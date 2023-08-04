Pauly D Says His Girlfriend and 10-Year-Old Daughter 'FaceTime Every Five Minutes' (Exclusive)

Paul 'DJ Pauly D' DelVecchio and his girlfriend have hit a major milestone in their relationship — meeting the DJ's 10-year-old daughter, Amabella!

At the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, DelVecchio spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about the biggest milestone he's hit with his girlfriend, Nikki Hall. "Biggest milestone is [that] she met my daughter," the reality star says.

"Big milestone. Yeah and they love each other, so I'm happy," DelVecchio tells PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

Asked about what the first meeting was like, the Jersey Shore alum says, "It was great. They were both nervous, which is so funny, but I told them they have nothing to be nervous about."

"And I told Nikki, I was like, 'She's just a mini-me.' And I told Amabella the same thing, 'Nikki's great.' And now they FaceTime every five minutes."

DelVecchio shares daughter Amabella, 10, with Amanda Markert.

Tom Briglia/Mike Manger/PhotoGraphics

In 2018, DelVecchio echoed his comment about his mini-me daughter, telling PEOPLE at the time, “She’s 4 years old. She’s my life. She’s my princess. She’s a little mini-me."

“She wants to be a DJ — I got her a DJ room. She’s scratching records already. She’s so funny. She just wants to follow me around and do every single thing that I do,” he added.

Earlier that same month, DelVecchio told PEOPLE that he loves to spoil his only child.

“My daughter is Daddy’s little girl,” he shared. “She gets whatever she wants, but remarkably does not act spoiled! She has a matching toy Lamborghini truck, a Mercedes Benz G63 toy truck and her own turntables.”