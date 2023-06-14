Paul McCartney Announces 'Final Beatles Record' with Artificial Intelligence Restoring John Lennon Vocals

"We just finished it up and it'll be released this year," McCartney said

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 14, 2023 10:15AM EDT
Sir Paul McCartney arrives at the Stella McCartney show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 7, 2016 in Paris, France.
Paul McCartney. Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty

The Beatles are coming back — thanks to a little help from artificial intelligence.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Best of Today published Tuesday, band member Paul McCartney revealed he employed the technology to create what he calls "the final Beatles record."

"We just finished it up and it'll be released this year," said McCartney, 80.

The song will include vocals from the late John Lennon, who was shot and killed in December 1980 at the age of 40. AI was able to "extricate" Lennon's voice from an old demo.

"It was a demo that John had that we worked on," McCartney said. "We were able to take John's voice and get it pure through this AI. Then we could mix the record, as you would normally do. So it gives you some sort of leeway."

The Beatles in matching outfits sitting on a bench
The Beatles.

Bettmann/Getty

A similar move, McCartney said, was employed by Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson in the 2021 documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, which covered the making of the English band's pivotal 1970 album Let It Be.

"We were able to use that kind of thing when Peter Jackson did," McCartney said. "He could separate them with AI. He could tell the machine, 'This is a voice, this is a guitar, lose the guitar.' And he did that. So it has great uses."

No further information was given about the release, though the BBC reported the song to be a 1978 track Lennon wrote called "Now and Then" — a tune he had recorded on a boombox shortly before his death. Yoko Ono, Lennon's widow, had famously given the song to McCartney on a cassette labeled, "For Paul."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The band previously tried to record the song while putting together their Anthology series in 1995, but abandoned it because George Harrison, who died in 2001 at age 58, complained the sound quality was "rubbish."

"It didn't have a very good title, it needed a bit of reworking, but it had a beautiful verse and it had John singing it," McCartney told Q Magazine in 1997. "[But] George didn't like it. The Beatles being a democracy, we didn't do it."

Two other songs from that tape, "Free as a Bird" and "Real Love," did make the cut, with the Beatles releasing them in 1995 and 1996, respectively.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr
Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney. Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Over the years since then, McCartney has said he hopes to release "Now and Then." As he said in a 2012 BBC Four documentary on producer Jeff Lynne, "That one's still lingering around. So I'm going to nick in with Jeff and do it. Finish it, one of these days."

While AI may have helped McCartney check a box off his bucket list, the legendary musician said on Best of Today that he has some trepidation about the technology.

"There's a good side to it and a scary side," he said. "It's something we're all sort of tackling at the moment and trying to deal with. 'What's it mean?' I don't hear that much because I'm not on the internet that much, but people will say to me, 'Oh, there's a track where you know [John Lennon is] singing one of my songs.' And it isn't — it's just AI."

"All that is kinda scary, but exciting because it's the future," he added. "We'll just have to see where that leads."

And as for drummer Ringo Starr, he's been supportive of technology advancements, telling the Today show in 2013 that he'd do anything to play with his bandmates again. "Oh, any day," he said. "It was the best band."

Related Articles
LUKE BRYAN AMERICAN IDOL "617 (Disney Night)"
Luke Bryan Says He’s Slowing Things Down and Focusing on Family After ‘Rough Year’
Nina Simone, Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach
Nina Simone's Daughter Reflects on the Star's Past with Rabbi Shlomo: 'I'm Still Learning About Her'
Zazie Beetz and Lady Gaga joker
Zazie Beetz Praises 'Joker' Sequel Costar Lady Gaga as 'Very Grounded' on Set: 'She’s Just Stefani'
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Is Dating Again After Shawn Mendes Reunion Fizzles Out (Exclusive)
Miriam Margoyles, Janelle Monae and Rina Sawayama cover British Vogue
Miriam Margolyes Says She's 'Never Had Any Shame About Being Gay': 'It Gives Us an Edge'
The 1975
The 1975 Announce New North American Tour Dates for the Fall
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Could Possibly Generate $4.6 Billion for the U.S. Economy: Report
Haim at Gov Ball
Haim Denies Claim They Faked Playing Instruments at 2023 Gov Ball: 'Don't Ever Say We Don't Play'
Lionel Richie headlines on the main stage during Day 2 of the Cambridge Club Festival 2023 at Childerley Orchard on June 10, 2023 in Cambridge, England.
Lionel Richie Jokes He Was 'Upstaged' by 11-Year-Old Breakdancing Fan at UK Festival Performance
Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Says Social Media Made It Easier for Her to Come Out as LGBTQ: It 'Gave Me a Safe Space'
Britney Spears; Kevin Federline
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline Call Report Singer Is Using Meth 'False' and 'Repulsive'
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Gives 'Generous' Donation to Community Food Bank During Detroit Stop of Her Eras Tour
Railbird
Zach Bryan! Sheryl Crow! Charley Crockett! All the Best Performance Photos from Railbird 2023 (Exclusive)
Lil Wayne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Lil Wayne Says He Was Blessed with an 'Amazing Mind' but Not an 'Amazing Memory' — So He Forgets His Music
Tina Turner
How Tina Turner's Humble Tenn. Beginnings Helped Steer Her to Stardom
Niall Horan and Mia Woolley
Niall Horan Reveals Girlfriend Amelia Woolley's Reaction to the Songs About Her on New Record 'The Show'