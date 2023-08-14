Pau Gasol Says He 'Wouldn't Be' in Hall Of Fame Without Kobe Bryant: 'Miss You and Love You'

The six-time NBA All-Star was inducted into the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class on Saturday

By
Published on August 14, 2023 01:51PM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (24) and Pau Gasol (16) victorious on court during Game 5 vs Orlando Magic. Orlando, FL
Photo:

Bob Rosato /Sports Illustrated via Getty

Pau Gasol is sharing his latest honor with late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The six-time NBA All-Star, 43, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers with Bryant and retired in 2021, was inducted into this year's Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class on Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Accepting his accolades with fellow greats like Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki and Gregg Popovich, Gasol's speech took an emotional turn when he brought up Bryant, who died tragically in a helicopter crash in 2020 at age 41 with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

"Kobe Bryant took my game to the next level," the Spanish athlete said of Bryant, "Taught me what it took to win at the highest level" and "showed me how hard you have to work and the mentality that you have to have in order to be the best."

Continued Gasol: "The commitment you had to make, what it meant and what it took to be a leader. Kobe."

Kobe Bryant #24 and Pau Gasol #16 of the Los Angeles Lakers pose for a portrait following their team's victory over the Boston Celtics in Game Seven of the 2010 NBA

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty 

The camera panned to Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, 41, whose eyes fluttered with emotion at the mention of her husband's name, as she applauded Gasol.

Gasol described how Bryant welcomed him to the team in 2008. "He just wanted to make sure that right away, firsthand, I got the message," he said of arriving to the hotel for his first game the next day, "He said, 'Welcome to the team, I'm happy you're here, now let's go win a championship together.' I said, 'Alright man, I'm in' ... and that was it. That was it. No crap. Straight to the chase."

"I wouldn't be here without you brother," he added. "I wish more than ever that you and Gigi were here today with us," he said as his eyes teared up. "I miss you and love you."

2023 inductee Pau Gasol speaks during the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction

Mike Lawrie/Getty

Gasol also thanked Vanessa for being there tonight. "I'm proud to be a brother and and uncle to your wonderful girls."

Kobe and Vanessa had four daughters together. Kobe is survived by Natalia, 20, and younger sisters Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4.

In February, Gasol was awarded the WNBA's 2023 Kobe & Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award, with "significant contributions to the advancement of girls' and women's basketball," the WNBA said in a release at the time.

Vanessa Laine Bryant,Kobe Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Vanessa Bryant and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert presented Gasol with the award during the NBA All-Star Game in Utah.

"I'm so pleased that Pau has been chosen to receive this award. Pau has done so much to promote women and girls in sports and cares deeply about spreading a message of equality, which was so important to Kobe and Gianna," said Bryant, the Chair of the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports.

"We are grateful to the WNBA and Pau for continuing to honor Kobe and Gianna in this way," she added.

Legend Pau Gasol is presented with the 2023 Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA advocacy award by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Vanessa Bryant during the NBA All-Star Game
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In March, Gasol's #16 jersey was retired next to Kobe's #24 at Crypto.Com arena, formerly the Staples Center.

As the crowd broke out into a "Kobe" chant, Gasol said, "I miss him so much, like many of us do. I love him; I wish he was here with Gigi, I really do. But, I think he'll be proud and he was looking forward to this moment. I love you, brother."

Related Articles
Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol
NBA Hall-of-Famer Pau Gasol Named Recipient of 2023 Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award
Former Los Angeles Lakers Pau Gasol wipes tears away as his jersey #16 is retired during a halftime ceremony during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023.
Pau Gasol Tears Up as Lakers Retire His Jersey Next to Kobe Bryant's: 'I Love You, Brother'
LeBron James Poses with Kobe Bryant's Daughters at NBA All Star Game
LeBron James Greets Kobe Bryant's Daughters at the NBA All-Star Game — See the Sweet Moment!
Lebron James, Kobe Bryant, Sabrina Ionescu
LeBron James, Dwyane Wade & More Stars Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant on His 42nd Birthday
Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson poses for a photo during the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
Dwyane Wade Says Being First Hall-of-Famer Presented by Allen Iverson 'Means Everything' (Exclusive)
Vanessa Bryant Spends Sweet Zoo Day With Daughter Bianka: 'Madagascar Movie but for realsies'
Vanessa Bryant Spends Sweet Zoo Day With Daughters Bianka and Capri: 'Madagascar Movie but for Realsies'
New Kobe Bryant Sneaker, 8 Protro, Designed by Vanessa Bryant, Released By Nike
Nike Unveils New Kobe Bryant 8 Protro Sneaker Designed by Vanessa Bryant
Gabrielle Union and Daughters Zaya and Kaavia Celebrate Dwayne Wade's Basketball Hall of Fame Induction
Zaya Wade Celebrates Dad Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame Induction in Sweet Tribute: 'One of My Best Friends'
Vanessa Bryant
Kobe Bryant Hall of Fame Induction: Moving Family Photos from Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Didn't Want Daughter Natalia to 'Miss Out' on Her Prom: 'Once in a Life Time Opportunity'
Vanessa Bryant
Kobe Bryant's Daughter Capri Poses By Iconic Photo of Late Father Ahead of Hall of Fame Induction
Jordan Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Recalls How Late Husband Kobe Was 'Looking Forward' to Hall of Fame, Thanks Michael Jordan
Hall of Fame
Vanessa Bryant Accepts Hall of Fame Honor on Behalf of Kobe Bryant: 'I Wish My Husband Was Here'
Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives the ball upcourt during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on January 27, 2008
‘Legendary’ Kobe Bryant Covers the NBA2K for the Fourth Time in 2024 Edition
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Unveils and Dedicates Basketball Court in Compton to Kobe and Gianna
Vanessa Bryant with her daughters in Spain https://www.instagram.com/p/CumY44cAnOk/ https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuj7VEzrKRz/ https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuj_0Y6LDdh/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CukVysEPrTz/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CukvnmaPsNA/
Vanessa Bryant Enjoys Fun-Filled Vacation in Spain with Her Daughters — See the Photos!