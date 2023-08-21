Paul Feig Mourns Friend Who Was Shot and Killed for Having Pride Flag at Her Shop: 'An Absolute Tragedy'

Paul Feig is mourning his friend Lauri Carleton.

On Sunday, the Bridesmaids director posted a tribute to Carleton, the woman who was shot and killed at her clothing store on Friday in Cedar Glen, California.

Feig, 60, shared a photo of himself and Carleton holding drinks as they sat lounging on a patio together.

"Our wonderful friend Lauri Carlton (seen in this picture) was murdered yesterday in her store @magpi_shop in Lake Arrowhead by a 27 year old man who didn’t like that she had a large pride flag hanging outside of her shop," he wrote. "He ripped it down and when she confronted him about it he shot and killed her."

"We are all devastated for her husband Bort and her family and the LGBTQ+ community, for whom Lauri was such a true ally," Feig continued.



Paul Feig and Lauri Carleton. paulfeig/Instagram

Feig went on to say that Carleton's "alleged murderer was later shot and killed by the San Bernardino police and so no longer poses a threat to the community."

"But this intolerance has to end. Anyone using hateful language against the LGBTQ+ community has to realize their words matter, that their words can inspire violence against innocent loving people," the director continued. "Let’s all keep moving forward with tolerance and love. Let’s not let Lauri’s tragic death be in vain."

Among the celebs who left comments on Feig's Instagram post were Sophia Bush and Charlize Theron, who both called the incident "heartbreaking."

Sharing a news story about the killing to X (formerly Twitter), Feig also wrote, "Lauri Carleton was my friend. She was a wonderful person who did so much for the LGBTQ+ community as well as the community at large. What happened to her is an absolute tragedy."

"If people don’t think anti-gay & trans rhetoric isn’t dangerous, think again," he added.



Pride flag. Alexandr Spatari/Getty

On Friday around 5 p.m. local time, deputies from the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of an individual who was shot at the Mag Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

After they arrived at the shop, authorities found the woman, identified as Laura Ann Carleton, suffering from a gunshot wound. Carleton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Celebrities such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Bridget Everett also posted tributes to Carleton, who was mourned in the comment sections by Andy Cohen, Katie Couric, Adam Scott, Nia Vardalos, Abbi Jacobson, Elizabeth Perkins, Amy Sedaris and more.

"In the past, when someone took down her flag or vandalized it, she’d put up another one," Everett's caption read, in part. "The last time I saw Lauri was, oddly enough, at Lake Arrowhead pride both in the parade and then at a party. All that anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has a price. And now, Lauri’s husband Bort, her daughters, friends and community are devastated. And for what?"

Feig wrote in the comments, "She was the best. The tragedy of this is almost too much to bear. She was so full of life that it’s impossible to think that she’s just gone now. But her death can’t be in vain. Change and tolerance need to come from this. For Lauri’s sake."

According to police, when police attempted to converse with the perpetrator, "a lethal force encounter occurred and the suspect was pronounced deceased." Authorities said no deputies were injured during the incident. The investigation currently remains ongoing, police said, and no further details are being released.

Anyone with information tied to the incident can contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can instead contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.