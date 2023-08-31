Patrick Mahomes Wishes Wife Brittany Happy Birthday After She Thanks Him for 'Always Making Me Feel Special'

Brittany Mahomes celebrates her birthday on Friday

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 05:42PM EDT
US american football quarterback Kansas City Chief's Patrick Mahomes (R) and his wife Brittany Mahomes arrive for the premiere of Netflix's docuseries "Quarterback"
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes. Photo:

Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty

It’s a happy day in the Mahomes house!

NFL star Patrick Mahomes wished his wife Brittany Mahomes “happy birthday” in a new social media post, as she quickly responded “Love you babe” with a dough-eyed emoji and a heart.

Patrick, who turns 28 next month, celebrated Brittany’s birthday on Thursday with a pair of photos of them together, as well as two photos of them with their children. Brittany turns 28 on Friday.

The couple shares son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 8 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2½.

Earlier this week, the two-time Super Bowl MVP threw his wife a surprise birthday party themed with denim and diamond outfits and tons of blue and silver balloons. Brittany shared photos from the party, which also featured 10 friends gathering to celebrate the mother of two.

"Patrick surprised me with my girlssss and a celebration this weekend and it was THE BEST TIME!" Brittany wrote in her post on Tuesday.

Brittany wrote that Patrick is “Always making me feel special,” as she also shared photos of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback sporting a denim jacket and tattered jeans.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at The 2023 ESPYS
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

The couple first met in high school and have been together for more than 10 years, doing everything together from attending prom to celebrating two Super Bowl championships and starting a family.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Patrick and Brittany married in March 2022 after the NFL star popped the question in September 2020.

In July, Patrick told PEOPLE how important Brittany is to his success on the field.

“I have a great wife. I think that helps out a ton,” he said at the premiere of his new Netflix documentary series Quarterback in Los Angeles, California. “She helps me out a ton by taking stuff off my plate.”

Throughout the Netflix series, fans caught a unique glimpse into the athlete’s home life – something Patrick said he was excited to share.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brittney Mahomes pose with their children, Sterling, 1, and Bronze, 11 weeks old
The Mahomes family.

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty

The NFL star told PEOPLE earlier this year that he hopes his children will now get to see “that when dad's not home, he's out there working hard to achieve his dream."

“I don't know what my kids' dreams are going to be, but I want them to work hard at it and try to achieve those," he said. “Now they're too young now to understand, but when they see this as they get older, I want them to know that they can go out there and chase their dreams and still have a great family at home.”

Related Articles
Ken Griffey Jr. takes photos during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park
MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Spotted Working as Photographer at Lionel Messi's MLS Match
Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022
All About Caroline Wozniacki's Husband, Former NBA All-Star David Lee
Son of former Packers Super Bowl champion dies following asthma attack
Son of Former Packers Super Bowl Champion Brady Poppinga Dies Following Severe Asthma Attack
Crystal McCrary and Cole Anthony attend The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner on May 23, 2023
Cole Anthony Calls His Mom Crystal McCrary ‘Superwoman’ as They Launch App for Athlete Development (Exclusive)
Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Sweet Birthday Cake Her Daughter Sterling, 2, Made for Her
Brittany Mahomes Is a Proud Mom as She Shows Off Sweet Birthday Cake Daughter Sterling, 2, Made for Her
Jihad Ward of New York Giants, Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets
Giants' Jihad Ward 'Pissed Off' Over Aaron Rodgers' Reaction to Play That Led to Player's Injury
Former executive Gil Brandt poses during induction ceremonies at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
Football Hall of Famer Gil Brandt Dead at 91: 'A True Icon and Pioneer of Our Sport'
Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Mirra Andreeva during the second round on Day 3 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Coco Gauff Reflects on Her Progress After Advancing in US Open: ‘I Should Be Proud of Myself’
The Nebraska Cornhuskers take on The Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska
Nebraska Volleyball Breaks Women's Sport World Attendance Record at Football Stadium
Lindsey Vonn Time 100 Gala 04 26 23 Billie Jean King WTA gala 08 25 23
Lindsey Vonn Praises ‘Icon’ Billie Jean King as ‘an Inspiration’ and the 'Pillar of Equality'
Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2023
Golfer Gary Woodland Will Undergo Brain Surgery Next Month, Says He's in 'Good Spirits'
Simone Biles reacts after competing in the floor exercise on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023
Simone Biles Eyes World Championships After 2 Years Off: ‘I Feel a Lot More Confident Now’ (Exclusive)
Patrick Mahomes Throws Wife Brittany Denim and Diamonds Themed Birthday Bash
Patrick Mahomes Throws Wife Brittany a Denim-Filled Birthday Party: ‘Always Making Me Feel Special’
Venus Williams of the United States talks to the media after losing to Greet Minnen of Belgium in the first round on Day 2 of the US Open
Venus Williams Says It’s ‘Too Soon to Say’ If She’ll Keep Playing Tennis This Fall After US Open Defeat
The Obamas Surprise Coco Gauff With Visit After US Open Win: âIâm Going to Never Forget That Momentâ
Coco Gauff Says She's 'Going to Never Forget' the Obamas Surprising Her After US Open Win
Kelly and Matt Stafford
Kelly Stafford Says Matthew Stafford Is Struggling to Connect With Younger Teammates: ‘It’s Kind of Sad’