostbeautifulgirlintheworld while tagging the rescue organization Wags and Walks.

The rescue shared the happy news in a follow-up Instagram post, celebrating the adoption of the 6-year-old pit bull after a long wait for a forever home.

"We are thrilled to share that after 400 days (!!) in our care our beautiful girl Darlin has found her forever home with one of our favorite rescue advocates @iammaxgreenfield & @tesssanchezgreenfield! ❤️🎉" they wrote in the caption, using the name "Darlin," which they had named the pup before Greenfield's family chose to call her Darlene.

"According to them, 'Darlin is a million-dollar dog," Wags and Walks wrote, adding, "Special thanks to our community and Darlin's incredible foster family for giving lots of love, care and helping set Darlin up for success in her adoptive home. We couldn't be more grateful!"

