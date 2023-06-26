Patti LaBelle Speaks Out After Tina Turner Tribute Performance at 2023 BET Awards: 'I Did My Best'

Patti LaBelle knows performances don't always go as planned.

After a teleprompter issue led the Godmother of Soul to struggle through a performance of Tina Turner's "The Best" in tribute to the late Queen of Rock 'n' Roll at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday, LaBelle spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the moment.

She opened up to the outlet about how it felt to pay tribute to Turner, who died last month at age 83 after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland. "[The performance] meant no matter what voice I'm in — I'm hoarse, I have a cold — but whatever, I had to, I was giving it up for Tina Turner, 'cause she's simply the best," said LaBelle, 79.

"So, you heard a little tweak every now and then out there, but I love her, and I did my best," added the "Lady Marmalade" vocalist.

Patti LaBelle performs at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25, 2023. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

While LaBelle's powerhouse vocals were expectedly impressive during the ceremony, she appeared unable to see the lyrics on the teleprompter throughout the tribute. "I can't see the words and I don't know," she told the crowd. "I'm tryin', y'all!"

Midway through the rendition of Turner's 1989 hit, LaBelle hilariously asked, "Where my background singers?" — calling back to her memorable performance of "This Christmas" at the 1996 National Tree Lighting Ceremony, when the "Lady Marmalade" musician's cue cards were out of order.

With help from the crowd, she persevered through the tribute on Sunday. “God bless you, Tina Turner!” exclaimed LaBelle on stage.

Patti LaBelle performs at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25, 2023. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Shortly following Turner's death, LaBelle shared a heartfelt tribute to the icon on social media. "Tina, the world will forever be grateful for your voice, your fearlessness, and your grace," she wrote at the time. "You truly are the Queen of Rock & Roll and your spirit will reign forever! Rest in eternal peace and love!"

Ahead of the 2023 BET Awards, LaBelle announced the performance with a statement to Rolling Stone. "Tina was a trailblazer and someone I have a tremendous amount of respect for because of all that she overcame and all that she accomplished,” she said.

LaBelle continued, "She was and is everything! And I am honored that I am able to pay tribute to her in this way."