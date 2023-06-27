Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Pose with Daughter Sterling at the Aloha Golf Classic — See the Photos!

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are feeling the island vibes!

On Monday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram from her husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's charity event, Aloha Golf Classic.

In the photos, Brittany wears a floral, flowy dress while Patrick, also 27, opted for a pink and green swirled shirt and shorts set. The proud parents pose together with daughter Sterling, who wears a pink ruffled dress.

"@15andmahomies Aloha Classic🌺," Brittany captioned her post.

The Mahomes are parents to Sterling, 2, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 6 months.

While they've been in Hawaii, the family of four has been sharing several photos to their Instagrams. Earlier this week, Brittany and Patrick posted a series of photos and posed with their two kids.

In the photos, Brittany held baby Bronze while daughter Sterling played in the sand. Patrick then held his daughter as he waded into the water and snuggled up with her on a deckchair.

Later that day, Brittany shared a photo of Sterling pushing Bronze in his stroller to her story, and then a photo of herself, Patrick and Sterling as they headed to the Aloha Golf Classic.

Over the past few months, Brittany has posted photos of Sterling and Bronze bonding, including a photo of the two dressed in pajamas and laying down in a crib together.

As they've been getting bigger, Brittany revealed in February that Sterling insisted that she and her brother match every day. The mom of two posted a series of cute photos to her Instagram Story, including one where the brother and sister wore matching outfits.

"Sterling insist they match everyday 😂," wrote Brittany.

One snap showed Sterling standing by a window while she wore a colorful tracksuit-like onesie, while the following slide showed Bronze wearing the same outfit. "Bubs matched too 🥹❤️," Brittany captioned the sweet photo.