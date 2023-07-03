Entertainment Music Paul McCartney Criticizes 3-Hour Concerts, Says Beatles Did 30-Minute Shows: 'I Blame Bruce Springsteen' Springsteen's concerts often last four hours, while Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has recently made headlines for its 3+ hour run time By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 3, 2023 05:45PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney in February 2012. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage Concerts run much longer than they used to, according to Paul McCartney. Earlier this week, the legendary singer-songwriter appeared on Conan O'Brien's Needs a Friend podcast and spoke about how he blames Bruce Springsteen for normalizing concerts running over three hours — something The Beatles never did. “These days, pretty much there’s the main act and there might be a warm-up act,” said McCartney, 81, recalling that in the 1960s, there were "a lot of people on the bill because nobody did long." Paul McCartney Clarifies That New Beatles Music Isn't 'Artificially' Created: 'We All Play on It' Paul McCartney in June 2022. Samir Hussein/WireImage "Now, people will do three or four hours. I blame Bruce Springsteen — I’ve told him so, I said, ‘It’s your fault,'" continued the 18-time Grammy winner, who often performs for nearly three hours himself. However, that was never The Beatles' approach. "You can’t now do an hour. We used to do a half hour. That was The Beatles' thing – half an hour, and we got paid for it," added McCartney. He explained that the group's shows used to be shorter "because there were a lot of people on the bill," noting that comedians would often open with a four-minute set: "They would do four, and so we thought, ‘Well, half an hour. That’s epic.'" Paul McCartney Opens Up About John Lennon's 'Really Tragic Life' and Admiring His 'Vulnerability' The Beatles in the '60s. Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images "That was it. A Beatles show, we were on and off like that," said McCartney. "It didn't seem strange." Springsteen, 73, has been performing shows that last between three and four hours since 1980's The River Tour, and it's become a signature move for The Boss. More recently, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour marked one of the first times a modern pop star adopted the extended runtime. With over 40 songs in her setlist, the "Cruel Summer" musician plays for about three hours and 15 minutes each show. Additionally, Beyoncé's ongoing Renaissance World Tour has featured shows running about two-and-a-half hours with over 30 songs performed.