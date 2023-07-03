Patrick Mahomes Wears Daughter Sterling in Hiking Backpack as Family Prepares for Trip: 'We're Ready'

Patrick Mahomes is getting ready for some big adventures with his little girl.

On Sunday, the NFL quarterback's wife, Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, 27, shared photos on her Instagram Story as the family of four prepares for more summer travels.

"Here we go again 😂 Home for 2 days & leaving again! Patrick ended OTAs and only had one month before he reports to training camp... so we have decided to travel that entire month YOLO."

Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling. Instagram/brittanylynne

Next, the mom of two shared a photo daughter Sterling Skye, 2, on her dad's back, perched in a seat on top of a hiking backpack.

"We are ready to go hiking," Brittany wrote.

The toddler smiles from the backseat of the family's car in another photo, her nails matching her sunglasses and the bow in her hair as she plays with a phone in her hands.

Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze. Instagram/brittanylynne

The active mom also marveled at son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, whom she joked "thinks he's big holding his own bottle," in another photo she shared, showing the 6-month-old infant glaring at the camera as he feeds in her arms.

The proud parents, who are high school sweethearts, got engaged in September 2020, when Mahomes popped the question to the former pro soccer player after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Patrick and Brittany celebrated their first wedding anniversary in March.

Brittany shared a carousel of photos from their Maui wedding, as she marked the sweet anniversary. "Happy 1st Anniversary," she wrote. "One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it's one of the greatest things you could do!"

She added, "Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go. You & Me forever."