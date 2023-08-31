Patrick Mahomes Wishes Wife Brittany Happy Birthday After She Thanks Him for 'Always Making Me Feel Special'

It’s a happy day in the Mahomes house!



NFL star Patrick Mahomes wished his wife Brittany Mahomes “happy birthday” in a new social media post, as she quickly responded “Love you babe” with a dough-eyed emoji and a heart.



Patrick, who turns 28 next month, celebrated Brittany’s birthday on Thursday with a pair of photos of them together, as well as two photos of them with their children. Brittany turns 28 on Friday.



The couple shares son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 8 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2½.

Earlier this week, the two-time Super Bowl MVP threw his wife a surprise birthday party themed with denim and diamond outfits and tons of blue and silver balloons. Brittany shared photos from the party, which also featured 10 friends gathering to celebrate the mother of two.



"Patrick surprised me with my girlssss and a celebration this weekend and it was THE BEST TIME!" Brittany wrote in her post on Tuesday.

Brittany wrote that Patrick is “Always making me feel special,” as she also shared photos of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback sporting a denim jacket and tattered jeans.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

The couple first met in high school and have been together for more than 10 years, doing everything together from attending prom to celebrating two Super Bowl championships and starting a family.

Patrick and Brittany married in March 2022 after the NFL star popped the question in September 2020.

In July, Patrick told PEOPLE how important Brittany is to his success on the field.



“I have a great wife. I think that helps out a ton,” he said at the premiere of his new Netflix documentary series Quarterback in Los Angeles, California. “She helps me out a ton by taking stuff off my plate.”

Throughout the Netflix series, fans caught a unique glimpse into the athlete’s home life – something Patrick said he was excited to share.

The Mahomes family. Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty

The NFL star told PEOPLE earlier this year that he hopes his children will now get to see “that when dad's not home, he's out there working hard to achieve his dream."



“I don't know what my kids' dreams are going to be, but I want them to work hard at it and try to achieve those," he said. “Now they're too young now to understand, but when they see this as they get older, I want them to know that they can go out there and chase their dreams and still have a great family at home.”