Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Pose with Daughter Sterling at the Aloha Golf Classic — See the Photos!

The Aloha Golf Classic supports the Mahomes' charity, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 27, 2023 11:54AM EDT
brittany mahomes golf classic
Patrick Mahomes with wife Brittany and daughter Sterling the Aloha Golf Classic. Photo:

brittany mahomes/instagram

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are feeling the island vibes!

On Monday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram from her husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's charity event, Aloha Golf Classic.

In the photos, Brittany wears a floral, flowy dress while Patrick, also 27, opted for a pink and green swirled shirt and shorts set. The proud parents pose together with daughter Sterling, who wears a pink ruffled dress.

"@15andmahomies Aloha Classic🌺," Brittany captioned her post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

The Mahomes are parents to Sterling, 2, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 6 months.

While they've been in Hawaii, the family of four has been sharing several photos to their Instagrams. Earlier this week, Brittany and Patrick posted a series of photos and posed with their two kids.

In the photos, Brittany held baby Bronze while daughter Sterling played in the sand. Patrick then held his daughter as he waded into the water and snuggled up with her on a deckchair.

Later that day, Brittany shared a photo of Sterling pushing Bronze in his stroller to her story, and then a photo of herself, Patrick and Sterling as they headed to the Aloha Golf Classic.

Over the past few months, Brittany has posted photos of Sterling and Bronze bonding, including a photo of the two dressed in pajamas and laying down in a crib together.

As they've been getting bigger, Brittany revealed in February that Sterling insisted that she and her brother match every day. The mom of two posted a series of cute photos to her Instagram Story, including one where the brother and sister wore matching outfits.

"Sterling insist they match everyday 😂," wrote Brittany.

One snap showed Sterling standing by a window while she wore a colorful tracksuit-like onesie, while the following slide showed Bronze wearing the same outfit. "Bubs matched too 🥹❤️," Brittany captioned the sweet photo.

Related Articles
Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023
Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny, 14, Is Taller Than Dad as They Pose at 'The Out-Laws' Premiere: Photo
Heather Dubrow Moves Daughter Kat, 16, Into Dorm for Summer Program: 'Just Left My Baby'
Heather Dubrow Moves Daughter Kat, 16, into Dorm for Summer Program: 'Just Left My Baby'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Enjoy Tropical Vacation with Both Kids in Fun Photos: 'Island Life'
Jessica Simpson Enjoys Day Outdoors Drawing and Fun with Daughter Birdie
Jessica Simpson Gives Glimpse into a Day with Daughter Birdie: 'Loves Herself the Creek'
allison holker proud mom moment
Allison Holker Shares Sweet Photo of 15-Year-Old Daughter Weslie Modeling: 'Proud Mom Moment'
Brittany Mahomes Thanks Patrick for Being an Instagram Husband
Patrick Mahomes Squats to Get the Perfect Instagram Shots for Wife Brittany: '10/10 Husband'
Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Share Rare Photo of All Their Daughters After Visit with Carly
Teresa Giudice Celebrates as Two of Her Daughters Graduate in One Weekend
Teresa Giudice Celebrates as Two of Her Daughters Graduate in One Weekend: 'So Proud'
Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Shares an Update on Daughter Ava's 'Tricky' Scars After Scooter Accident
Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Shares Update on Daughter Ava's 'Tricky' Scars After Scooter Accident
Pharrell Williams, Helen Lasichanh (R) and Rocket Williams (L), wife and son of fashion designer Pharrell Williams, pose for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton Menswear
Pharrell Supported By All Four Kids at His First Louis Vuitton Show as Men's Creative Director
Nick Cannon son Zen anniversary celebration
Nick Cannon Honors Late Baby Zen's Birthday with a Festival of Lights: 'We Love You Son'
Emma Heming Willis and Daughters Visit Husband Bruce Willisâ Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame and Madame Tussauds Waxwork: âProud Fam Vibesâ
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma and Daughters Visit His Walk of Fame Star and Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Kris Jenner Says Daughter Kourtney Kardashianâs Baby Boy is Grandchild âLucky Number 13â: âWhat a Blessingâ
Kris Jenner Says Daughter Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy Is Grandchild 'Lucky Number 13'
mahomes beach day
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of Daughter, 2, Wearing Louis Vuitton Sunhat for Beach Day: 'Our Angel'
Joe and Melissa Gorga Celebrate Daughter Antonia's High School Graduation: 'Spread Your Wings and Fly"
Joe and Melissa Gorga Celebrate Daughter Antonia's High School Graduation: 'Spread Your Wings'
Brooke Shields and family in Italy
Brooke Shields Shares Family Photos from Italian Vacation, Says Norovirus 'Possessed' Them Days Earlier